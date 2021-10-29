PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 42, Midland 28

¶ Alief Taylor 21, Alief Hastings 0

¶ Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 38

¶ Arlington Martin 66, Grand Prairie 20

¶ Austin Bowie 42, San Marcos 0

¶ Austin Vandegrift 49, Hutto 9

¶ Bryan 28, Killeen Ellison 0

¶ Cedar Hill 45, Hewitt Midway 23

¶ Cibolo Steele 35, Converse Judson 30

¶ Clear Falls 13, League City Clear Creek 7

¶ Coppell 27, Plano East 21

¶ Cypress Falls 21, Houston Langham Creek 14

¶ Duncanville 63, Mansfield 17

¶ Edinburg North 28, PSJA 7

¶ EP Franklin 25, EP Americas 21

¶ Euless Trinity 42, Haltom 0

¶ Fort Bend Travis 52, Fort Bend Elkins 6

¶ Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Atascocita 21

¶ Garland Sachse 38, Wylie 7

¶ Harlingen 51, Donna North 9

¶ Harlingen South 28, Weslaco 14

¶ Houston Clear Lake 35, Clute Brazoswood 21

¶ Houston King 35, Beaumont West Brook 12

¶ Houston Westbury 29, Houston Chavez 14

¶ Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson Berkner 38

¶ Irving Nimitz 35, Richardson Pearce 32

¶ Justin Northwest 42, FW Brewer 17

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 55, Katy Morton Ranch 16

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 50, Katy Mayde Creek 10

¶ Keller Fossil Ridge 31, Keller Central 14¶ Kennedale 38, FW Dunbar 0

¶ Klein Collins 52, Tomball Memorial 28

¶ Klein Oak 41, Klein 35

¶ La Joya 16, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8

¶ Lake Travis 56, Austin Akins 7

¶ Laredo United South 42, Del Rio 7

¶ Leander Rouse 24, Leander Glenn 21

¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 39, Plano 28

¶ Lewisville Hebron 47, Plano West 35

¶ Lewisville Marcus 40, Lewisville 27

¶ Los Fresnos 32, Brownsville Hanna 13

¶ Mansfield Summit 42, Midlothian 21

¶ McAllen 65, Brownsville Lopez 7

¶ McAllen Rowe 21, Weslaco East 7

¶ McKinney Boyd 26, McKinney 14

¶ New Braunfels 42, Schertz Clemens 14

¶ New Braunfels Canyon 35, SA Harlandale 8

¶ Pasadena Dobie 62, Pasadena Rayburn 0

¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Leander 21

¶ Prosper 28, Allen 23

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 52, Richardson 14

¶ Rockwall 52, Mesquite Horn 26

¶ Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 27

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 46, Round Rock Westwood 14

¶ Round Rock McNeil 21, Round Rock Stony Point 19

¶ SA Johnson 46, SA Reagan 43, OT

¶ SA Madison 52, LEE 14

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 30, SA Churchill 22

¶ SA Northside Marshall 45, SA Northside Warren 17

¶ Smithson Valley 21, SA East Central 3

¶ Southlake Carroll 42, Keller Timber Creek 7

¶ Spring Westfield 66, Aldine 0

¶ Temple 44, Killeen 6

¶ The Woodlands 45, Conroe 32

¶ The Woodlands College Park 14, Conroe Oak Ridge 10

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 32, Bryan Rudder 20

¶ Aledo 55, Arlington Seguin 21

