PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Coventry 50, Akr. Springfield 8
Akr. Manchester 35, Loudonville 7
Alliance 27, Salem 21, OT
Alliance Marlington 42, Minerva 10
Andover Pymatuning Valley 48, Ashtabula St. John 0
Antwerp 27, Sherwood Fairview 8
Arcadia 33, N. Baltimore 26, OT
Arcanum 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16
Archbold 41, Liberty Center 7
Arlington 61, Vanlue 18
Ashland 35, Mt. Vernon 17
Ashland Crestview 37, Monroeville 0
Ashville Teays Valley 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 7
Attica Seneca E. 41, Bucyrus 21
Aurora 63, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Austintown Fitch 42, Youngs. Mooney 7
Avon 48, Elyria 6
Bainbridge Paint Valley 38, Frankfort Adena 8
Barberton 28, Medina Highland 21
Barnesville 40, Hannibal River 21
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Castalia Margaretta 6
Bay Village Bay 21, Westlake 7
Bellbrook 44, Franklin 21
Bellevue 49, Tol. Start 14
Bellville Clear Fork 41, Caledonia River Valley 13
Belmont Union Local 49, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20
Beloit W. Branch 63, Can. South 42
Berea-Midpark 23, Avon Lake 17
Berlin Center Western Reserve 34, Atwater Waterloo 8
Bethel-Tate 82, Batavia 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 33, Vincent Warren 7
Bishop Hartley 34, Norwalk 21
Bishop Watterson 21, Whitehall-Yearling 18
Blanchester 28, Goshen 0
Bloom-Carroll 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Bluffton 34, Ada 14
Bowling Green 21, Holland Springfield 14
Brookfield 62, Campbell Memorial 0
Brookville 42, Carlisle 0
Brunswick 38, Euclid 18
Bryan 23, Delta 21
Bucyrus Wynford 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Warsaw River View 34
Caldwell 29, Reedsville Eastern 27
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Bradford 27
Can. McKinley 34, Green 14
Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Massillon Tuslaw 7
Canal Winchester 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Canfield 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 6
Canfield S. Range 42, Poland Seminary 34
Carey 49, Sycamore Mohawk 14
Casstown Miami E. 28, Sidney Lehman 23
Centerville 38, Clayton Northmont 0
Chagrin Falls 34, Orange 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 27, Mentor Lake Cath. 20
Chardon 41, Mayfield 7
Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 13
Chillicothe 23, Logan 21
Chillicothe Zane Trace 40, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Cin. Anderson 51, Lebanon 26
Cin. Colerain 32, Cin. Oak Hills 9
Cin. Gamble Montessori 42, Miami Valley Christian Academy 8
Cin. Indian Hill 21, Cin. Mariemont 7
Cin. La Salle 28, Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 24
Cin. Madeira 27, Cin. Finneytown 19
Cin. McNicholas 31, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6
Cin. Mt. Healthy 26, Bishop Fenwick 7
Cin. Princeton 28, Fairfield 27
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. Moeller 16
Cin. Summit Country Day 65, Day. Meadowdale 26
Cin. Sycamore 20, Middletown 14
Cin. Turpin 41, Morrow Little Miami 23
Cin. Winton Woods 44, Cin. West Clermont 14
Cin. Withrow 25, Trotwood-Madison 0
Cin. Woodward 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 14
Cin. Wyoming 24, Reading 14
Circleville Logan Elm 21, Circleville 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 50, Beallsville 18
Cle. E. Tech 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. Glenville 55, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Hts. 56, Lorain 0
Clyde 48, Tol. Scott 6
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 50, Chesapeake 14
Coldwater 21, Delphos St. John's 14
Collins Western Reserve 35, Plymouth 22
Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Walnut Ridge 13
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
Cols. Linden-McKinley 30, Cols. Northland 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Columbia Station Columbia 42, Sheffield Brookside 6
Columbiana Crestview 49, Youngs. Liberty 13
Columbus Grove 34, Harrod Allen E. 7
Convoy Crestview 31, Delphos Jefferson 28
Copley 30, Kent Roosevelt 12
Covington 26, Tipp City Bethel 21
Creston Norwayne 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40, Cols. St. Charles 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Garfield Hts. Trinity 6
Dalton 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Day. Belmont 9, East 6
Day. Northridge 28, DeGraff Riverside 10
Defiance 47, Kenton 14
