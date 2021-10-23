PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA 8-Player Tournament=
First Round=
Belmont 58, Oakfield 24
Gilman 53, Clayton 15
Laona-Wabeno 20, Three Lakes/Phelps 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Florence 14
Luck 42, Northwood/Solon Springs 20
Newman Catholic 56, Greenwood 0
Prairie Farm 46, McDonell Central 40
Shell Lake 48, Siren 28
WIAA Division 2 Tournament=
First Round=
Badger 21, Milton 20
De Pere 36, Beaver Dam 0
DeForest 35, New Richmond 14
Germantown 54, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 16
Hartford Union 14, Kaukauna 13
Homestead 28, Brookfield Central 7
Kettle Moraine 17, Racine Horlick 6
Menomonie 33, Monona Grove 6
Nicolet 48, Milwaukee King 6
Pulaski 23, West De Pere 14
River Falls 29, La Crosse Central 6
Slinger 24, Cedarburg 3
Union Grove 35, Waukesha West 21
Waterford 14, Burlington 7
Waunakee 54, Marshfield 14
Wauwatosa West 48, Brookfield East 28
WIAA Division 3 Tournament=
First Round=
Baraboo 13, Rhinelander 7
Greendale 17, McFarland 7
Jefferson 21, Martin Luther 20
Luxemburg-Casco 40, Ashwaubenon 34
Menasha 41, Shawano 26
Monroe 28, Whitnall 21
Mosinee 43, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 8
New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Fort Atkinson 0
Notre Dame 39, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Onalaska 28, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 21
Pewaukee 21, Grafton 0
Plymouth 51, Milwaukee Madison 0
Port Washington 26, Wisconsin Lutheran 19
Rice Lake 48, Medford Area 14
Waupaca 35, Portage 8
Whitefish Bay 36, New Berlin West 6
WIAA Division 4 Tournament=
First Round=
Berlin 33, Xavier 13
Catholic Memorial 42, Kiel 6
Columbus 41, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Denmark 18, Two Rivers 6
Edgewood 53, Platteville 6
Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 6
Freedom 42, Winneconne 14
Kewaskum 29, Lodi 20
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 59, Sheboygan Falls 0
Lake Mills 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27, OT
Little Chute 27, Oconto Falls 6
Northwestern 47, Mauston 14
Osceola 36, Altoona 6
West Salem 17, Prescott 14
Wisconsin Dells 28, Adams-Friendship 12
Wrightstown 40, Racine St. Catherine's 20
WIAA Division 5 Tournament=
First Round=
Amherst 36, Clintonville 8
Aquinas 30, Spooner 6
Belleville 56, Poynette 14
Brillion 33, Chilton 0
Brodhead/Juda 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Campbellsport 43, University School of Milwaukee 16
Kewaunee 39, Southern Door 0
Lake Country Lutheran 44, New Holstein 0
Marshall 14, River Valley 12
Mayville 49, Brookfield Academy 13
Racine Lutheran 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23
St. Croix Falls 35, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14
Stanley-Boyd 35, Arcadia 18
Stratford 34, Westby 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Tomahawk 12
WIAA Division 6 Tournament=
First Round=
Abbotsford 26, Crivitz 15
Auburndale 63, Necedah 32
Boyceville 20, Cumberland 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, Mineral Point 32
Colby 49, Oconto 0
Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8
Darlington 41, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
Durand 53, Fall Creek 26
Grantsburg 14, Augusta 12
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Fall River/Rio 0
Lancaster 26, Luther 16
Markesan 48, Bonduel 19
Mondovi 40, Melrose-Mindoro 7
St. Marys Springs 38, Ozaukee 0
Unity 14, Cadott 7
Waterloo 62, Pardeeville 36
WIAA Division 7 Tournament=
First Round=
Alma/Pepin 47, Elmwood/Plum City 14
Bangor 35, Ithaca 14
Black Hawk/Warren IL 30, Randolph 0
Cashton 46, De Soto 0
Catholic Central 17, Lourdes Academy 0
Coleman 44, New Lisbon 6
Edgar 33, Iola-Scandinavia 13
Glenwood City 9, Turtle Lake 0
Highland 40, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0
Hilbert 41, Cambria-Friesland 6
Hurley 60, Loyal 0
Pacelli 46, Assumption 14
Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14
Reedsville 55, Johnson Creek 13
Regis 43, Blair-Taylor 14
Spring Valley 19, Webster 0
WIAA Division I Tournament=
First Round=
Appleton North 28, Hudson 0
Arrowhead 43, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 27
Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Chippewa Falls 22, Stevens Point 21, OT
Fond du Lac 31, Verona Area 13
Franklin 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 12
Hamilton 63, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 8
Kimberly 40, D.C. Everest 0
Marquette University 38, Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 7
Middleton 33, Madison Memorial 3
Mukwonago 48, Janesville Craig 7
Muskego 35, Oconomowoc 0
Neenah 29, Wausau West 7
Oak Creek 49, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
Sun Prairie 63, Madison La Follette 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35, Oshkosh West 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com