PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Abilene 42, Midland 28
¶ Alief Taylor 21, Alief Hastings 0
¶ Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 38
¶ Arlington Martin 66, Grand Prairie 20
¶ Austin Bowie 42, San Marcos 0
¶ Austin Vandegrift 49, Hutto 9
¶ Bryan 28, Killeen Ellison 0
¶ Cedar Hill 45, Hewitt Midway 23
¶ Cibolo Steele 35, Converse Judson 30
¶ Clear Falls 13, League City Clear Creek 7
¶ Coppell 27, Plano East 21
¶ Cypress Falls 21, Houston Langham Creek 14
¶ Duncanville 63, Mansfield 17
¶ Edinburg North 28, PSJA 7
¶ EP Franklin 25, EP Americas 21
¶ Euless Trinity 42, Haltom 0
¶ Fort Bend Travis 52, Fort Bend Elkins 6
¶ Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Atascocita 21
¶ Garland Sachse 38, Wylie 7
¶ Harlingen 51, Donna North 9
¶ Harlingen South 28, Weslaco 14
¶ Houston Clear Lake 35, Clute Brazoswood 21
¶ Houston King 35, Beaumont West Brook 12
¶ Houston Westbury 29, Houston Chavez 14
¶ Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson Berkner 38
¶ Irving Nimitz 35, Richardson Pearce 32
¶ Justin Northwest 42, FW Brewer 17
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 55, Katy Morton Ranch 16
¶ Katy Seven Lakes 50, Katy Mayde Creek 10
¶ Keller Fossil Ridge 31, Keller Central 14¶ Kennedale 38, FW Dunbar 0
¶ Klein Collins 52, Tomball Memorial 28
¶ Klein Oak 41, Klein 35
¶ La Joya 16, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8
¶ Lake Travis 56, Austin Akins 7
¶ Laredo United South 42, Del Rio 7
¶ Leander Rouse 24, Leander Glenn 21
¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 39, Plano 28
¶ Lewisville Hebron 47, Plano West 35
¶ Lewisville Marcus 40, Lewisville 27
¶ Los Fresnos 32, Brownsville Hanna 13
¶ Mansfield Summit 42, Midlothian 21
¶ McAllen 65, Brownsville Lopez 7
¶ McAllen Rowe 21, Weslaco East 7
¶ McKinney Boyd 26, McKinney 14
¶ New Braunfels 42, Schertz Clemens 14
¶ New Braunfels Canyon 35, SA Harlandale 8
¶ Pasadena Dobie 62, Pasadena Rayburn 0
¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Leander 21
¶ Prosper 28, Allen 23
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 52, Richardson 14
¶ Rockwall 52, Mesquite Horn 26
¶ Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 27
¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 46, Round Rock Westwood 14
¶ Round Rock McNeil 21, Round Rock Stony Point 19
¶ SA Johnson 46, SA Reagan 43, OT
¶ SA Madison 52, LEE 14
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 30, SA Churchill 22
¶ SA Northside Marshall 45, SA Northside Warren 17
¶ Smithson Valley 21, SA East Central 3
¶ Southlake Carroll 42, Keller Timber Creek 7
¶ Spring Westfield 66, Aldine 0
¶ Temple 44, Killeen 6
¶ The Woodlands 45, Conroe 32
¶ The Woodlands College Park 14, Conroe Oak Ridge 10
CLASS 5A=
¶ A&M Consolidated 32, Bryan Rudder 20
¶ Aledo 55, Arlington Seguin 21
¶ Amarillo Caprock 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 20
¶ Austin LBJ 45, Burnet 3
¶ Azle 52, Abilene Cooper 23
¶ Barbers Hill 22, Dayton 19
¶ Bastrop 38, Elgin 23
¶ Brenham 58, Bastrop Cedar Creek 6
¶ Brownsville Memorial 28, Donna 7
¶ Burleson 42, Joshua 7
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 21, Kerrville Tivy 17
¶ CC Calallen 60, Beeville Jones 7
¶ CC Miller 41, CC Tuloso-Midway 22
¶ College Station 70, Waller 0
¶ Colleyville Heritage 37, Burleson Centennial 27
¶ Crowley 40, Saginaw 20
¶ Dallas Highland Park 60, West Mesquite 28
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 59, Dallas Kimball 7
¶ Dallas Wilson 47, Dallas Molina 0
¶ Denton Ryan 41, Frisco Independence 7
¶ Dripping Springs 52, Buda Johnson 7
¶ Edcouch-Elsa 34, Roma 13
¶ Ennis 48, Royse City 20
¶ Everman 51, Waco University 7
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Sterling 0
