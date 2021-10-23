PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 49, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 22
Aledo (Mercer County) 36, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 18
Algonquin (Jacobs) 47, Dundee-Crown 14
Amboy 46, Alden-Hebron 8
Amboy-LaMoille 46, Alden-Hebron 8
Antioch 24, Lakes Community 0
Arcola def. Argenta-Oreana, forfeit
Astoria/VIT Co-op 46, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 30
Athens 39, North-Mac 34
Auburn 42, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 0
Aurora Central Catholic 2, Westmont 0
Barrington 42, Fremd 14
Bartlett 24, Aurora (East) 14
Batavia 36, St. Charles North 29, OT
Belleville East 28, Granite City 21
Belvidere 32, Rockford Guilford 29
Belvidere North 31, Freeport 26
Benton 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12
Bismarck-Henning 58, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 7
Blue Island Eisenhower 35, Thornton Fractional North 22
Bolingbrook 51, Stagg 10
Breese Central 54, Herrin 22
Breese Mater Dei 28, Mt. Zion 14
Bremen 21, Tinley Park 14
Brother Rice 40, Marist 21
Buffalo Grove 21, Hersey 20
Bureau Valley 34, Hall 7
Byron 74, Rockford Christian 0
Camp Point Central 56, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 21
Canton 35, Metamora 30
Carmel 38, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 18
Carmi White County 40, Flora 25
Carrollton 50, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 14
Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12
Cary-Grove 42, Hampshire 14
Casey-Westfield 35, Red Hill 6
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 39, Tri-County 14
Champaign Centennial 15, Champaign Central 8
Chester 31, Mount Vernon 15
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 58, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 26
Chicago Christian 42, Ridgewood 6
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 48, Edwardsville 21
Clifton Central 32, Momence 8
Coal City 41, Streator 6
Colfax Ridgeview 51, LeRoy 0
Collinsville 59, Centralia 21
Columbia 47, Jerseyville Jersey 34
Conant 42, Schaumburg 20
Crystal Lake South 28, Huntley 14
Cumberland 44, Sangamon Valley 8
Cumberland 44, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 8
Decatur St. Teresa 55, Warrensburg-Latham 7
Deerfield 50, Niles North 18
Dixon 46, Rock Falls 13
Downers South 28, Leyden 15
Downs Tri-Valley 49, El Paso-Gridley 14
DuQuoin 28, Murphysboro/Elverado 14
Durand/Pecatonica 22, Stockton 0
East Alton-Wood River 38, Red Bud 21
Eisenhower 18, Springfield Lanphier 7
Eldorado 24, Edwards County 8
Elk Grove 37, Wheeling 13
Elmwood-Brimfield 54, Havana 30
Erie/Prophetstown 25, Morrison 6
Eureka 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20
Evanston Township 35, Glenbrook South 14
Evergreen Park 35, Oak Lawn Community 13
Fairbury Prairie Central 15, Bloomington Central Catholic 0
Fairfield def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Farmington Central 48, Lewistown 17
Fenwick 28, St. Ignatius 20
Forreston 22, Lena-Winslow 20
Freeburg 24, Waterloo 14
Ft. Zumwalt North, Mo. 42, Alton 20
Fulton 41, Dakota 0
Galena 49, East Dubuque 14
Galesburg 63, Rock Island Alleman 0
Geneva 14, Lake Park 6
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Stillman Valley 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56, Heyworth 19
Gilman Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7
Glenbard East 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 8
Glenbard South 21, Elgin 14
Glenbrook North 45, Niles West 14
Grayslake Central 44, North Chicago 20
Grayslake North 27, Grant 7
Greenville 42, Vandalia 21
Gurnee Warren 18, Lake Forest 14
Hickman High School, Mo. 40, Belleville West 28
Highland 42, Effingham 21
Highland Park 20, Maine West 7
Hillcrest 26, Thornton Fractional South 23
Hillsboro 48, Litchfield 6
Hinsdale South 49, Addison Trail 6
Hononegah 64, Rockford Jefferson 0
Hope Academy 48, Chicago (Christ the King) 8
Hyde Park 20, Chicago Sullivan 12
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 49, East St. Louis 8
Illinois Valley Central 34, Rantoul 13
Jackson, Mo. 31, O'Fallon 10
Jacksonville 23, Decatur MacArthur 20
