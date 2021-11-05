PREP FOOTBALL=
NMAA State Tournament=
8-Man=
Semifinal=
Tatum 52, Logan 0
Eunice 54, Hagerman 3
Jal 50, Estancia 0
Class 3A=
First Round=
Hope Christian 57, Navajo Prep 36
Class 4A=
First Round=
Albuquerque Academy 14, Bernalillo 6
Valencia 53, Taos 23
Class 5A=
First Round=
Belen 25, Deming 21
Goddard 56, Valley 14
Mayfield 49, Los Alamos 3
Class 6A=
First Round=
Cibola 41, Sandia 15
Volcano Vista 49, Carlsbad 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
