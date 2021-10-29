PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Lakeville North def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-6, 25-14, 25-8

Northfield def. Owatonna, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13

Rochester Century def. Lakeville South, 21-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-10

Rochester Mayo def. Farmington, 3-0

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12

Faribault def. Red Wing, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Kasson-Mantorville def. Austin, 25-7, 25-5, 25-10

Stewartville def. Winona, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Marshall def. Hutchinson, 25-14, 25-22, 25-23

Willmar def. Mankato West, 3-1

Section 3=

Semifinals=

DeLaSalle def. Two Rivers, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14

St. Paul Highland Park def. Simley, 25-8, 25-11, 25-23

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Monticello def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15

Totino-Grace def. Big Lake, 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Holy Angels def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 28-30, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13

New Prague def. Delano, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Cloquet def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21

Hermantown def. Hibbing, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21

North Branch def. Princeton, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18

Class AA=

Section 3=

First Round=

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Minnewaska, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-18, 25-13, 25-11

Luverne def. Fairmont, 25-21, 25-8, 25-14

New London-Spicer def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 25-12, 25-27, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7

Paynesville def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

Pipestone def. Montevideo, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

West Central def. Litchfield, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18

Windom def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15

Section 5=

Second Round=

Dassel-Cokato def. Providence Academy, 26-24, 25-16, 26-28

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Breck, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10

Kimball def. Spectrum, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Greenway def. Virginia, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Mesabi East def. Aitkin, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24

Proctor def. Pine City, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22

Rush City def. Esko

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Barnesville def. Perham, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13

Hawley def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16

Menahga def. East Grand Forks, 22-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22, 18-16

Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 19-17

Class A=

Section 3=

Second Round=

Canby def. Wabasso, 25-13, 25-5, 25-11

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-20, 25-9, 25-19

MACCRAY def. Renville County West, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-8, 25-15, 25-7

Red Rock Central def. Edgerton/Ellsworth, 27-25, 25-13, 26-24

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Adrian, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 25-14, 25-8

Yellow Medicine East def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-1

Section 5=

Second Round=

Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 21-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-17, 15-10

Braham def. East Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Verndale, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

Hill City def. Northland, 3-0

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Ogilvie, 3-1

Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18

Pine River-Backus def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-12, 25-17

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Laporte, 25-6, 25-11, 25-5

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19

Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23

Henning def. Underwood, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-13, 15-6

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Barnum def. Cromwell, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13

Ely def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

South Ridge def. Floodwood, 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 19-25, 15-13

Northeast Range def. Chisholm, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Fosston def. Fertile-Beltrami, 3-1

Kittson County Central def. Lake of the Woods, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

