PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnegat 48, Lakewood 20
Belleville 41, Kearny 0
Bogota 48, Emerson 19
Boonton 28, Pequannock 7
Bordentown 56, Pitman 14
Bridgewater-Raritan 31, Elizabeth 14
Butler 31, North Arlington 20
Caldwell 42, Newark Collegiate 0
Camden Catholic 38, Haddon Heights 26
Cedar Grove 35, Shabazz 6
Cherokee 28, Kingsway 7
Cherry Hill West 17, Atlantic City 8
Clayton 48, Cumberland Regional 8
Clearview Regional 34, Deptford 14
Colonia 17, North Hunterdon 12
Columbia 41, Newark East Side 6
Cranford 42, Linden 13
DePaul Catholic 40, Paramus Catholic 7
Delaware Valley Regional 43, Roselle 7
Delbarton 34, Clifton 27
Delran 40, West Deptford 0
Delsea 42, Mainland Regional 14
Dickinson 36, Cliffside Park 0
Donovan Catholic 42, Southern 7
Dwight-Englewood 26, Dover 24
Eastern 31, Rancocas Valley 21
Edison 42, Hunterdon Central 7
Egg Harbor 36, Pemberton 6
Ewing 29, Northern Burlington 3
Franklin 34, Plainfield 27
Gateway 18, Buena Regional 8
Glassboro 56, Holy Cross 6
Gloucester City 27, Maple Shade 14
Haddonfield 31, Collingswood 0
Hammonton 21, Highland 17
Hawthorne 41, Lyndhurst 0
Hightstown 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 22
Hillsborough 36, Piscataway 7
Hillside 41, Carteret 13
Hudson Catholic 27, Union City 6
Irvington 53, Bayonne 20
Kinnelon 35, Hopatcong 19
Lacey 17, Central Regional 7
Lincoln 32, Immaculata 30, OT
Livingston 14, Montclair 0
Lower Cape May Regional 17, Schalick 6
Manasquan 35, Point Pleasant Boro 30
Manville 51, Bound Brook 27
Middle Township 43, Pennsville Memorial 0
Millburn 35, Orange 19
Millville 51, Lenape 14
Monroe 34, Perth Amboy 0
Montgomery 45, Iselin Kennedy 27
Montville 30, Mendham 27, 2OT
Mountain Lakes 42, Morris Catholic 28
New Egypt 37, Haddon Township 0
New Providence 35, Voorhees 7
Newton 28, Lenape Valley 7
North Bergen 14, West Side 0
North Brunswick 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 18
North Plainfield 35, Johnson 10
North Warren 35, Belvidere 13
Notre Dame 36, Trenton Central 0
Nottingham 47, Hopewell Valley Central 26
Old Bridge 43, J.P. Stevens 6
Old Tappan 34, Passaic Tech 7
Park Ridge 22, Hasbrouck Heights 21
Parsippany Hills 42, Chatham 14
Pascack Hills 28, Indian Hills 0
Pascack Valley 42, Paramus 6
Passaic 34, Paterson Kennedy 12
Paul VI 14, Bridgeton 0
Pennsauken 28, Timber Creek 25
Phillipsburg 42, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 0
Rahway 35, South Plainfield 28
Ramsey 41, Mahwah 7
Red Bank Catholic 47, Manalapan 7
Ridgefield Park 31, Lakeland 14
Ridgewood 47, Ramapo 42
River Dell 49, Teaneck 0
Robbinsville 42, Lindenwold 0
Rumson-Fair Haven 12, Middletown South 7
Sayreville 28, New Brunswick 9
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 34, Woodbridge 33
Snyder 32, Memorial 15
Somerville 43, Warren Hills 13
South River 55, Bernards 13
Sparta 47, Morris Hills 14
Spotswood 27, Highland Park 6
St. Augustine 21, Shawnee 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Governor Livingston 0
Tenafly 34, Bergen Tech 7
Toms River North 25, St. John Vianney 22
Union 42, Watchung Hills 7
Vernon 41, High Point 6
Wall 42, Middletown North 14
Wayne Valley 28, Wayne Hills 27
Weehawken 20, Harrison 7
West Milford 21, Passaic Valley 13
West Orange 42, Bloomfield 14
Westwood 49, Demarest 28
Williamstown 28, Vineland 6
Willingboro 22, Sterling 14, OT
Winslow 52, Holy Spirit 21
NJIC=
Semifinal=
Rutherford 20, Waldwick 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com