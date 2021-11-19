PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Area=
Allen 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 24
Byron Nelson 63, El Paso Eastlake 14
Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18
Region II Area=
Duncanville 52, Mesquite 2
Spring 56, Klein Cain 53
Spring Westfield 34, Klein Oak 14
Region III Area=
Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Cypress Fairbanks 20
Galena Park North Shore 41, League City Clear Springs 13
Humble Atascocita 22, Dickinson 21
Katy Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14
Region IV Area=
Austin Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21
Lake Travis 56, SA East Central 14
Laredo United South 24, Harlingen 7
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Area=
Denton Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7
EP Eastwood 28, Saginaw Boswell 21
Prosper 58, Grand Prairie 13
Region II Area=
Cypress Bridgeland 35, The Woodlands College Park 28
Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33
Tomball 37, Willis 7
Region III Area=
Houston King 52, Alvin Shadow Creek 34
Humble Summer Creek 35, Pearland Dawson 7
Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7
Region IV Area=
Austin Vandegrift 38, Cibolo Steele 0
Austin Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7
PSJA North 56, Eagle Pass 28
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Area=
Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24
Mansfield Summit 56, EP Chapin 7
Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17
Region II Area=
College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21
Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28
Longview 34, Lancaster 14
Region III Area=
Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21
Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29
Katy Paetow 58, Manor 22
Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31
Region IV Area=
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, SA Southwest 7
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Area=
Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24
Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34
WF Rider 37, EP Andress 13
Region II Area=
Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14
Lucas Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23
Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21
Region III Area=
A&M Consolidated 39, Barbers Hill 35
Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42
Texarkana Texas 31, Texas City 0
Region IV Area=
Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 19
Liberty Hill 51, Boerne-Champion 14
Marble Falls 35, Mission Memorial 13
SA Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Area=
Dumas 31, Fort Stockton 6
EP Riverside 28, Lake Worth 20
Region II Area=
Argyle 27, Kennedale 3
Melissa 50, Midlothian Heritage 41
Stephenville 22, Paris 10
Waco La Vega 14, Kaufman 10
Region III Area=
Kilgore 28, Stafford 26
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, West Columbia 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Freeport Brazosport 27
Region IV Area=
Austin LBJ 72, Port Lavaca Calhoun 42
Boerne 63, CC Miller 14
Fredericksburg 14, CC Calallen 10
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Area=
Aubrey 42, Sweetwater 7
Celina 57, Perryton 7
Monahans 35, Van Alstyne 28
Region II Area=
Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31
Quinlan Ford 35, Pittsburg 34
Van 35, Sunnyvale 25
Region III Area=
Bellville 41, Rusk 20
China Spring 48, Sealy 7
West Orange-Stark 20, Jasper 7
Region IV Area=
Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27
Geronimo Navarro 55, Port Isabel 7
Sinton 49, La Grange 20
Wimberley 66, Ingleside 0
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Area=
Shallowater 43, Early 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20
Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21
Region II Area=
Gladewater 49, Grandview 21
West 37, Mineola 7
Region III Area=
Columbus 42, Anahuac 34
Diboll 14, Hallettsville 0
Region IIII Area=
Edna 48, Blanco 12
Lago Vista 34, CC London 0
San Diego 35, Llano 27
Vanderbilt Industrial 14, Poteet 13
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Area=
Brady 21, Stanton 13
Canadian 56, Sonora 13
Lubbock Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8
Region II Area=
Bells 67, Eastland 37
Dublin 41, Palmer 34
Holliday 35, Leonard 28
Region III Area=
Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16
New London West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17
Newton 36, De Kalb 6
Waskom 56, Troup 20
Region IIII Area=
Franklin 70, Stockdale 6
Poth 41, East Bernard 14
Riesel 10, Natalia 8
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Area=
Cisco 69, Panhandle 21
Coleman 43, Post 0
Hawley 40, Sundown 22
Region II Area=
Crawford 50, Celeste 14
Italy 56, Alvord 21
Marlin 48, Lindsay 7
Tolar 35, Cooper 24
Region III Area=
Beckville 50, Hearne 31
Centerville 49, Hawkins 14
Holland 27, Shelbyville 16
Timpson 74, Thorndale 13
Region IV Area=
Refugio 69, Flatonia 20
Schulenburg 37, Kenedy 12
Shiner 62, Three Rivers 7
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Area=
Gruver 34, New Home 12
Wellington 36, McCamey 14
Region III Area=
Chilton 17, Tenaha 10, OT
Mart 42, Lovelady 16
Region IV Area=
Burton 48, Bruni 6
Eldorado 27, D’Hanis 14
Falls City 66, Rocksprings 20
Granger 56, Yorktown 48
Class 1A 6-Man Division I=
Region I Area=
Happy 61, Borden County 35
Turkey Valley 66, Spur 54
Region II Area=
Westbrook 86, Rankin 38
Region III Area=
Abbott 54, Newcastle 8
Coolidge 43, Saint Jo 42
Region IV Area=
Water Valley 58, Lometa 8
Class 1A 6-Man Division II=
Region I Area=
Anton 72, Follett 48
Lamesa Klondike 72, Groom 58
Region II Area=
Jayton 34, Loraine 14
Region III Area=
Gordon 82, Bowie Gold-Burg 37
Strawn 61, Throckmorton 8
Region IV Area=
Oakwood 52, Cherokee 16
Richland Springs 53, Oglesby 0
TAIAO 6-Man Div II=
Semifinal=
Bellville Faith 40, Jubilee 30
Houston Northside Home 67, Longview East Texas Christian 62
TAPPS 6-Man Div I=
Regional=
Austin Veritas 62, Houston Westbury Christian 8
TAPPS 6-Man Div II=
Regional=
Marble Falls Faith 55, Bryan Allen Academy 6
Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Plano Coram Deo 32
TAPPS 6-Man Div III=
Regional=
FW Covenant Classical 52, Longview Heritage 38
TAPPS Div I=
Regional=
SA Central Catholic 38, FW All Saints 28
TAPPS Div II=
Regional=
Dallas Christian 63, Fort Worth Christian 35
FW Southwest Christian 28, Grapevine Faith 22
Houston Second Baptist 26, Austin Regents 16
TAPPS Div III=
Regional=
Bay Area Christian 35, Woodlands Legacy Prep 21
Cypress Community Christian 40, SA Holy Cross 7
Lubbock Christian 31, Arlington Pantego Christian 28
TAPPS Div IV=
Regional=
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Houston Lutheran North 7
Muenster Sacred Heart 45, Waco Reicher 13
Shiner St. Paul 22, Bryan Brazos Christian 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andrews vs. Springtown, ccd.