¶ Friendswood 34, Galveston Ball 21
¶ Frisco Liberty 49, Denison 44
¶ Frisco Lone Star 49, Lewisville The Colony 6
¶ Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Centennial 7
¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Denton 0
¶ Georgetown 62, Pflugerville 35
¶ Lake Dallas 48, Frisco Memorial 38
¶ Lancaster 63, Dallas Sunset 0
¶ Lindale 53, Palestine 23
¶ Lubbock Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10
¶ Lubbock Coronado 41, Lubbock Monterey 27
¶ Magnolia West 31, New Caney 24
¶ Manor 49, Austin Anderson 21
¶ Mansfield Timberview 56, Cleburne 15
¶ Manvel 33, Katy Paetow 28
¶ Marble Falls 49, Austin Northeast 0
¶ Marshall 38, Hallsville 21
¶ Mission Sharyland 46, Pharr Valley View 0
¶ Montgomery 35, Huntsville 28
¶ Mount Pleasant 35, Longview Pine Tree 28
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 34, Cedar Park 20
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Sterling 13
¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Alice 46
¶ PSJA Southwest 23, PSJA Memorial 20
¶ Red Oak 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 27
¶ Rio Grande City 41, Laredo Martin 0
¶ Rosenberg Terry 18, Wisdom 0
¶ SA Alamo Heights 49, Lockhart 35
¶ SA Houston 32, SA Burbank 25
¶ SA Kennedy 52, SA Jefferson 0
¶ SA Lanier 40, SA Memorial 7
¶ SA Southwest 14, Eagle Pass Winn 6
¶ SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA McCollum 20
¶ SA Wagner 49, SA South San Antonio 6
¶ Seagoville 14, Dallas Conrad 8
¶ Somerset 35, Pleasanton 28
¶ Texarkana Texas 37, Nacogdoches 20
¶ Texas City 49, Port Neches-Groves 42, OT
¶ Victoria East 56, CC Ray 33
¶ Victoria West 47, CC Carroll 21
¶ WF Rider 45, Canyon Randall 23
CLASS 4A=
¶ Anna 34, Carrollton Ranchview 0
¶ Aubrey 57, Krum 14
¶ Bellville 35, La Marque 0
¶ Boerne 41, La Vernia 6
¶ Bridgeport 28, Vernon 0
¶ Brownwood 49, Waxahachie Life 13
¶ Carrizo Springs 42, Crystal City 0
¶ Carthage 54, Madisonville 3
¶ China Spring 52, Robinson 21
¶ Cuero 53, Smithville 26
¶ Dallas Hillcrest 64, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Dallas Lincoln 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 15
¶ Devine 68, Pearsall 14
¶ Dumas 29, Canyon 14
¶ El Campo 63, West Columbia 42
¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Lampasas 17
¶ Fort Stockton 29, Big Spring 28
¶ Geronimo Navarro 88, Austin Achieve 0
¶ Gilmer 56, Paris North Lamar 6
¶ Graham 28, Mineral Wells 14
¶ Hamshire-Fannett 35, Orangefield 28
¶ Hereford 56, Pampa 23
¶ Hillsboro 32, Godley 27
¶ Hondo 20, Bandera 10
¶ Houston Wheatley 37, Houston Furr 7
¶ Huffman Hargrave 13, Vidor 7
¶ Huntington 20, Elkhart 14
¶ Ingleside 21, Raymondville 6
¶ La Feria 34, Hidalgo 28
¶ Lake Worth 43, Gainesville 7
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 33, Livingston 15
¶ Llano 43, Luling 2
¶ Lorena 56, Caldwell 0
¶ Lubbock Estacado 21, Levelland 0
¶ Mabank 28, Henderson 21, OT
¶ Melissa 36, Terrell 14
¶ Midland Greenwood 34, Snyder 7
¶ Monahans 60, Pecos 38
¶ Navasota 28, Gonzales 21
¶ Needville 56, Bay City 6
¶ North Dallas 41, Dallas Roosevelt 13
¶ Orange Grove 44, Mathis 32
¶ Pittsburg 42, Longview Spring Hill 28
¶ Port Isabel 42, CC West Oso 28
¶ Rockport-Fulton 49, Robstown 0
¶ Salado 77, Jarrell 14
¶ Sealy 58, Wharton 7
¶ Seminole 49, Perryton 42
¶ Silsbee 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 28
¶ Sinton 56, Rio Hondo 14
¶ Springtown 35, Burkburnett 6
¶ Stephenville 38, Midlothian Heritage 27
¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 8
¶ Van 55, Canton 54
¶ Waco Connally 47, Gatesville 45
¶ WF Hirschi 28, Decatur 22
¶ Wimberley 35, Grapevine 17
¶ Zapata 23, Kingsville King 13
CLASS 3A=
¶ Abernathy 40, Stanton 7
¶ Anahuac 51, Kirbyville 27
¶ Arp 44, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20
