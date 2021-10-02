PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 21, Crest Ridge 14
Albany 82, Schuyler County 22
Ash Grove 52, Agape Boarding 13
Ava 42, Houston 7
Battle 56, Smith-Cotton 6
Blair Oaks 71, Eldon 36
Bolivar 24, Waynesville 20
Boonville 58, Osage 28
Bowling Green 56, North Callaway 6
Brentwood 48, Principia 0
Brookfield 14, Monroe City 6
Butler 29, Buffalo 16
California 43, Versailles 40
Camdenton 54, Hillcrest 9
Carl Junction 49, Neosho 7
Carthage 42, Willard 7
Cass-Midway 45, Lone Jack/Kingville 0
Cassville 21, Monett 20
Central (Cape Girardeau) 14, Sikeston 12
Central (New Madrid County) 34, Kennett 29
Central (Park Hills) 28, Ste. Genevieve 14
Centralia 40, Highland 6
Chaminade 72, Vianney 14
Christian Brothers College 42, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 7
Cole Camp 46, Tipton 7
Dexter 26, Caruthersville 0
Duchesne 37, St. Francis Borgia 14
East Buchanan 44, Plattsburg 20
Eureka 50, Ritenour 13
Fair Grove 58, Strafford 20
Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 42
Fayette 60, Paris 30
Fort Osage 9, Grain Valley 8
Fox 21, Mehlville 6
Fredericktown 28, DeSoto 7
Ft. Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell North 14
Ft. Zumwalt South 35, Ft. Zumwalt East 26
Ft. Zumwalt West 63, Francis Howell Central 7
Gallatin 40, Milan 6
Glendale 34, Parkview 6
Grandview (Hillsboro) 34, Herculaneum 14
Hallsville 46, Southern Boone County 6
Hannibal 41, Kirksville 0
Harrisburg 46, Russellville 6
Helias Catholic 31, Capital City 0
Hillsboro 53, Windsor (Imperial) 0
Holt 42, Francis Howell 32
Jackson 42, Cardinal Ritter 8
Jasper 62, Greenfield 0
Jefferson City 66, Hickman High School 31
Joplin 45, Republic 14
Kearney 42, Winnetonka 14
Kickapoo 27, Rolla 6
King City/ Union Star 74, Rock Port 0
Knox County 72, St. Joseph Christian 20
Ladue Horton Watkins 35, Seckman 27
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 35, Chillicothe 34
Lafayette County 39, Holden 0
Lamar 63, Mt. Vernon 7
Lawson 50, North Platte 6
Lebanon 44, West Plains 34
Lee's Summit 21, North Kansas City 20
Lee's Summit North 35, Blue Springs 0
Lexington 22, Knob Noster 8
Liberty 59, Rock Bridge 30
Liberty North 42, Park Hill 3
Lighthouse 27, Central (Springfield) 6
Lincoln 52, Slater 34
Lincoln College Prep 45, Pembroke Hill 7
Lindbergh 35, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7
Lockwood/Golden City 56, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 8
Logan-Rogersville 35, Springfield Catholic 7
Louisiana 65, Missouri Military Academy 0
MICDS 56, Lutheran North 37
Macon 42, South Shelby 26
Malden 44, East Prairie 6
Marceline 35, KC Northeast 16
Marionville 50, Pierce City 14
Marquette 25, Lafayette (Wildwood) 6
Marshfield 50, Reeds Spring 22
Maryville 47, Benton 12
Maysville/Winston 39, Princeton/Mercer 16
McDonald County 35, East Newton 13
Mexico 35, Fulton 14
Mid-Buchanan 21, Penney 19
Moberly 20, Marshall 6
Montgomery County 42, Greenville, Ill. 28
Mountain Grove 36, Liberty (Mountain View) 16
Nevada 52, Seneca 35
Nixa 35, Ozark 21
North County 41, Festus 35
Oak Grove 34, Pleasant Hill 27
Oak Park 48, Central (St. Joseph) 21
Odessa 40, Warrensburg 0
Owensville 57, Pacific 42
Palmyra 41, Clark County 0
Park Hill South 22, Staley 7
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 56, Rich Hill/Hume 44
Platte County 62, Ruskin 0
Polo 30, Trenton 20
Portageville 56, Chaffee 0
Potosi 28, Perryville 0
Raymore-Peculiar 36, Blue Springs South 24
Raytown 43, Belton 13
Richmond 54, Carrollton 6
Rockhurst 21, Lee's Summit West 10
Rockwood Summit 38, Oakville 2
Salem 30, Willow Springs 12
Sarcoxie 49, Miller 8
Scott City 42, Kelly 13
Skyline 54, Clever 7
Smithville 44, Grandview 12
South Holt 72, Stewartsville/Osborne 20
South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 62, Southwest (Livingston County) 8
St. Charles West 38, Orchard Farm 28
St. Clair 22, St. James 8
St. James Academy, Kan. 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13
St. Louis University 48, Lift for Life Academy 20
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 41, St. Dominic 14
St. Pius X (Festus) 37, Doniphan 13
St. Vincent 59, Bayless 0
Stanberry 55, North Andrew 12
Sullivan 32, Hermann 7
Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 48, Cuba 22
Thayer 33, Cabool 20
Tolton Catholic 28, Salisbury 22
Union 48, Warrenton 6
Valle Catholic 56, Jefferson (Festus) 0
Van Horn 49, Truman 6
Warsaw 50, El Dorado Springs 20
Washington 29, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Webb City 38, Branson 0
West Platte 14, Lathrop 7
Westran 22, Scotland County 12
Windsor 48, Wellington-Napoleon 13
Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 70, St. Charles 28
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 56, Orrick 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com