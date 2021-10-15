PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 41, Cass-Midway 12
Archie 61, Lockwood/Golden City 26
Aurora 28, Reeds Spring 14
Ava 48, Cabool 9
Boonville 50, Eldon 22
Bowling Green 62, South Callaway 14
Butler 28, El Dorado Springs 0
Cameron 20, Benton 14
Carthage 35, Republic 14
Caruthersville 42, East Prairie 0
Cassville 42, East Newton 6
Chaminade 42, Lift for Life Academy 12
Concordia 74, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 70
Crystal City 52, Missouri Military Academy 0
DeSmet 48, St. Louis University 21
Diamond 28, Sarcoxie 14
Drexel/Miami(FB) 59, Jasper 6
Duchesne 62, Winfield 0
East Atchison 48, Stanberry 42
East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18
Eureka 40, Mehlville 0
Excelsior Springs 36, Odessa 20
Fair Grove 55, Clever 7
Fayette 44, Salisbury 12
Forsyth 56, Agape Boarding 15
Fort Osage 51, Truman 0
Francis Howell 56, Timberland 38
Gallatin 37, Trenton 6
Hallsville 46, California 6
Hannibal 55, Marshall 0
Harrisburg 34, Scotland County 30
Harrisonville 12, Oak Grove 8
Helias Catholic 35, Smith-Cotton 3
Herculaneum 20, Paris 8
Highland 24, Brookfield 18
Hillcrest 21, Parkview 20
Hillsboro 50, St. Francis Borgia 0
Hollister 21, Mt. Vernon 0
Jefferson (Festus) 54, Chaffee 0
Joplin 21, Branson 16
Kearney 53, Grandview 21
Kickapoo 21, Bolivar 7
Lamar 41, Seneca 0
Lee's Summit Community Christian 21, Warrensburg 20
Liberty (Mountain View) 48, Salem 8
Louisiana 26, Wright City 15
Lutheran North 50, Bishop Miege, Kan. 34
Macon 28, Centralia 22
Marceline 28, Westran 12
Marionville 48, Ash Grove 8
Mark Twain 22, North Callaway 8
Marquette 51, Oakville 0
Maryville 42, Savannah 0
McDonald County 39, Nevada 34
Mexico 41, Moberly 14
Milan 17, Polo 8
Miller 34, Pierce City 20
Monroe City 58, Clark County 16
Neosho 21, Willard 14
Nixa 49, Carl Junction 21
Osage 34, Versailles 24
Owensville 35, Sullivan 6
Palmyra 27, South Shelby 8
Poplar Bluff 41, Kennett 15
Rockwood Summit 27, Pattonville 7
Rolla 28, Lebanon 20
Seckman 20, Fox 13
South Holt 40, Rock Port 34
South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 52, Stewartsville/Osborne 0
St. Clair 26, Central (Cape Girardeau) 13
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 22, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 19
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 7
Staley 54, Central (St. Joseph) 6
Thayer 37, Willow Springs 0
Valle Catholic 51, Westminster Christian 14
Vianney 42, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0
Webb City 63, Ozark 48
West Plains 56, Waynesville 0
West Platte 38, Penney 29
Worth County/NEN 70, North Andrew 50
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com