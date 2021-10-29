PREP FOOTBALL=

American Collegiate 22, Surge Academy 12

Andrew Jackson 26, West Nassau County 13

Armwood 20, Wharton 13

Baker County 42, Suwannee 21

Bartow 44, George Jenkins 7

Bartram Trail 50, Sandalwood 35

Bayshore 48, Gateway 15

Benjamin 35, Jensen Beach 27

Bishop Moore 26, Deltona 12

Bloomingdale 36, Manatee 14

Boyd Anderson 18, Hollywood Hills 6

Bozeman School 31, Branford 0

Braden River 43, Spoto 26

Bronson 56, St. Francis 0

Buchholz 75, Ocala Forest 7

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 61, Cambridge Christian 21

Cardinal Gibbons 44, Flanagan 8

Cardinal Mooney 24, Seffner Christian 6

Carrollwood Day 42, Bradenton Christian 14

Chamberlain 27, Middleton 8

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 37, Lakewood 6

Charlotte 34, Ida S. Baker 18

Chiefland 41, Holmes County 6

Chiles 28, Leon 14

Christopher Columbus Catholic 10, Miami Palmetto 7

Clearwater 49, Dunedin 28

Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 23

Cocoa 42, Lake Minneola 6

Coconut Creek 62, Oakland Park Northeast 0

Coral Glades 62, Coral Springs Charter 15

Countryside 55, Fivay 8

Creekside 37, Oakleaf 32

Cypress Bay 31, Taravella 3

Cypress Lake 42, Mariner 21

DeSoto County 49, Oasis 0

Deerfield Beach 40, Boca Raton Community 0

Delray American Heritage 23, Somerset Silver Palms 14

Dillard 41, Plantation 40

Dixie County 57, Freeport 20

Douglas 37, Coral Springs 6

Dunbar 43, Cape Coral 3

Dunnellon 41, Citrus 0

East Bay 40, Lennard 18

East Lake 35, Alonso 26

Eastside 39, Santa Fe 35

Escambia 21, Gulf Breeze 14

Estero 36, Bonita Springs 35

Eustis 55, Mount Dora 18

Evangelical Christian 47, Southwest Florida Christian 14

First Baptist 57, Community School of Naples 28

Florida def. FAMU, forfeit

Forest Hill 42, Spanish River 0

Fort Lauderdale 30, Atlantic Community 19

Fort White 14, Interlachen 7

Foundation Academy 14, West Oaks 6

Franklin County 42, Graceville 34

Gadsden County 23, Mosley 17, 2OT

Gainesville 17, St. Augustine 14

George Steinbrenner 48, Palm Harbor University 13

Gibbs 41, Anclote 12

Glades Day 48, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6

Godby 45, Arnold 26

Goleman 22, Miami 7

Gulf 10, Tarpon Springs 6

Gulliver Prep 49, Cardinal Newman 13

Hagerty 41, Lyman 0

Haines City 42, Lake Region 0

Hardee 31, Booker 24

Heritage 20, Eau Gallie 14

Hillsborough 14, Gaither 7

Hollins 26, St. Petersburg 7

Holy Trinity Episcopal 56, Pine Ridge 21

IMG Academy-Blue 27, Auburn, Ala. 17

Immaculata-La Salle 48, North Broward 0

Island Coast 46, LaBelle 0

Jay 24, J.U. Blacksher, Ala. 0

Jesuit 56, King 0

John Carroll Catholic 42, King's Academy 14

Jones 20, Palmetto 13

Kissimmee Osceola 47, Celebration 6

Lake Mary 21, Oviedo 6

Lake Wales 58, Gateway 0

Lakeland 41, Kathleen 14

Lakeland Christian 42, South Sumter 32

Lakewood Ranch 30, St. Petersburg Catholic 25

Land O'Lakes 19, Seminole Osceola 7

Largo 64, Leto 0

Lecanto 37, Pasco 12

Leesburg 18, Crystal River 14

Lely 21, Barron Collier 14

Lemon Bay 34, St. John Neumann 7

Liberty County 31, Trenton 14

Madison County 32, Bradford 21

Melbourne 31, Viera 21

Menendez 28, Palatka 24

Merritt Island 20, Satellite 7

Miami Beach 20, American 0

Miami Edison 46, Miami Norland 7

Middleburg 42, Ridgeview 14

Milton 35, Pace 28

Miramar 48, Everglades 0

Mitchell 44, Sickles 28

Mulberry 14, Liberty 12

Munroe Day 39, Maclay 0

Naples 63, East Lee County 0

Nature Coast Tech 49, Weeki Wachee 0

Navarre 29, Crestview 22

Nease 35, Fleming Island 14

Newsome 44, Plant City 20

