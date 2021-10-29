PREP FOOTBALL=
American Collegiate 22, Surge Academy 12
Andrew Jackson 26, West Nassau County 13
Armwood 20, Wharton 13
Baker County 42, Suwannee 21
Bartow 44, George Jenkins 7
Bartram Trail 50, Sandalwood 35
Bayshore 48, Gateway 15
Benjamin 35, Jensen Beach 27
Bishop Moore 26, Deltona 12
Bloomingdale 36, Manatee 14
Boyd Anderson 18, Hollywood Hills 6
Bozeman School 31, Branford 0
Braden River 43, Spoto 26
Bronson 56, St. Francis 0
Buchholz 75, Ocala Forest 7
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 61, Cambridge Christian 21
Cardinal Gibbons 44, Flanagan 8
Cardinal Mooney 24, Seffner Christian 6
Carrollwood Day 42, Bradenton Christian 14
Chamberlain 27, Middleton 8
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 37, Lakewood 6
Charlotte 34, Ida S. Baker 18
Chiefland 41, Holmes County 6
Chiles 28, Leon 14
Christopher Columbus Catholic 10, Miami Palmetto 7
Clearwater 49, Dunedin 28
Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 23
Cocoa 42, Lake Minneola 6
Coconut Creek 62, Oakland Park Northeast 0
Coral Glades 62, Coral Springs Charter 15
Countryside 55, Fivay 8
Creekside 37, Oakleaf 32
Cypress Bay 31, Taravella 3
Cypress Lake 42, Mariner 21
DeSoto County 49, Oasis 0
Deerfield Beach 40, Boca Raton Community 0
Delray American Heritage 23, Somerset Silver Palms 14
Dillard 41, Plantation 40
Dixie County 57, Freeport 20
Douglas 37, Coral Springs 6
Dunbar 43, Cape Coral 3
Dunnellon 41, Citrus 0
East Bay 40, Lennard 18
East Lake 35, Alonso 26
Eastside 39, Santa Fe 35
Escambia 21, Gulf Breeze 14
Estero 36, Bonita Springs 35
Eustis 55, Mount Dora 18
Evangelical Christian 47, Southwest Florida Christian 14
First Baptist 57, Community School of Naples 28
Florida def. FAMU, forfeit
Forest Hill 42, Spanish River 0
Fort Lauderdale 30, Atlantic Community 19
Fort White 14, Interlachen 7
Foundation Academy 14, West Oaks 6
Franklin County 42, Graceville 34
Gadsden County 23, Mosley 17, 2OT
Gainesville 17, St. Augustine 14
George Steinbrenner 48, Palm Harbor University 13
Gibbs 41, Anclote 12
Glades Day 48, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6
Godby 45, Arnold 26
Goleman 22, Miami 7
Gulf 10, Tarpon Springs 6
Gulliver Prep 49, Cardinal Newman 13
Hagerty 41, Lyman 0
Haines City 42, Lake Region 0
Hardee 31, Booker 24
Heritage 20, Eau Gallie 14
Hillsborough 14, Gaither 7
Hollins 26, St. Petersburg 7
Holy Trinity Episcopal 56, Pine Ridge 21
IMG Academy-Blue 27, Auburn, Ala. 17
Immaculata-La Salle 48, North Broward 0
Island Coast 46, LaBelle 0
Jay 24, J.U. Blacksher, Ala. 0
Jesuit 56, King 0
John Carroll Catholic 42, King's Academy 14
Jones 20, Palmetto 13
Kissimmee Osceola 47, Celebration 6
Lake Mary 21, Oviedo 6
Lake Wales 58, Gateway 0
Lakeland 41, Kathleen 14
Lakeland Christian 42, South Sumter 32
Lakewood Ranch 30, St. Petersburg Catholic 25
Land O'Lakes 19, Seminole Osceola 7
Largo 64, Leto 0
Lecanto 37, Pasco 12
Leesburg 18, Crystal River 14
Lely 21, Barron Collier 14
Lemon Bay 34, St. John Neumann 7
Liberty County 31, Trenton 14
Madison County 32, Bradford 21
Melbourne 31, Viera 21
Menendez 28, Palatka 24
Merritt Island 20, Satellite 7
Miami Beach 20, American 0
Miami Edison 46, Miami Norland 7
Middleburg 42, Ridgeview 14
Milton 35, Pace 28
Miramar 48, Everglades 0
Mitchell 44, Sickles 28
Mulberry 14, Liberty 12
Munroe Day 39, Maclay 0
Naples 63, East Lee County 0
Nature Coast Tech 49, Weeki Wachee 0
Navarre 29, Crestview 22
Nease 35, Fleming Island 14