Defiance Ayersville 48, Hicksville 6
Defiance Tinora 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 34, Cols. Bexley 7
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Lancaster 14
Dover 24, Steubenville 7
Doylestown Chippewa 21, Smithville 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 48, New Lexington 6
Dublin Coffman 40, Groveport-Madison 21
Dublin Jerome 35, Grove City 7
Eaton 35, Waynesville 7
Edgerton 57, Paulding 30
Edon 52, Whiteford, Mich. 32
Elida 42, Celina 21
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 44, Solon 35
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Cory-Rawson 0
Fredericktown 30, Mt. Gilead 24
Fremont Ross 41, Tol. St. Francis 38
Gahanna Cols. Academy 28, Bishop Ready 14
Gahanna Lincoln 17, Hilliard Darby 14
Galion Northmor 14, Danville 7
Garrettsville Garfield 49, Newton Falls 7
Gates Mills Hawken 34, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27
Germantown Valley View 44, Middletown Madison Senior 6
Gibsonburg 44, Northwood 18
Girard 31, Cortland Lakeview 14
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0
Grafton Midview 45, Amherst Steele 7
Granville 47, Johnstown 16
Greenfield McClain 48, Cin. Shroder 6
Greenfield, Ind. 28, Ft. Loramie 18
Greenwich S. Cent. 47, Day. Christian 7
Hamler Patrick Henry 31, Metamora Evergreen 0
Hanoverton United 33, Leetonia 0
Hickory, Pa. 41, Conneaut 8
Hilliard Davidson 40, Thomas Worthington 7
Hillsboro 51, Batavia Clermont NE 13
Howard E. Knox 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16
Hubbard 34, Struthers 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 34, Miamisburg 20
Hudson 42, Wadsworth 20
Independence 42, Burton Berkshire 12
Indpls Park Tudor, Ind. 48, Cin. Country Day 14
Ironton 36, S. Point 0
Jackson 21, Wheelersburg 20, OT
John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Glouster Trimble 33, OT
Kansas Lakota 63, Toronto 40
Kettering Alter 30, Cin. NW 28
Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. Walnut Hills 14
Kirtland 37, Geneva 7
LaGrange Keystone 21, Wellington 3
Lakewood St. Edward 35, Massillon 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren Champion 21
Leipsic 34, Spencerville 21
Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Reynoldsburg 30
Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine 19
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 33, Mason 27
Lima Perry 26, Dola Hardin Northern 6
Lima Sr. 28, Oregon Clay 13
Lisbon Beaver 27, Richmond Edison 21
Lodi Cloverleaf 48, Mogadore Field 0
London 35, St. Paris Graham 6
Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 31, Cin. Elder 21
Lowellville 41, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Lucas 35, Lakewood 27
Lucasville Valley 42, McDermott Scioto NW 18
Lyndhurst Brush 34, Akr. North 0
Macedonia Nordonia 57, Twinsburg 7
Madonna, W.Va. 14, Vienna Mathews 6
Maple Hts. 46, Garfield Hts. 6
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Minster 14
Marietta 34, Ripley, W.Va. 14
Marion Harding 24, Galion 15
Martins Ferry 38, Weir, W.Va. 7
Marysville 34, Galloway Westland 6
Massillon Jackson 56, Massillon Perry 30
McArthur Vinton County 50, Athens 21
McComb 56, Pandora-Gilboa 21
McDonald 41, Sebring McKinley 26
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Crestline 8
Mechanicsburg 35, Jamestown Greeneview 10
Medina 48, Strongsville 13
Medina Buckeye 22, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 18
Mentor 41, Clarkson, Ontario 19
Middlefield Cardinal 27, Painesville Harvey 21
Milan Edison 49, Tol. Woodward 0
Milan, Ind. 39, Hamilton New Miami 6
Milford 42, Loveland 28
Milford Center Fairbanks 47, London Madison Plains 0
Millbury Lake 41, Elmore Woodmore 6
Millersburg W. Holmes 40, Mansfield Madison 7
Milton-Union 29, Troy Christian 9
Mogadore 41, Louisville Aquinas 7
Monroe 49, Day. Oakwood 21
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 31, Cin. Deer Park 7
N. Can. Hoover 35, Can. Glenoak 0
N. Olmsted 45, Fairview 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Upper Sandusky 19
N. Royalton 34, Akr. East 7
Navarre Fairless 40, Orrville 7
Nelsonville-York 37, Oak Hill 0
New Albany 77, Newark 0
New Bremen 48, Anna 13
New Carlisle Tecumseh 17, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
New Madison Tri-Village 21, Ansonia 7
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 12
New Middletown Spring. 55, Mineral Ridge 7
New Paris National Trail 38, New Lebanon Dixie 20
New Philadelphia 30, Can. Cent. Cath. 20
New Richmond 49, Norwood 19
