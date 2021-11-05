PREP FOOTBALL=

NMAA State Tournament=

8-Man=

Semifinal=

Tatum 52, Logan 0

Eunice 54, Hagerman 3

Jal 50, Estancia 0

Class 3A=

First Round=

Hope Christian 57, Navajo Prep 36

Class 4A=

First Round=

Albuquerque Academy 14, Bernalillo 6

Valencia 53, Taos 23

Class 5A=

First Round=

Belen 25, Deming 21

Goddard 56, Valley 14

Mayfield 49, Los Alamos 3

Class 6A=

First Round=

Cibola 41, Sandia 15

Volcano Vista 49, Carlsbad 17