¶ Amarillo Caprock 41, Amarillo Palo Duro 20

¶ Austin LBJ 45, Burnet 3

¶ Azle 52, Abilene Cooper 23

¶ Barbers Hill 22, Dayton 19

¶ Bastrop 38, Elgin 23

¶ Brenham 58, Bastrop Cedar Creek 6

¶ Brownsville Memorial 28, Donna 7

¶ Burleson 42, Joshua 7

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 21, Kerrville Tivy 17

¶ CC Calallen 60, Beeville Jones 7

¶ CC Miller 41, CC Tuloso-Midway 22

¶ College Station 70, Waller 0

¶ Colleyville Heritage 37, Burleson Centennial 27

¶ Crowley 40, Saginaw 20

¶ Dallas Highland Park 60, West Mesquite 28

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 59, Dallas Kimball 7

¶ Dallas Wilson 47, Dallas Molina 0

¶ Denton Ryan 41, Frisco Independence 7

¶ Dripping Springs 52, Buda Johnson 7

¶ Edcouch-Elsa 34, Roma 13

¶ Ennis 48, Royse City 20

¶ Everman 51, Waco University 7

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Sterling 0

¶ Friendswood 34, Galveston Ball 21

¶ Frisco Liberty 49, Denison 44

¶ Frisco Lone Star 49, Lewisville The Colony 6

¶ Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Centennial 7

¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Denton 0

¶ Georgetown 62, Pflugerville 35

¶ Lake Dallas 48, Frisco Memorial 38

¶ Lancaster 63, Dallas Sunset 0

¶ Lindale 53, Palestine 23

¶ Lubbock Cooper 38, Abilene Wylie 10

¶ Lubbock Coronado 41, Lubbock Monterey 27

¶ Magnolia West 31, New Caney 24

¶ Manor 49, Austin Anderson 21

¶ Mansfield Timberview 56, Cleburne 15

¶ Manvel 33, Katy Paetow 28

¶ Marble Falls 49, Austin Northeast 0

¶ Marshall 38, Hallsville 21

¶ Mission Sharyland 46, Pharr Valley View 0

¶ Montgomery 35, Huntsville 28

¶ Mount Pleasant 35, Longview Pine Tree 28

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 34, Cedar Park 20

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Sterling 13

¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Alice 46

¶ PSJA Southwest 23, PSJA Memorial 20

¶ Red Oak 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 27

¶ Rio Grande City 41, Laredo Martin 0

¶ Rosenberg Terry 18, Wisdom 0

¶ SA Alamo Heights 49, Lockhart 35

¶ SA Houston 32, SA Burbank 25

¶ SA Kennedy 52, SA Jefferson 0

¶ SA Lanier 40, SA Memorial 7

¶ SA Southwest 14, Eagle Pass Winn 6

¶ SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA McCollum 20

¶ SA Wagner 49, SA South San Antonio 6

¶ Seagoville 14, Dallas Conrad 8

¶ Somerset 35, Pleasanton 28

¶ Texarkana Texas 37, Nacogdoches 20

¶ Texas City 49, Port Neches-Groves 42, OT

¶ Victoria East 56, CC Ray 33

¶ Victoria West 47, CC Carroll 21

¶ WF Rider 45, Canyon Randall 23

CLASS 4A=

¶ Anna 34, Carrollton Ranchview 0

¶ Aubrey 57, Krum 14

¶ Bellville 35, La Marque 0

¶ Boerne 41, La Vernia 6

¶ Bridgeport 28, Vernon 0

¶ Brownwood 49, Waxahachie Life 13

¶ Carrizo Springs 42, Crystal City 0

¶ Carthage 54, Madisonville 3

¶ China Spring 52, Robinson 21

¶ Cuero 53, Smithville 26

¶ Dallas Hillcrest 64, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Dallas Lincoln 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 15

