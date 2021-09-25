PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 48, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0
Alma 48, Southern Valley 8
Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit
Arapahoe 49, Elm Creek 28
Archbishop Bergan 49, David City 6
Arlington 18, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 15
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7
Auburn 50, Lincoln Christian 7
Aurora 48, York 7
Axtell 54, Brady 50
Beatrice 35, Norris 21
Bellevue West 49, Kearney 13
Bennington 28, Blair 0
Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38
Bishop Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Bloomfield 46, Boyd County 0
Boone Central 35, Pierce 33
Boys Town 8, Fort Calhoun 6
Broken Bow 32, O'Neill 14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 64, Blue Hill 38
Burwell 64, North Central 38
Centennial 42, Syracuse 12
Chadron 44, Mitchell 8
Chase County 8, Valentine 6
Clarkson/Leigh 52, Guardian Angels 24
Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8
Columbus 28, Lincoln High 23
Columbus Lakeview 61, Central City 26
Columbus Scotus 13, West Point-Beemer 6
Cozad 21, Holdrege 14
Crawford 58, South Platte 28
Creek Valley 68, Banner County 13
Creighton 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Crofton 33, Tekamah-Herman 7
Douglas County West 56, Omaha Concordia 26
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Maxwell 6
Elgin Public/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6
Elkhorn 34, Ralston 6
Elkhorn South 45, Papillion-LaVista 14
Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28, Thayer Central 20
Falls City 28, Fairbury 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Johnson-Brock 20
Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Fremont 39, Omaha South 14
Garden County 56, Bayard 12
Gering 30, Alliance 7
Giltner 59, Nebraska Lutheran 20
Gordon/Rushville 41, Hershey 7
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit
Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0
Hampton 39, Dorchester 16
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14
Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0
Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6
Homer 62, Walthill 18
Howells/Dodge 60, Madison 0
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30
Johnson County Central 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
Kearney Catholic 39, Minden 8
Kenesaw 75, Lawrence-Nelson 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13
Lexington 8, McCook 5
Lincoln Pius X 36, Lincoln North Star 14
Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit
Malcolm 28, Louisville 14
McCool Junction 69, Heartland Lutheran 8
Milford 56, Nebraska City 28
Millard North 62, Omaha Bryan 0
Millard South 43, Omaha North 21
Mullen 61, Hyannis 22
Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby/Rising City 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Conestoga 28
Norfolk 24, Omaha Benson 0
Norfolk Catholic 38, Ponca 0
North Bend Central 40, Schuyler 0
North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14
North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Bridgeport 15
Ogallala 26, Gothenburg 5
Omaha Nation 52, Takini, S.D. 0
Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Omaha Skutt Catholic 32, Elkhorn North 21
Omaha Westside 41, Grand Island 9
Osceola 80, Palmer 38
Osmond 42, Randolph 0
Palmyra 70, Freeman 28
Papillion-LaVista South 30, Lincoln Southwest 11
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit
Pender 56, Allen 0
Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit
Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0
Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50
Red Cloud 74, Harvard 31
Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16
Scottsbluff 43, Grand Island Northwest 36
Seward 30, Hastings 7
South Sioux City 21, Omaha Northwest 0
Southern 40, Diller-Odell 28
St. Edward 69, Santee 53
St. Mary's 24, CWC 14
St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13
Stanton 30, Wisner-Pilger 12
Stuart def. Elba, forfeit
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Silver Lake 22
Superior 14, Sandy Creek 0
Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit
Tri County 40, Heartland 38
Wahoo 22, Platteview 7
Wakefield 82, Plainview 62
Wallace 40, Paxton 0
Wauneta-Palisade 43, Southwest 26
Waverly 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14
Weeping Water 58, Cedar Bluffs 6
West Holt 68, Ainsworth 41
Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14
Winside 60, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Wynot 34, Wausa 22
Yuma, Colo. 21, Sidney 12
Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13