Johnsburg 26, Harvard 7
Johnston City 66, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 8
Joliet Catholic 44, Montini 28
Joliet West 26, Plainfield South 7
Kaneland 55, LaSalle-Peru 13
Kankakee (McNamara) 54, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Kankakee 28, Crete-Monee 20
Kirkland Hiawatha 76, River Ridge 62
Knoxville 46, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 6
Lake Zurich 40, Waukegan 0
Lawrenceville 52, Palestine-Hutsonville 22
Lemont 56, Oak Forest 21
Libertyville 22, Stevenson 21
Lincoln Park 13, Curie 12
Lincoln Way West 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 10
Lincoln-Way East 21, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18
Lisle 28, Peotone 14
Lockport 45, Andrew 15
Loyola 21, Chicago Mt. Carmel 19
Lyons 21, Downers North 14
Machesney Park Harlem 36, Rockford Auburn 0
Macomb 36, Illini West (Carthage) 28
Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7
Maine South 49, New Trier 42
Marion 59, Mattoon 8
Marmion 54, De La Salle 15
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 42
Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 15
Massac County 48, Pinckneyville 24
Milledgeville 58, South Beloit 16
Minooka 20, Aurora (West Aurora) 14
Moline 28, Geneseo 13
Monmouth United 40, Abingdon 26
Morris 28, Sycamore 21
Morton 42, Dunlap 7
Moweaqua Central A&M 22, Shelbyville 7
Mt. Carmel 37, Paris 14
Mundelein 45, Zion Benton 7
Naperville Central 45, Metea Valley 21
Naperville North 34, Naperville Neuqua Valley 32
Nashville 54, West Frankfort 0
Nazareth 34, Lisle (Benet Academy) 8
New Berlin 32, Pleasant Plains 24
Newton 28, Marshall 0
Nokomis 47, Dupo 0
Normal Community 45, Normal West 7
North Boone 41, Oregon 14
Oak Lawn Richards 41, Reavis 21
Olney (Richland County) 20, Robinson 12
Orangeville def. Ashton-Franklin Center, forfeit
Oswego East 0, Plainfield North 0, OT
Palatine 43, Hoffman Estates 13
Pana 27, Carlinville 13
Pawnee 52, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Pekin 41, Bartonville (Limestone) 12
Piasa Southwestern 35, Gillespie 18
Plainfield Central 58, Joliet Central 14
Plainfield East 50, Romeoville 34
Plano 34, Ottawa 0
Polo 38, Freeport (Aquin) 20
Prairie Ridge 69, Crystal Lake Central 48
Princeton 55, Monmouth-Roseville 14
Princeville 29, Stark County 7
Quincy Notre Dame 51, Alton Marquette 6
Reed-Custer 49, Herscher 6
Richmond-Burton 42, Marengo 24
Riverdale 28, Sherrard 14
Rochelle 2, Sandwich 0
Rochester 47, Normal University 0
Rock Island 56, Quincy 26
Rockford Boylan 28, Rockford East 14
Rockford Lutheran 22, Winnebago 14
Rockridge 49, Orion 28
Rolling Meadows 26, Prospect 24
Rushville-Industry 50, Warsaw West Hancock 8
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Chatham Glenwood 13
Salem 28, Charleston 23
Sandburg 59, Lincoln Way Central 17
Seneca 42, Dwight 6
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 21, Hamilton County 20
Shepard 59, Argo 22
Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 8, Fithian Oakwood 2
South Elgin 70, West Chicago 0
Springfield 59, Springfield Southeast 14
St. Edward 27, Elmwood Park 22
St. Francis 19, IC Catholic 7
St. Laurence 27, Providence 17
St. Patrick 17, St. Viator 7
St. Rita 31, Niles Notre Dame 7
Staunton 19, Carlyle 6
Sterling 38, East Moline United 27
Sterling Newman 20, Kewanee 17
Streamwood 30, Larkin 19
Sullivan 37, Clinton 7
Taft 49, Chicago (Goode) 7
Thornwood 52, Thornridge 0
Tolono Unity 33, Monticello 27
Tremont 50, Fieldcrest 14
Trenton Wesclin 42, Madison 24
Triad 46, Lincoln 21
Tuscola 33, Macon Meridian 7
Unity/Seymour Co-op 32, Winchester (West Central) 29
Urbana 3, Danville 0
Vernon Hills 62, Maine East 19
Washington 43, East Peoria 0
Waubonsie Valley 28, DeKalb 14
Wauconda 56, Round Lake 12
Westville def. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, forfeit
Wheaton Academy 28, Aurora Christian 14
Wheaton North 43, St. Charles East 21
Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Glenbard North 7
Williamsville 44, Pittsfield 16
Willowbrook 58, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 18
Wilmington 41, Manteno 20
Woodstock 27, Woodstock North 14
Woodstock Marian 55, DePaul College Prep 28
York 36, Oak Park River Forest 33
Yorkville 48, Oswego 26