¶ Devine 68, Pearsall 14

¶ Dumas 29, Canyon 14

¶ El Campo 63, West Columbia 42

¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Lampasas 17

¶ Fort Stockton 29, Big Spring 28

¶ Geronimo Navarro 88, Austin Achieve 0

¶ Gilmer 56, Paris North Lamar 6

¶ Graham 28, Mineral Wells 14

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 35, Orangefield 28

¶ Hereford 56, Pampa 23

¶ Hillsboro 32, Godley 27

¶ Hondo 20, Bandera 10

¶ Houston Wheatley 37, Houston Furr 7

¶ Huffman Hargrave 13, Vidor 7

¶ Huntington 20, Elkhart 14

¶ Ingleside 21, Raymondville 6

¶ La Feria 34, Hidalgo 28

¶ Lake Worth 43, Gainesville 7

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 33, Livingston 15

¶ Llano 43, Luling 2

¶ Lorena 56, Caldwell 0

¶ Lubbock Estacado 21, Levelland 0

¶ Mabank 28, Henderson 21, OT

¶ Melissa 36, Terrell 14

¶ Midland Greenwood 34, Snyder 7

¶ Monahans 60, Pecos 38

¶ Navasota 28, Gonzales 21

¶ Needville 56, Bay City 6

¶ North Dallas 41, Dallas Roosevelt 13

¶ Orange Grove 44, Mathis 32

¶ Pittsburg 42, Longview Spring Hill 28

¶ Port Isabel 42, CC West Oso 28

¶ Rockport-Fulton 49, Robstown 0

¶ Salado 77, Jarrell 14

¶ Sealy 58, Wharton 7

¶ Seminole 49, Perryton 42

¶ Silsbee 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 28

¶ Sinton 56, Rio Hondo 14

¶ Springtown 35, Burkburnett 6

¶ Stephenville 38, Midlothian Heritage 27

¶ Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 8

¶ Van 55, Canton 54

¶ Waco Connally 47, Gatesville 45

¶ WF Hirschi 28, Decatur 22

¶ Wimberley 35, Grapevine 17

¶ Zapata 23, Kingsville King 13

CLASS 3A=

¶ Abernathy 40, Stanton 7

¶ Anahuac 51, Kirbyville 27

¶ Arp 44, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20

¶ Ballinger 46, Bangs 3

¶ Bishop 57, Progreso 0

¶ Blanco 40, Comfort 7

¶ Boling 40, Hempstead 20

¶ Callisburg 42, Henrietta 14

¶ CC London 49, Santa Gertrudis Academy 25

¶ Cisco 46, Goldthwaite 13

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 46, Crockett 0

¶ Coleman 49, San Saba 7

¶ Columbus 14, Hallettsville 13

¶ Crane 62, Tornillo 0

¶ Daingerfield 50, Hooks 14

¶ Danbury 34, Altair Rice 20

¶ De Kalb 34, Paris Chisum 6

¶ Denver City 37, Brownfield 23

¶ Dilley 27, George West 26

¶ Early 72, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

¶ East Bernard 31, El Maton Tidehaven 10

¶ Eastland 45, Merkel 21

¶ Edna 26, Vanderbilt Industrial 16

¶ Franklin 57, Clifton 0

¶ Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12

¶ Friona 35, Spearman 0

¶ Gladewater 35, Gladewater Sabine 6

¶ Hardin 34, Cleveland Tarkington 22

¶ Holliday 41, WF City View 0

¶ Hughes Springs 50, Harleton 28

¶ Jacksboro 41, Comanche 34

¶ Johnson City 47, Center Point 0

¶ Jourdanton 45, Lytle 0

¶ Leonard 56, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14

¶ Lexington 59, Buffalo 41

¶ Malakoff 73, Kemp 0

¶ Millsap 44, Dublin 41

¶ Mount Vernon 37, Pottsboro 14

¶ Muleshoe 61, Dalhart 16

¶ New Boston 28, Jefferson 20

¶ New London West Rusk 49, Grand Saline 26

¶ Newton 52, Hemphill 22

¶ Nixon-Smiley 34, Karnes City 33

¶ Odem 28, Hebbronville 20

¶ Omaha Pewitt 51, Pattonville Prairiland 28

¶ Poth 42, Natalia 13

¶ Rockdale 33, Troy 31

¶ SA Cole 34, Cotulla 14

¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 7, Sonora 6

¶ San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0

¶ Shallowater 48, Kermit 0

¶ Skidmore-Tynan 36, Santa Rosa 21

¶ Slaton 42, Lamesa 41

¶ Taft 46, Monte Alto 0

¶ Tatum 35, White Oak 14

¶ Tolar 63, Bosqueville 7

¶ Tulia 54, Canadian 35

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Breckenridge 12

¶ Universal City Randolph 40, Marion 20

¶ Van Alstyne 45, Sanger 22

¶ Wall 35, Clyde 0

¶ Waskom 42, Elysian Fields 12

¶ West 28, Grandview 20

¶ Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28

¶ Woodville 34, East Chambers 27

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 33, Santo 6

¶ Archer City 49, Olney 28

¶ Baird 64, Lingleville 51

¶ Beckville 66, Big Sandy 0

¶ Bremond 34, Wortham 12

¶ Bruni 47, Charlotte 0

¶ Burton 42, Milano 3

¶ Chilton 59, Frost 0

¶ Christoval 48, Junction 0

¶ Clarendon 48, Wheeler 20

¶ Crawford 54, Itasca 0

¶ Eldorado 48, Menard 6

¶ Falls City 54, Agua Dulce 0

¶ Flatonia 46, Weimar 7

¶ Forsan 30, Stamford 6

¶ Gruver 62, Sunray 25

¶ Hamilton 28, Rio Vista 6

¶ Haskell 35, Anson 18

¶ Hawley 55, Colorado City 0

¶ Holland 33, Bruceville-Eddy 7

¶ Italy 56, Cayuga 0

¶ La Villa 41, Riviera Kaufer 0

¶ Leakey 52, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6

¶ Lindsay 42, Alvord 20

¶ Lovelady 38, Cushing 0

¶ Mart 77, Hubbard 0

¶ Mason 51, Brackett 0