¶ Ballinger 46, Bangs 3
¶ Bishop 57, Progreso 0
¶ Blanco 40, Comfort 7
¶ Boling 40, Hempstead 20
¶ Callisburg 42, Henrietta 14
¶ CC London 49, Santa Gertrudis Academy 25
¶ Cisco 46, Goldthwaite 13
¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 46, Crockett 0
¶ Coleman 49, San Saba 7
¶ Columbus 14, Hallettsville 13
¶ Crane 62, Tornillo 0
¶ Daingerfield 50, Hooks 14
¶ Danbury 34, Altair Rice 20
¶ De Kalb 34, Paris Chisum 6
¶ Denver City 37, Brownfield 23
¶ Dilley 27, George West 26
¶ Early 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
¶ East Bernard 31, El Maton Tidehaven 10
¶ Eastland 45, Merkel 21
¶ Edna 26, Vanderbilt Industrial 16
¶ Franklin 57, Clifton 0
¶ Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12
¶ Friona 35, Spearman 0
¶ Gladewater 35, Gladewater Sabine 6
¶ Hardin 34, Cleveland Tarkington 22
¶ Holliday 41, WF City View 0
¶ Hughes Springs 50, Harleton 28
¶ Jacksboro 41, Comanche 34
¶ Johnson City 47, Center Point 0
¶ Jourdanton 45, Lytle 0
¶ Leonard 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
¶ Lexington 59, Buffalo 41
¶ Malakoff 73, Kemp 0
¶ Millsap 44, Dublin 41
¶ Mount Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14
¶ Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16
¶ New Boston 28, Jefferson 20
¶ New London West Rusk 49, Grand Saline 26
¶ Newton 52, Hemphill 22
¶ Nixon-Smiley 34, Karnes City 33
¶ Odem 28, Hebbronville 20
¶ Omaha Pewitt 51, Pattonville Prairiland 28
¶ Poth 42, Natalia 13
¶ Rockdale 33, Troy 31
¶ SA Cole 34, Cotulla 14
¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 7, Sonora 6
¶ San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0
¶ Shallowater 48, Kermit 0
¶ Skidmore-Tynan 36, Santa Rosa 21
¶ Slaton 42, Lamesa 41
¶ Taft 46, Monte Alto 0
¶ Tatum 35, White Oak 14
¶ Tolar 63, Bosqueville 7
¶ Tulia 54, Canadian 35
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Breckenridge 12
¶ Universal City Randolph 40, Marion 20
¶ Van Alstyne 45, Sanger 22
¶ Wall 35, Clyde 0
¶ Waskom 42, Elysian Fields 12
¶ West 28, Grandview 20
¶ Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28
¶ Woodville 34, East Chambers 27
CLASS 2A=
¶ Albany 33, Santo 6
¶ Archer City 49, Olney 28
¶ Baird 64, Lingleville 51
¶ Beckville 66, Big Sandy 0
¶ Bremond 34, Wortham 12
¶ Bruni 47, Charlotte 0
¶ Burton 42, Milano 3
¶ Chilton 59, Frost 0
¶ Christoval 48, Junction 0
¶ Clarendon 48, Wheeler 20
¶ Crawford 54, Itasca 0
¶ Eldorado 48, Menard 6
¶ Falls City 54, Agua Dulce 0
¶ Flatonia 46, Weimar 7
¶ Forsan 30, Stamford 6
¶ Gruver 62, Sunray 25
¶ Hamilton 28, Rio Vista 6
¶ Haskell 35, Anson 18
¶ Hawley 55, Colorado City 0
¶ Holland 33, Bruceville-Eddy 7
¶ Italy 56, Cayuga 0
¶ La Villa 41, Riviera Kaufer 0
¶ Leakey 52, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6
¶ Lindsay 42, Alvord 20
¶ Lovelady 38, Cushing 0
¶ Mart 77, Hubbard 0
¶ Mason 51, Brackett 0
¶ McCamey 62, Plains 8
¶ Muenster 51, Chico 0
¶ New Deal 48, Floydada 15
¶ Olton 45, Stinnett West Texas 0
¶ Panhandle 36, Farwell 35
¶ Post 48, Hale Center 30
¶ Quanah 41, Electra 27
¶ Quinlan Boles 41, Detroit 16
¶ Refugio 62, Kenedy 0
¶ Roscoe 46, Lockney 6
¶ Runge 39, Pettus 7
¶ Sabinal 49, Benavides 12
¶ Seagraves 42, Morton 6
¶ Shamrock 51, Memphis 7
¶ Shiner 49, Ganado 7
¶ Springlake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50
¶ Stratford 35, Vega 0
¶ Sudan 32, Smyer 14
¶ Sundown 45, Tahoka 0
¶ Thrall 52, Moody 20
¶ Timpson 47, Joaquin 0
¶ Van Horn 83, Fort Davis 69
¶ Windthorst 45, Petrolia 21
¶ Wink 63, Iraan 14
¶ Winters 55, De Leon 21
¶ Yorktown 33, Louise 26
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 52, Aquilla 0
¶ Ackerly Sands 67, Loop 44
¶ Anton 76, Amherst 38
¶ Benjamin 54, Rule 6
¶ Blackwell 52, Trent 6
