PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 35, Beaver Area 7
Allentown Dieruff 33, Stroudsburg 14
Ambridge 35, Hopewell 9
Archbishop Wood 30, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 14
Armstrong 37, Mars 0
Athens 50, Hughesville 0
Avonworth 35, Keystone Oaks 0
Bald Eagle Area 15, Tyrone 9
Baldwin 21, Norwin 10
Beaver Falls 39, New Brighton 18
Bedford 55, Forest Hills 21
Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 14
Bellwood-Antis def. Curwensville, forfeit
Belmont Charter 8, Palumbo 6
Benjamin Franklin 40, Philadelphia Central 7
Bensalem 6, Council Rock North 0
Berks Catholic 40, Daniel Boone 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, North Star 6
Berwick 21, Tunkhannock 16
Bethel Park 26, West Allegheny 10
Bethlehem Freedom 42, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Big Spring 42, Camp Hill 7
Bishop McCort 36, Somerset 0
Bishop Shanahan 34, Sun Valley 0
Boiling Springs 43, Camp Hill Trinity 7
Butler 56, Harbor Creek 6
California def. Avella, forfeit
Cambria Heights 36, Marion Center 18
Carlisle 34, Chambersburg 7
Carlynton 6, Brentwood 0
Catasauqua 14, Mahanoy Area 6
Cedar Cliff 28, Hershey 7
Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 24
Central Dauphin 42, State College 21
Central Dauphin East 17, Cumberland Valley 10
Central Martinsburg 40, Richland 13
Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 7
Central York 60, South Western 0
Chartiers Valley 28, Blackhawk 13
Chartiers-Houston 27, Charleroi 10
Chestnut Ridge 53, Greater Johnstown 7
Chichester 41, West Chester East 6
Clarion Area 34, Kane Area 26
Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Coatesville 50, Oxford 20
Cocalico 28, Solanco 14
Conemaugh Valley 54, Blacklick Valley 7
Conestoga 32, Haverford 19
Conestoga Valley 35, Elizabethtown 21
Conrad Weiser 52, Schuylkill Valley 21
Cowanesque Valley 26, Towanda 19
Dallas 27, Williamsport 20
Danville 35, Montoursville 14
Delaware Valley 20, Hazleton Area 18
Delone 49, Biglerville 0
Downingtown East 46, Unionville 13
Dubois 55, Bradford 0
Dunmore 17, Carbondale 8
East Pennsboro 21, Susquehanna Township 14
Easton 44, Allentown Allen 8
Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0
Emmaus 41, Bethlehem Catholic 3
Ephrata 48, Lebanon 32
Erie McDowell 31, Erie Cathedral Prep 12
Fels 14, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Fort Cherry 29, Northgate 28
Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0
Freeport 33, Valley 6
Gateway 53, Greater Latrobe 7
Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Springdale 0
Greenville 28, Mercer 7
Hamburg 47, Kutztown 34
Hampton 45, Greensburg Salem 6
Harrisburg 31, Altoona 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 66, Lower Dauphin 7
Hickory 56, Titusville 7
Homer-Center 51, Penns Manor 20
Jersey Shore 38, Shamokin 0
Jim Thorpe 47, Pen Argyl 15
Juniata 37, Halifax 6
Juniata Valley 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 18
Kennard-Dale 17, New Oxford 7
Kennett 14, Downingtown West 3
Knoch 27, Indiana 26
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Lancaster Catholic 14
Leechburg 53, Jeannette 7
Littlestown 35, York County Tech 0
Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 7
Mapletown 15, Monessen 8
Mastery Charter North 34, Latin Charter 28
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 14
Minersville 28, Pine Grove 14
Mohawk 37, Elwood City Riverside 0
Moon 28, South Fayette 13
Mount Carmel 40, Bloomsburg 12
Mount Lebanon 51, North Allegheny 20
Mount Pleasant 27, Yough 12
Neumann-Goretti 26, Bonner-Prendergast 20
North Hills 14, Kiski Area 10
North Penn 42, Neshaminy 21
North Schuylkill 56, Northern Lehigh 42
Northampton 21, East Stroudsburg South 20
Northern Lebanon 41, Northern Lebanon 0
Oil City 54, Franklin 8
Old Forge 54, Hanover Area 0
Owen J Roberts 7, Methacton 6
Palmerton 56, Schuylkill Haven 20
Parkland 27, Whitehall 7
Penn Cambria 40, Central Cambria 20
Penn-Trafford 27, Woodland Hills 6
Penncrest 26, Harriton 8
Penns Valley 41, Bellefonte 14
Pine-Richland 21, Penn Hills 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Burrell 0
Pittston Area 21, Nanticoke Area 0
Pleasant Valley 42, Pocono Mountain East 8
Plum 23, Highlands 21
Pocono Mountain West 51, East Stroudsburg North 8
Pope John Paul II 28, Phoenixville 10
Portage Area 49, United 12
Pottsgrove 36, Upper Merion 20
Pottsville 42, Southern Lehigh 26
Pottsville Nativity 35, Shenandoah Valley 26
Quakertown 36, Souderton 14
Red Lion 34, Northeastern 7
Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6
Reynolds 54, Saegertown 28
Rustin 43, Interboro 14
Salisbury 13, Palisades 10, OT
Saucon Valley 29, Bangor 22
Selinsgrove 40, Shikellamy 0
Shenango 28, Burgettstown 6
Shippensburg 27, Mechanicsburg 7
Slippery Rock 49, Conneaut, Ohio 14
South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 6
Southmoreland 41, Derry 0
Spring Grove 34, Dover 14
Spring-Ford 42, Boyertown 7
Springfield Montco 14, Wissahickon 6
St. Marys 35, Karns City 28
Steel Valley 40, Ligonier Valley 0
Sto-Rox 63, South Side 6
Strath Haven 17, Springfield Delco 14
Susquehannock 30, West York 12
Tri-Valley 53, Marian Catholic 0
Trinity 20, West Mifflin 19
Troy 42, Loyalsock 14
Upper Darby 28, Lower Merion 14
Upper Dublin 38, Harry S. Truman 0
Upper Perkiomen 29, Pottstown 0
Upper St. Clair 31, Peters Township 3
Valley View 38, Crestwood 7
Warwick 35, Manheim Central 28
Washington def. Bethlehem Center, forfeit
Waynesburg Central 27, Frazier 7
West Greene 41, Carmichaels 20
West Lawn Wilson 40, Penn Manor 6
West Shamokin def. Northern Cambria, forfeit
Western Wayne 42, Honesdale 0
Williams Valley 44, Panther Valley 14
Wilmington 28, Sharpsville 27
Windber 63, Meyersdale 0
Wyoming Area 19, Lakeland 14
Wyomissing 41, Southern Columbia 21
York 36, Dallastown Area 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Perry Traditional Academy vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com