Newark Cath. 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 28
Newark Licking Valley 55, Johnstown Northridge 7
Norton 14, Peninsula Woodridge 7
Oak Harbor 50, Tol. Bowsher 15
Olmsted Falls 49, N. Ridgeville 19
Ontario 49, Hebron Lakewood 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 0
Oxford Talawanda 7, Day. Carroll 0
Painesville Riverside 45, Madison 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Utica 6
Pemberville Eastwood 33, Genoa Area 0
Perry 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 16
Perrysburg 28, Napoleon 0
Philo 45, Crooksville 0
Pickerington Cent. 38, Hilliard Bradley 21
Pickerington N. 44, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29
Piketon 58, Chillicothe Unioto 30
Piqua 42, Sidney 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Richwood N. Union 13
Pomeroy Meigs 27, Bidwell River Valley 6
Port Clinton 44, Tol. Rogers 6
Portsmouth W. 29, Cols. KIPP 20
Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Westerville Cent. 3
Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 6
Racine Southern 73, Belpre 36
Ravenna SE 14, Rootstown 7
Rocky River 21, Elyria Cath. 20
Rocky River Lutheran W. 57, Vermilion 7
Rossford 42, Fostoria 14
STVM 43, Sandusky 9
Salineville Southern 48, Columbiana 12
Sandusky Perkins 35, Huron 20
Shadyside 33, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 21
Sharpsville, Pa. 28, Jefferson Area 21
Shelby 49, Marion Pleasant 14
South 66, West 0
Sparta Highland 17, Centerburg 7
Spring. Greenon 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 14
Spring. Kenton Ridge 55, Urbana 14
Spring. NE 39, S. Charleston SE 10
Spring. Shawnee 49, Spring. NW 20
Springboro 15, Kettering Fairmont 14
Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0
St. Clairsville 35, Linsly, W.Va. 14
St. Henry 35, Rockford Parkway 0
St. Marys Memorial 21, Van Wert 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 25, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 17
Streetsboro 41, Ravenna 17
Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Beaver Eastern 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 30, Malvern 7
Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Westerville S. 7
Tallmadge 27, Richfield Revere 7
Thornville Sheridan 38, McConnelsville Morgan 27
Tiffin Columbian 40, Mansfield Sr. 27
Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Riverside Stebbins 24
Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Tol. St. John's 0
Tol. Christian 48, Stryker 16
Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Tol. Whitmer 40, Findlay 6
Tontogany Otsego 16, Bloomdale Elmwood 12
Trenton Edgewood 42, Wilmington 7
Troy 55, Fairborn 0
Uniontown Lake 38, Louisville 7
Van Buren 26, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Vandalia Butler 27, W. Carrollton 0
Versailles 35, Ft. Recovery 12
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Hamilton 13
W. Jefferson 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25, E. Can. 19
W. Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7
Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7
Wauseon 41, Swanton 7
Waverly 35, Portsmouth 34
Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Marion Elgin 28
Wellston 33, Albany Alexander 14
Wellsville 35, E. Palestine 0
West Salem Northwestern 48, Rayland Buckeye 6
Westerville N. 42, Delaware Hayes 7
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Southview 0
Williamsburg 44, Lockland 12
Williamsport Westfall 12, Southeastern 8
Willoughby S. 38, Eastlake North 7
Wooster 38, Lexington 14
Wooster Triway 33, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 0
Worthington Kilbourne 36, Dublin Scioto 7
Xenia 21, Greenville 14
Youngs. Boardman 62, Youngs. East 14
Youngs. Ursuline 50, Warren Harding 49
Youngs. Valley Christian 28, Lisbon David Anderson 19
Zanesville 48, Heath 7
Zanesville Maysville 31, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35, Strasburg-Franklin 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bedford vs. Shaker Hts., ppd.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ccd.
Cin. N. College Hill vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.
Cle. VASJ vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ppd.
Coshocton vs. New Concord John Glenn, ccd.
Mantua Crestwood vs. Beachwood, ppd.
Newcomerstown vs. Uhrichsville Claymont, ccd.
Oregon Stritch vs. Gates Mills Gilmour, ccd.
Waterford vs. Crown City S. Gallia, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com