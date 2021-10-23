PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnegat 48, Lakewood 20

Belleville 41, Kearny 0

Bogota 48, Emerson 19

Boonton 28, Pequannock 7

Bordentown 56, Pitman 14

Bridgewater-Raritan 31, Elizabeth 14

Butler 31, North Arlington 20

Caldwell 42, Newark Collegiate 0

Camden Catholic 38, Haddon Heights 26

Cedar Grove 35, Shabazz 6

Cherokee 28, Kingsway 7

Cherry Hill West 17, Atlantic City 8

Clayton 48, Cumberland Regional 8

Clearview Regional 34, Deptford 14

Colonia 17, North Hunterdon 12

Columbia 41, Newark East Side 6

Cranford 42, Linden 13

DePaul Catholic 40, Paramus Catholic 7

Delaware Valley Regional 43, Roselle 7

Delbarton 34, Clifton 27

Delran 40, West Deptford 0

Delsea 42, Mainland Regional 14

Dickinson 36, Cliffside Park 0

Donovan Catholic 42, Southern 7

Dwight-Englewood 26, Dover 24

Eastern 31, Rancocas Valley 21

Edison 42, Hunterdon Central 7

Egg Harbor 36, Pemberton 6

Ewing 29, Northern Burlington 3

Franklin 34, Plainfield 27

Gateway 18, Buena Regional 8

Glassboro 56, Holy Cross 6

Gloucester City 27, Maple Shade 14

Haddonfield 31, Collingswood 0

Hammonton 21, Highland 17

Hawthorne 41, Lyndhurst 0

Hightstown 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 22

Hillsborough 36, Piscataway 7

Hillside 41, Carteret 13

Hudson Catholic 27, Union City 6

Irvington 53, Bayonne 20

Kinnelon 35, Hopatcong 19

Lacey 17, Central Regional 7

Lincoln 32, Immaculata 30, OT

Livingston 14, Montclair 0

Lower Cape May Regional 17, Schalick 6

Manasquan 35, Point Pleasant Boro 30

Manville 51, Bound Brook 27

Middle Township 43, Pennsville Memorial 0

Millburn 35, Orange 19

Millville 51, Lenape 14

Monroe 34, Perth Amboy 0

Montgomery 45, Iselin Kennedy 27

Montville 30, Mendham 27, 2OT

Mountain Lakes 42, Morris Catholic 28

New Egypt 37, Haddon Township 0

New Providence 35, Voorhees 7

Newton 28, Lenape Valley 7

North Bergen 14, West Side 0

North Brunswick 28, St. Joseph-Metuchen 18

North Plainfield 35, Johnson 10

North Warren 35, Belvidere 13

Notre Dame 36, Trenton Central 0

Nottingham 47, Hopewell Valley Central 26

Old Bridge 43, J.P. Stevens 6

Old Tappan 34, Passaic Tech 7

Park Ridge 22, Hasbrouck Heights 21

Parsippany Hills 42, Chatham 14

Pascack Hills 28, Indian Hills 0

Pascack Valley 42, Paramus 6

Passaic 34, Paterson Kennedy 12

Paul VI 14, Bridgeton 0

Pennsauken 28, Timber Creek 25

Phillipsburg 42, Capital Preparatory Harbor, Conn. 0

Rahway 35, South Plainfield 28

Ramsey 41, Mahwah 7

Red Bank Catholic 47, Manalapan 7

Ridgefield Park 31, Lakeland 14

Ridgewood 47, Ramapo 42

River Dell 49, Teaneck 0

Robbinsville 42, Lindenwold 0

Rumson-Fair Haven 12, Middletown South 7

Sayreville 28, New Brunswick 9

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 34, Woodbridge 33

Snyder 32, Memorial 15

Somerville 43, Warren Hills 13

South River 55, Bernards 13

Sparta 47, Morris Hills 14

Spotswood 27, Highland Park 6

St. Augustine 21, Shawnee 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Governor Livingston 0

Tenafly 34, Bergen Tech 7

Toms River North 25, St. John Vianney 22

Union 42, Watchung Hills 7

Vernon 41, High Point 6

Wall 42, Middletown North 14

Wayne Valley 28, Wayne Hills 27

Weehawken 20, Harrison 7

West Milford 21, Passaic Valley 13

West Orange 42, Bloomfield 14

Westwood 49, Demarest 28

Williamstown 28, Vineland 6

Willingboro 22, Sterling 14, OT

Winslow 52, Holy Spirit 21

NJIC=

Semifinal=

Rutherford 20, Waldwick 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

