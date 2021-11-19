BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 81, Barbour County 42
Addison 58, Meek 55
Alabama Christian Academy 86, Highland Home 59
Albertville 59, Boaz 57
Arab 51, Randolph School 33
Autaugaville 68, Prattville Christian Academy 61
Bullock County 62, Russell County 61
Carroll-Ozark 66, Cottonwood 59
Central-Hayneville 69, Calhoun 37
Chilton County 83, West Blocton 57
Citronelle 73, Satsuma 48
Cold Springs 56, Holly Pond 50
Cullman 59, Austin 49
East Limestone 50, West Limestone 46
Elkmont 61, Tanner 46
Elmore County 66, Thorsby 45
Excel 43, Pleasant Home 42
Falkville 59, Sumiton Christian 28
Florence 56, Decatur 50
Fort Payne 66, Etowah 46
Gardendale 68, Bessemer City 45
Geneva County 66, Slocomb 51
Grissom 66, Buckhorn 39
Guntersville 53, Mae Jemison 34
Hayden 90, J.B. Pennington 71
Hazel Green 52, Huntsville 39
Houston Academy 90, Samson 40
Huffman 59, Dothan 49
Jeff Davis 93, Sidney Lanier 60
Lee-Huntsville 75, Columbia 34
Lynn 49, Saint Bernard Prep 41
Marbury 62, Stanhope Elmore 55
McGill-Toolen 72, Murphy 47
Moody 58, Vincent 40
Mortimer Jordan 43, Cordova 38
New Hope 60, Ider 46
North Jackson 72, Pisgah 59
North Sand Mountain 71, Sylvania 48
Park Crossing 63, Brewbaker Tech 54
Pelham 54, Brookwood 37
Phil Campbell 60, Sulligent 47
Prattville 57, Carver-Montgomery 51
Red Level 69, Kinston 54
Robertsdale 39, Foley 35
Sardis 89, Geraldine 85
Section 95, Whitesburg Christian 33
Shoals Christian 71, Tharptown 64
Skyline 76, Gaylesville 33
Smiths Station 72, B.T. Washington 71
Spain Park 62, Oak Mountain 60
Sparkman 69, James Clemens 62
St. John Paul II Catholic 61, Madison County 47
St. Michael Catholic 58, Chickasaw 57
Sylacauga 52, Childersburg 48
Talladega County Central 80, Faith Christian 77
Vestavia Hills 33, Hartselle 32
Wetumpka 77, Holtville 47
Woodlawn 70, Carver-Birmingham 54
Woodville 61, Crossville 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/