¶ Blanket 1, Brookesmith 0
¶ Bluff Dale 53, Three Way 6
¶ Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27
¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 51, Ladonia Fannindel 6
¶ Bynum 49, Covington 34
¶ Calvert 46, Apple Springs 0
¶ Cherokee 54, Rochelle 38
¶ Chillicothe 53, Harrold 0
¶ Coolidge 50, Penelope 0
¶ Cranfills Gap 59, Kopperl 7
¶ Eden 58, Paint Rock 12
¶ Evant 71, Zephyr 21
¶ Forestburg 39, Trinidad 25
¶ Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 8
¶ Gilmer Union Hill 58, Fruitvale 7
¶ Gordon 62, Gustine 0
¶ Groom 60, Silverton 14
¶ Happy 66, McLean 14
¶ Hedley 54, Lefors 6
¶ Hermleigh 66, Ira 48
¶ Imperial Buena Vista 70, Marfa 21
¶ Jayton 52, Afton Patton Springs 0
¶ Jonesboro 62, Lometa 14
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 56, Campbell 7
¶ Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6
¶ Loraine 65, Abilene Texas Leadership 12
¶ Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0
¶ Matador Motley County 64, Southland 0
¶ Meadow 73, Whiteface 72
¶ Mertzon Irion County 65, Veribest 8
¶ Morgan 50, Iredell 0
¶ New Home 21, Bovina 14
¶ Oakwood 71, Chester 31
¶ Paducah 55, Vernon Northside 0
¶ Premont 14, Ben Bolt 0
¶ Rankin 72, TLC Midland 0
¶ Roscoe Highland 60, Bronte 14
¶ Rotan 53, Aspermont 8
¶ Saint Jo 55, Newcastle 6
¶ Sierra Blanca 48, Grandfalls-Royalty 33
¶ Spur 104, Knox City 56
¶ Throckmorton 52, Moran 6
¶ Turkey Valley 61, White Deer 12
¶ Westbrook 45, Robert Lee 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Abilene Christian 65, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 20
¶ Arlington Grace Prep 57, Dallas First Baptist 0
¶ Arlington Oakridge 34, Casady, Okla. 6
¶ Austin Regents 45, CC John Paul 6
¶ Bay Area Christian 42, Saratoga West Hardin 14
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 61, Austin Hyde Park 26
¶ Bryan Allen Academy 67, SA Brooks 18
¶ Bryan St. Joseph 38, Baytown Christian 30
¶ Bulverde Bracken 69, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12
¶ Dallas Episcopal 51, Dallas St. Mark 30
¶ Dallas Lakehill 58, Dallas Lutheran 54
¶ FW All Saints 56, Plano John Paul II 16
¶ FW Country Day 14, FW Trinity Valley 6
¶ Houston Kinkaid 34, Houston St. John’s 24
¶ Houston St. Pius X 55, SA Christian 7
¶ Irving Cistercian 69, Dallas Greenhill 35
¶ Marble Falls Faith 64, Austin Hill Country 6
¶ Midland Trinity 60, Lubbock Christ The King 39
¶ SA Central Catholic 42, Katy Pope John 6
¶ SA Lutheran 56, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 7
¶ SA Texas Military 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 7
¶ Waco Vanguard 59, Red Oak Ovilla 14
OTHER=
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Pearland 27
¶ Arlington St. Paul 42, Dallas Academy 16
¶ Balmorhea def. Dell City , forfeit
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 42, Cypress Lakes 0
¶ Fulshear 31, Rosenberg Lamar 24
¶ FW Covenant Classical 54, Irving Faustina Academy 8
¶ Grapevine def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
¶ Jordan 55, Pieper 0
¶ Killeen Memorial Christian 29, Waco Methodist 7
¶ Lake Belton 48, Davenport 34
¶ Lamesa Klondike def. Wilson , forfeit
¶ Legacy School of Sport Sciences 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0
¶ Lubbock Trinity 41, FW Lake Country 13
¶ Marlin def. Dawson , forfeit
¶ Midland Legacy 69, San Angelo Central 28
¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 34, Mansfield Legacy 27
¶ New Braunfels Baptist 67, SA Winston 18
¶ Petersburg def. Lorenzo , forfeit
¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Temple Holy Trinity 22
¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 46, Rockwall Heritage 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sabine Pass vs. Evadale, ccd.