Niceville 35, Tate 0

North Fort Myers 32, Fort Myers 27

North Marion 39, Clay 7

Northview 39, Bay 35

Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Yulee 7

Ocala Vanguard 33, Springstead 0

Ocoee 37, West Port 13

Okeechobee 29, Suncoast 13

Olympic Heights 16, Blanche Ely 13

Orangewood Christian 29, Father Lopez Catholic 6

Orlando Christian 55, Trinity Prep 3

Palm Bay 31, Bayside 13

Palm Beach Central 17, Wellington 14

Palm Beach Gardens 28, Jupiter 21, OT

Palmetto Ridge 38, Riverdale 7

Pinellas Park 37, Boca Ciega 14

Piper 40, Pembroke Pines 12

Plant 24, Durant 21

Plantation American Heritage 35, Stranahan 0

Ponte Vedra 28, Fletcher 7

Port St. Joe 21, Lafayette 20

Port St. Lucie 39, South Fork 14

Rickards 34, Choctawhatchee 28

River Ridge 43, Tampa Freedom 14

Rockledge 70, Titusville 6

Rocky Bayou Christian 42, Aucilla Christian 20

Sanford Seminole 38, DeLand 11

Sarasota 25, Gulf Coast 21

Sebring 31, Port Charlotte 8

Seminole Ridge 31, Dwyer 21

Sneads 48, Hamilton County 6

Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 20, True North 14

South Broward 29, McArthur 7

South Fort Myers 42, Golden Gate 14

South Walton 51, Vernon 0

St. Cloud 31, Harmony 30

St. Petersburg Northeast 21, Seminole 12

Sumner 35, Riverview 20

TRU Prep 20, Bolles School 16

Tampa Bay Tech 51, Strawberry Crest 9

Tampa Catholic 63, Halifax Academy 0

Tavares 55, Horizon 8

Tenoroc 12, Parrish Community 0

Tocoi Creek 47, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

Treasure Coast 42, St. Lucie Centennial 10

Trinity Christian-Deltona 16, First Academy-Leesburg 9

Umatilla 44, Brooksville Central 14

Union County 45, Newberry 13

Venice 42, Sarasota Riverview 7

Vero Beach 41, Fort Pierce Central 7

Victory Christian 21, Zarephath 8

Wakulla 37, Pensacola 13

Walton 21, Chipley 20, OT

Wekiva 21, Winter Haven 7

Wesley Chapel 41, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 13

West Florida 30, Pensacola Catholic 7

Williston 49, Cottondale 34

Windermere Prep 40, Cocoa Beach 37

Zephyrhills 49, Hudson 20

FIFC State Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Carroll 14, Palmer Trinity 0

SSAC 8-Man 2A=

Semifinal=

Lake Mary Prep 32, St. Johns Country Day 0

SSAC 8-Man 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Duval Charter 56, Oasis Christian 0

St. Petersburg Canterbury 63, Academy at the Lakes 18

Vero Beach Master's Academy 42, Calvary Chapel 6

SSAC 8-Man 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Lakeside Christian 30, All Saints 18

Merritt Island Christian 41, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 12

Riverside Christian 66, City of Life 20

Shorecrest Prep 40, Ocala Christian Academy 32

SSAC 8-Man A=

Championship=

Real Life Christian 32, Eastland Christian School 31

SSAC 11-Man 2A=

Semifinal=

Cedar Creek Christian 30, Bell Creek Academy 27

Harvest Community School 56, Berean Christian 13

SSAC 11-Man 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Eagle's View 48, Seven Rivers Christian 46

Fort Myers Canterbury 31, Christ's Church 13

Santa Fe Catholic 13, Oak Hall 7

SSAC 11-Man 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Central Florida Christian 47, Oviedo Master's Academy 17

Lake Highland 41, Gateway Charter 6

Mount Dora Christian 54, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 0

SSAC North Florida Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Blountstown 52, Hilliard 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clearwater Academy vs. Miami Intl, ccd.

Poinciana vs. A'kelynn's Angels Christian, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you