PREP FOOTBALL=

Artesia 47, Alamogordo 7

Bernalillo 35, Grants 6

Bloomfield 34, Kirtland Central 29

Cleveland 28, Rio Rancho 27

Cobre def. Hot Springs, forfeit

Cuba 51, Crownpoint 26

Farmington 33, Piedra Vista 9

Gallup 52, Shiprock 0

Hobbs 48, Carlsbad 7

La Cueva 40, Albuquerque High 14

Las Cruces 49, Organ Mountain 13

Los Alamos 28, Capital 7

Lovington 39, Portales 7

Moriarty 37, Taos 14

NMMI 42, Tucumcari 11

Pojoaque 56, Espanola Valley 6

Roswell 16, Goddard 14

Ruidoso 22, Silver 12

Santa Teresa 41, Chaparral 0

Socorro 56, Hatch Valley 14

Thoreau 52, Wingate 6

Tohatchi 48, Zuni 26

Volcano Vista 21, Cibola 14

NMAA 6-Man State=

Semifinal=

Gateway Christian 48, Mosquero/Roy 24

Ramah 35, Animas 30

NMAA 8-Man State=

Quarterfinal=

Logan 24, Magdalena 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you