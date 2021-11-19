BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 81, Barbour County 42

Addison 58, Meek 55

Alabama Christian Academy 86, Highland Home 59

Albertville 59, Boaz 57

Arab 51, Randolph School 33

Autaugaville 68, Prattville Christian Academy 61

Bullock County 62, Russell County 61

Carroll-Ozark 66, Cottonwood 59

Central-Hayneville 69, Calhoun 37

Chilton County 83, West Blocton 57

Citronelle 73, Satsuma 48

Cold Springs 56, Holly Pond 50

Cullman 59, Austin 49

East Limestone 50, West Limestone 46

Elkmont 61, Tanner 46

Elmore County 66, Thorsby 45

Excel 43, Pleasant Home 42

Falkville 59, Sumiton Christian 28

Florence 56, Decatur 50

Fort Payne 66, Etowah 46

Gardendale 68, Bessemer City 45

Geneva County 66, Slocomb 51

Grissom 66, Buckhorn 39

Guntersville 53, Mae Jemison 34

Hayden 90, J.B. Pennington 71

Hazel Green 52, Huntsville 39

Houston Academy 90, Samson 40

Huffman 59, Dothan 49

Jeff Davis 93, Sidney Lanier 60

Lee-Huntsville 75, Columbia 34

Lynn 49, Saint Bernard Prep 41

Marbury 62, Stanhope Elmore 55

McGill-Toolen 72, Murphy 47

Moody 58, Vincent 40

Mortimer Jordan 43, Cordova 38

New Hope 60, Ider 46

North Jackson 72, Pisgah 59

North Sand Mountain 71, Sylvania 48

Park Crossing 63, Brewbaker Tech 54

Pelham 54, Brookwood 37

Phil Campbell 60, Sulligent 47

Prattville 57, Carver-Montgomery 51

Red Level 69, Kinston 54

Robertsdale 39, Foley 35

Sardis 89, Geraldine 85

Section 95, Whitesburg Christian 33

Shoals Christian 71, Tharptown 64

Skyline 76, Gaylesville 33

Smiths Station 72, B.T. Washington 71

Spain Park 62, Oak Mountain 60

Sparkman 69, James Clemens 62

St. John Paul II Catholic 61, Madison County 47

St. Michael Catholic 58, Chickasaw 57

Sylacauga 52, Childersburg 48

Talladega County Central 80, Faith Christian 77

Vestavia Hills 33, Hartselle 32

Wetumpka 77, Holtville 47

Woodlawn 70, Carver-Birmingham 54

Woodville 61, Crossville 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

