PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 41, Cass-Midway 12

Archie 61, Lockwood/Golden City 26

Aurora 28, Reeds Spring 14

Ava 48, Cabool 9

Boonville 50, Eldon 22

Bowling Green 62, South Callaway 14

Butler 28, El Dorado Springs 0

Cameron 20, Benton 14

Carthage 35, Republic 14

Caruthersville 42, East Prairie 0

Cassville 42, East Newton 6

Chaminade 42, Lift for Life Academy 12

Concordia 74, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 70

Crystal City 52, Missouri Military Academy 0

DeSmet 48, St. Louis University 21

Diamond 28, Sarcoxie 14

Drexel/Miami(FB) 59, Jasper 6

Duchesne 62, Winfield 0

East Atchison 48, Stanberry 42

East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18

Eureka 40, Mehlville 0

Excelsior Springs 36, Odessa 20

Fair Grove 55, Clever 7

Fayette 44, Salisbury 12

Forsyth 56, Agape Boarding 15

Fort Osage 51, Truman 0

Francis Howell 56, Timberland 38

Gallatin 37, Trenton 6

Hallsville 46, California 6

Hannibal 55, Marshall 0

Harrisburg 34, Scotland County 30

Harrisonville 12, Oak Grove 8

Helias Catholic 35, Smith-Cotton 3

Herculaneum 20, Paris 8

Highland 24, Brookfield 18

Hillcrest 21, Parkview 20

Hillsboro 50, St. Francis Borgia 0

Hollister 21, Mt. Vernon 0

Jefferson (Festus) 54, Chaffee 0

Joplin 21, Branson 16

Kearney 53, Grandview 21

Kickapoo 21, Bolivar 7

Lamar 41, Seneca 0

Lee's Summit Community Christian 21, Warrensburg 20

Liberty (Mountain View) 48, Salem 8

Louisiana 26, Wright City 15

Lutheran North 50, Bishop Miege, Kan. 34

Macon 28, Centralia 22

Marceline 28, Westran 12

Marionville 48, Ash Grove 8

Mark Twain 22, North Callaway 8

Marquette 51, Oakville 0

Maryville 42, Savannah 0

McDonald County 39, Nevada 34

Mexico 41, Moberly 14

Milan 17, Polo 8

Miller 34, Pierce City 20

Monroe City 58, Clark County 16

Neosho 21, Willard 14

Nixa 49, Carl Junction 21

Osage 34, Versailles 24

Owensville 35, Sullivan 6

Palmyra 27, South Shelby 8

Poplar Bluff 41, Kennett 15

Rockwood Summit 27, Pattonville 7

Rolla 28, Lebanon 20

Seckman 20, Fox 13

South Holt 40, Rock Port 34

South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 52, Stewartsville/Osborne 0

St. Clair 26, Central (Cape Girardeau) 13

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 22, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 19

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 7

Staley 54, Central (St. Joseph) 6

Thayer 37, Willow Springs 0

Valle Catholic 51, Westminster Christian 14

Vianney 42, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 0

Webb City 63, Ozark 48

West Plains 56, Waynesville 0

West Platte 38, Penney 29

Worth County/NEN 70, North Andrew 50

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