Newsome 44, Plant City 20
Niceville 35, Tate 0
North Fort Myers 32, Fort Myers 27
North Marion 39, Clay 7
Northview 39, Bay 35
Ocala Trinity Catholic 35, Yulee 7
Ocala Vanguard 33, Springstead 0
Ocoee 37, West Port 13
Okeechobee 29, Suncoast 13
Olympic Heights 16, Blanche Ely 13
Orangewood Christian 29, Father Lopez Catholic 6
Orlando Christian 55, Trinity Prep 3
Palm Bay 31, Bayside 13
Palm Beach Central 17, Wellington 14
Palm Beach Gardens 28, Jupiter 21, OT
Palmetto Ridge 38, Riverdale 7
Pinellas Park 37, Boca Ciega 14
Piper 40, Pembroke Pines 12
Plant 24, Durant 21
Plantation American Heritage 35, Stranahan 0
Ponte Vedra 28, Fletcher 7
Port St. Joe 21, Lafayette 20
Port St. Lucie 39, South Fork 14
Rickards 34, Choctawhatchee 28
River Ridge 43, Tampa Freedom 14
Rockledge 70, Titusville 6
Rocky Bayou Christian 42, Aucilla Christian 20
Sanford Seminole 38, DeLand 11
Sarasota 25, Gulf Coast 21
Sebring 31, Port Charlotte 8
Seminole Ridge 31, Dwyer 21
Sneads 48, Hamilton County 6
Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 20, True North 14
South Broward 29, McArthur 7
South Fort Myers 42, Golden Gate 14
South Walton 51, Vernon 0
St. Cloud 31, Harmony 30
St. Petersburg Northeast 21, Seminole 12
Sumner 35, Riverview 20
TRU Prep 20, Bolles School 16
Tampa Bay Tech 51, Strawberry Crest 9
Tampa Catholic 63, Halifax Academy 0
Tavares 55, Horizon 8
Tenoroc 12, Parrish Community 0
Tocoi Creek 47, Melbourne Central Catholic 0
Treasure Coast 42, St. Lucie Centennial 10
Trinity Christian-Deltona 16, First Academy-Leesburg 9
Umatilla 44, Brooksville Central 14
Union County 45, Newberry 13
Venice 42, Sarasota Riverview 7
Vero Beach 41, Fort Pierce Central 7
Victory Christian 21, Zarephath 8
Wakulla 37, Pensacola 13
Walton 21, Chipley 20, OT
Wekiva 21, Winter Haven 7
Wesley Chapel 41, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 13
West Florida 30, Pensacola Catholic 7
Williston 49, Cottondale 34
Windermere Prep 40, Cocoa Beach 37
Zephyrhills 49, Hudson 20
FIFC State Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Carroll 14, Palmer Trinity 0
SSAC 8-Man 2A=
Semifinal=
Lake Mary Prep 32, St. Johns Country Day 0
SSAC 8-Man 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Duval Charter 56, Oasis Christian 0
St. Petersburg Canterbury 63, Academy at the Lakes 18
Vero Beach Master's Academy 42, Calvary Chapel 6
SSAC 8-Man 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Lakeside Christian 30, All Saints 18
Merritt Island Christian 41, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 12
Riverside Christian 66, City of Life 20
Shorecrest Prep 40, Ocala Christian Academy 32
SSAC 8-Man A=
Championship=
Real Life Christian 32, Eastland Christian School 31
SSAC 11-Man 2A=
Semifinal=
Cedar Creek Christian 30, Bell Creek Academy 27
Harvest Community School 56, Berean Christian 13
SSAC 11-Man 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Eagle's View 48, Seven Rivers Christian 46
Fort Myers Canterbury 31, Christ's Church 13
Santa Fe Catholic 13, Oak Hall 7
SSAC 11-Man 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Central Florida Christian 47, Oviedo Master's Academy 17
Lake Highland 41, Gateway Charter 6
Mount Dora Christian 54, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 0
SSAC North Florida Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Blountstown 52, Hilliard 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clearwater Academy vs. Miami Intl, ccd.
Poinciana vs. A'kelynn's Angels Christian, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com