¶ McCamey 62, Plains 8

¶ Muenster 51, Chico 0

¶ New Deal 48, Floydada 15

¶ Olton 45, Stinnett West Texas 0

¶ Panhandle 36, Farwell 35

¶ Post 48, Hale Center 30

¶ Quanah 41, Electra 27

¶ Quinlan Boles 41, Detroit 16

¶ Refugio 62, Kenedy 0

¶ Roscoe 46, Lockney 6

¶ Runge 39, Pettus 7

¶ Sabinal 49, Benavides 12

¶ Seagraves 42, Morton 6

¶ Shamrock 51, Memphis 7

¶ Shiner 49, Ganado 7

¶ Springlake-Earth 54, Nazareth 50

¶ Stratford 35, Vega 0

¶ Sudan 32, Smyer 14

¶ Sundown 45, Tahoka 0

¶ Thrall 52, Moody 20

¶ Timpson 47, Joaquin 0

¶ Van Horn 83, Fort Davis 69

¶ Windthorst 45, Petrolia 21

¶ Wink 63, Iraan 14

¶ Winters 55, De Leon 21

¶ Yorktown 33, Louise 26

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 52, Aquilla 0

¶ Ackerly Sands 67, Loop 44

¶ Anton 76, Amherst 38

¶ Benjamin 54, Rule 6

¶ Blackwell 52, Trent 6

¶ Blanket 1, Brookesmith 0

¶ Bluff Dale 53, Three Way 6

¶ Borden County 35, O’Donnell 27

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 51, Ladonia Fannindel 6

¶ Bynum 49, Covington 34

¶ Calvert 46, Apple Springs 0

¶ Cherokee 54, Rochelle 38

¶ Chillicothe 53, Harrold 0

¶ Coolidge 50, Penelope 0

¶ Cranfills Gap 59, Kopperl 7

¶ Eden 58, Paint Rock 12

¶ Evant 71, Zephyr 21

¶ Forestburg 39, Trinidad 25

¶ Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 8

¶ Gilmer Union Hill 58, Fruitvale 7

¶ Gordon 62, Gustine 0

¶ Groom 60, Silverton 14

¶ Happy 66, McLean 14

¶ Hedley 54, Lefors 6

¶ Hermleigh 66, Ira 48

¶ Imperial Buena Vista 70, Marfa 21

¶ Jayton 52, Afton Patton Springs 0

¶ Jonesboro 62, Lometa 14

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 56, Campbell 7

¶ Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6

¶ Loraine 65, Abilene Texas Leadership 12

¶ Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0

¶ Matador Motley County 64, Southland 0

¶ Meadow 73, Whiteface 72

¶ Mertzon Irion County 65, Veribest 8

¶ Morgan 50, Iredell 0

¶ New Home 21, Bovina 14

¶ Oakwood 71, Chester 31

¶ Paducah 55, Vernon Northside 0

¶ Premont 14, Ben Bolt 0

¶ Rankin 72, TLC Midland 0

¶ Roscoe Highland 60, Bronte 14

¶ Rotan 53, Aspermont 8

¶ Saint Jo 55, Newcastle 6

¶ Sierra Blanca 48, Grandfalls-Royalty 33

¶ Spur 104, Knox City 56

¶ Throckmorton 52, Moran 6

¶ Turkey Valley 61, White Deer 12

¶ Westbrook 45, Robert Lee 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Abilene Christian 65, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 20

¶ Arlington Grace Prep 57, Dallas First Baptist 0

¶ Arlington Oakridge 34, Casady, Okla. 6

¶ Austin Regents 45, CC John Paul 6

¶ Bay Area Christian 42, Saratoga West Hardin 14

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 61, Austin Hyde Park 26

¶ Bryan Allen Academy 67, SA Brooks 18

¶ Bryan St. Joseph 38, Baytown Christian 30

¶ Bulverde Bracken 69, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 12

¶ Dallas Episcopal 51, Dallas St. Mark 30

¶ Dallas Lakehill 58, Dallas Lutheran 54

¶ FW All Saints 56, Plano John Paul II 16

¶ FW Country Day 14, FW Trinity Valley 6

¶ Houston Kinkaid 34, Houston St. John’s 24

¶ Houston St. Pius X 55, SA Christian 7

¶ Irving Cistercian 69, Dallas Greenhill 35

¶ Marble Falls Faith 64, Austin Hill Country 6

¶ Midland Trinity 60, Lubbock Christ The King 39

¶ SA Central Catholic 42, Katy Pope John 6

¶ SA Lutheran 56, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 7

¶ SA Texas Military 34, Austin St. Dominic Savio 7

¶ Waco Vanguard 59, Red Oak Ovilla 14

OTHER=

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Pearland 27

¶ Arlington St. Paul 42, Dallas Academy 16

¶ Balmorhea def. Dell City , forfeit

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 42, Cypress Lakes 0

¶ Fulshear 31, Rosenberg Lamar 24

¶ FW Covenant Classical 54, Irving Faustina Academy 8

¶ Grapevine def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ Jordan 55, Pieper 0

¶ Killeen Memorial Christian 29, Waco Methodist 7

¶ Lake Belton 48, Davenport 34

¶ Lamesa Klondike def. Wilson , forfeit

¶ Legacy School of Sport Sciences 68, Pro-Vision Academy 0

¶ Lubbock Trinity 41, FW Lake Country 13

¶ Marlin def. Dawson , forfeit

¶ Midland Legacy 69, San Angelo Central 28

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 34, Mansfield Legacy 27

¶ New Braunfels Baptist 67, SA Winston 18

¶ Petersburg def. Lorenzo , forfeit

¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Temple Holy Trinity 22

¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 46, Rockwall Heritage 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sabine Pass vs. Evadale, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

