PREP FOOTBALL=
Artesia 47, Alamogordo 7
Bernalillo 35, Grants 6
Bloomfield 34, Kirtland Central 29
Cleveland 28, Rio Rancho 27
Cobre def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Cuba 51, Crownpoint 26
Farmington 33, Piedra Vista 9
Gallup 52, Shiprock 0
Hobbs 48, Carlsbad 7
La Cueva 40, Albuquerque High 14
Las Cruces 49, Organ Mountain 13
Los Alamos 28, Capital 7
Lovington 39, Portales 7
Moriarty 37, Taos 14
NMMI 42, Tucumcari 11
Pojoaque 56, Espanola Valley 6
Roswell 16, Goddard 14
Ruidoso 22, Silver 12
Santa Teresa 41, Chaparral 0
Socorro 56, Hatch Valley 14
Thoreau 52, Wingate 6
Tohatchi 48, Zuni 26
Volcano Vista 21, Cibola 14
NMAA 6-Man State=
Semifinal=
Gateway Christian 48, Mosquero/Roy 24
Ramah 35, Animas 30
NMAA 8-Man State=
Quarterfinal=
Logan 24, Magdalena 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com