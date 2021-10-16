PREP FOOTBALL=
Anson County 39, Covenant Day School 27
Apex Middle Creek 49, Apex 47
Arden Christ School 45, Charlotte Country Day 0
Asheville 31, McDowell County 0
Asheville Erwin 24, Asheville Roberson 20
Asheville Reynolds 52, R-S Central 21
Asheville School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 12
Boonville Starmount 18, South Stokes 8
Brevard 41, Morganton Patton 20
Burlington Cummings 36, North Moore 28
Burlington Williams 33, Western Alamance 27
Canton Pisgah 21, Waynesville Tuscola 20
Cape Fear 20, Fayetteville Britt 12
Cary Panther Creek 55, Green Level 10
Central Davidson 49, Montgomery Central 7
Chambers 29, North Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 49, Charlotte Harding 6
Charlotte Independence 51, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Providence 35, Mint Hill Rocky River 16
Charlotte Providence Day 48, Charlotte Christian 47
Cherokee 12, Andrews 9
Chocowinity Southside 56, Lejeune 0
Christ the King High School 28, Winston-Salem Prep 24
Clayton 26, Wendell Corinth Holders 7
Clayton Cleveland 55, Southeast Raleigh 0
Concord 48, Northwest Cabarrus 14
Cornelius Hough 31, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
Currituck County 56, Pasquotank County 8
Davidson Community School 52, Lake Norman Charter 14
Durham Hillside 42, Chapel Hill 7
Durham Jordan 23, Northern Durham 17
East Carteret 21, Pamlico County 8
East Davidson 29, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 56, South Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
East Lincoln 42, Hickory St. Stephens 6
East Surry 40, East Bend Forbush 14
Eastern Alamance 41, Person 0
Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Guilford 0
Eastern Randolph 38, Providence Grove 16
Eastern Wayne 27, Wilson Beddingfield 6
Edenton Holmes 62, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 58, Manteo 14
Enka 28, North Buncombe 14
Fairmont 42, Red Springs 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 49, Erwin Triton 21
Fayetteville Westover 32, Fayetteville Sanford 27
Forest City Chase 31, Polk County 13
Friendship 20, Cary 12
Fuquay-Varina 34, Garner 14
Goldsboro 47, North Johnston 13
Graham 56, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Greensboro Dudley 62, Rockingham County 0
Greensboro Grimsley 41, Southwest Guilford 23
Greensboro Smith 20, High Point Central 18
Greenville Conley 42, Jacksonville 21
Harrells Christian 42, East Chapel Hill 7
Havelock 32, South Central Pitt 12
Hertford County 54, Camden County 14
Hickory 63, West Iredell 0
Hoke County 52, Cameron Union Pines 12
Holly Springs 49, Morrisville Green Hope 0
Hope Mills South View 29, Gray's Creek 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28
Jacksonville White Oak 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 8
Kannapolis Brown 45, South Iredell 21
Kings Mountain 41, Belmont Cramer 28
Lake Norman 15, Concord Cox Mill 7
Lawndale Burns 45, East Gaston 38, 2OT
Lincolnton 35, East Burke 20
Lumberton 26, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Madison County 28, Avery County 27
Maiden 62, Claremont Bunker Hill 13
Marshville Forest Hills 31, West Stanly 16
Matthews Butler 28, Charlotte Catholic 21
Matthews Weddington 52, Monroe Sun Valley 0
Mayodan McMichael 34, Walkertown 32
Metrolina Christian Academy 31, High Point Christian Academy 7
Mitchell County 33, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 0
Monroe 39, Monroe Parkwood 6
Mooresboro Jefferson 20, Cherryville 12
Mooresville 50, West Cabarrus 14
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Morganton Freedom 54, Ashe County 28
Mount Pleasant 42, Albemarle 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 47, Kernersville McGuinness 0
Nash Central 15, Bunn 6
New Bern 48, Greenville Rose 0
New Hanover County 28, Topsail 8
Newton Grove Midway 49, West Bladen 33
Newton-Conover 40, Catawba Bandys 6
North Brunswick 35, West Brunswick 27
North Davidson 47, Asheboro 0
North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 14
North Gaston 20, Gastonia Huss 19
North Henderson 40, East Henderson 7
North Lincoln 49, Newton Foard 3
North Raleigh Christian 14, Trinity Christian 8
North Rowan 50, West Davidson 14
North Stanly 46, South Stanly 0
North Surry 34, North Forsyth 27
Northampton County 44, Gaston KIPP Pride 0
Northeast Guilford 14, Winston-Salem Atkins 12
Northern Guilford 48, Greensboro Page 41
Northern Nash 42, Franklinton 14
Northwest Guilford 51, Jamestown Ragsdale 6
Oak Grove 36, Thomasville Ledford 29
Pender County 60, East Columbus 12
Perquimans 46, Bertie County 6
Pfafftown Reagan 57, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Pikeville Aycock 35, West Johnston 20
Pinetown Northside 47, Jones County 0
Pittsboro Northwood 34, Orange 6
Princeton 70, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Pungo Christian def. Lasker Northeast, forfeit
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 38, Charlotte Latin 3
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 44, Raleigh Broughton 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 52, Raleigh Athens Drive 7
Raleigh Millbrook 27, Raleigh Wakefield 24, OT
Raleigh Sanderson 42, Raleigh Enloe 6
Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0
Roanoke Rapids 14, Louisburg 8
Robbinsville 23, Murphy 20
Robert B. Glenn 48, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 25
Rolesville 73, Knightdale 38
Salemburg Lakewood 42, Newton Grove Hobbton 28
Salisbury 59, Lexington 0
Shelby 63, Bessemer City 0
Shelby Crest 30, Gastonia Forestview 0
Smithfield-Selma 64, Southern Wayne 0
South Caldwell 51, Alexander Central 27
South Granville 55, Carrboro 0
South Mecklenburg 31, Charlotte Olympic 29
Southeast Guilford 49, Western Guilford 6
Southeast Halifax 50, Weldon 36
Southern Alamance 55, Durham Riverside 12
Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Scotland 21
Southwestern Randolph 28, Randleman 23
Spring Lake Overhills 44, Harnett Central 20
St. Pauls 46, East Bladen 12
Statesville 44, North Iredell 0
Surry Central 45, North Wilkes 20
Swain County 42, Hayesville 14
Swansboro 42, Croatan 38
Sylva Smoky Mountain 44, Franklin 27
Tarboro 42, Riverside Martin 8
Valdese Draughn 32, Rosman 2
Vance County 21, Granville Central 8
Wake Forest 23, Wake Forest Heritage 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Kinston 35
Warsaw Kenan 42, North Lenoir 14
Washington 37, North Pitt 22
Watauga County 49, Lenoir Hibriten 13
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 49, Monroe Piedmont 0
Wayne Christian 52, Halifax Academy 30
West Carteret 38, Richlands 19
West Charlotte 45, Charlotte Berry Tech 20
West Craven 48, Greene Central 0
West Forsyth 35, Davie County 14
West Henderson 45, Swannanoa Owen 27
West Lincoln 35, West Caldwell 12
West Mecklenburg 32, Huntersville Hopewell 0
West Rowan 57, Central Cabarrus 13
Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 12
Whiteville 63, West Columbus 7
Wilkes Central 36, West Wilkes 0
Wilmington Hoggard 41, Wilmington Ashley 13
Wilmington Laney 27, South Brunswick 23
Wilson Fike 41, East Wake 13
Wilson Hunt 43, South Johnston 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
SouthWest Edgecombe vs. Ayden-Grifton, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com