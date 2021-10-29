PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Lakeville North def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-6, 25-14, 25-8
Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13
Rochester Century def. Lakeville South, 21-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-10
Rochester Mayo def. Farmington, 3-0
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12
Faribault def. Red Wing, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
Kasson-Mantorville def. Austin, 25-7, 25-5, 25-10
Stewartville def. Winona, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Marshall def. Hutchinson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23
Willmar def. Mankato West, 3-1
Section 3=
Semifinals=
DeLaSalle def. Two Rivers, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14
St. Paul Highland Park def. Simley, 25-8, 25-11, 25-23
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Monticello def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15
Totino-Grace def. Big Lake, 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Holy Angels def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 28-30, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13
New Prague def. Delano, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21
Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21
North Branch def. Princeton, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
Class AA=
Section 3=
First Round=
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Minnewaska, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11
Luverne def. Fairmont, 25-21, 25-8, 25-14
New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-12, 25-27, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7
Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Pipestone def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
West Central def. Litchfield, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18
Windom def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15
Section 5=
Second Round=
Dassel-Cokato def. Providence Academy, 26-24, 25-16, 26-28
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Breck, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10
Kimball def. Spectrum, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Greenway def. Virginia, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Mesabi East def. Aitkin, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24
Proctor def. Pine City, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22
Rush City def. Esko
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Barnesville def. Perham, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13
Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16
Menahga def. East Grand Forks, 22-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 18-16
Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 19-17
Class A=
Section 3=
Second Round=
Canby def. Wabasso, 25-13, 25-5, 25-11
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-20, 25-9, 25-19
MACCRAY def. Renville County West, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-8, 25-15, 25-7
Red Rock Central def. Edgerton/Ellsworth, 27-25, 25-13, 26-24
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Adrian, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-8
Yellow Medicine East def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-1
Section 5=
Second Round=
Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 21-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-17, 15-10
Braham def. East Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Verndale, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16
Hill City def. Northland, 3-0
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Ogilvie, 3-1
Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18
Pine River-Backus def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-12, 25-17
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Laporte, 25-6, 25-11, 25-5
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19
Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23
Henning def. Underwood, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-13, 15-6
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Barnum def. Cromwell, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13
Ely def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
South Ridge def. Floodwood, 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13
Northeast Range def. Chisholm, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Fosston def. Fertile-Beltrami, 3-1
Kittson County Central def. Lake of the Woods, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
