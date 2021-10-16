PREP FOOTBALL=
Anacortes 34, Cedarcrest 10
Arlington 28, Marysville-Pilchuck 14
Bellarmine Prep 34, Rogers (Puyallup) 6
Bellevue 53, Liberty 7
Bellingham 22, Friday Harbor 9
Bothell 31, Woodinville 21
Bridgeport 40, Pateros 14
Camas 28, Tumwater 26
Cascade (Everett) 55, Shorewood 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 24, Cashmere 19
Castle Rock 42, Seton Catholic 40
Centralia 29, Hoquiam 14
Chiawana 36, Southridge 15
Cle Elum/Roslyn 30, White Swan 12
Colfax 30, Chewelah 27
College Place 23, Kiona-Benton 13
Columbia (Burbank) 58, Warden 21
Deer Park 14, Colville 8
East Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 24
East Valley (Yakima) 48, Grandview 10
Eastlake 27, Mount Si 20
Eastside Catholic 28, Rainier Beach 27
Eatonville 51, Elma 6
Edmonds-Woodway 32, Marysville-Getchell 0
Ferndale 48, Stanwood 30
Forks 69, Morton/White Pass 0
Freeman 63, Medical Lake 0
Garfield 49, Seattle Prep 42
Glacier Peak 27, North Creek 19, 4OT
Gonzaga Prep 34, Lewis and Clark 7
Granite Falls 46, Vashon Island 7
Heritage 27, Battle Ground 10
Hockinson 45, Mark Morris 14
Ilwaco 6, North Beach 0
Ingraham 11, West Seattle 10
Interlake 35, Foster 0
Juanita 38, Mercer Island 6
Kamiakin 48, Pasco 7
Kelso 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 10
King's 49, South Whidbey 0
Lincoln 36, Franklin 6
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Reardan 7
Lynden 23, Sehome 7
Monroe 62, Shorecrest 0
Mountain View 17, Prairie 14
Mt. Rainier 49, Tahoma 48
Mt. Spokane 38, Mead 24
Naches Valley 73, Wapato 0
Napavine 61, Raymond 21
Naselle 70, Vernonia, Ore. 35
North Kitsap 56, Bremerton 21
Oak Harbor 27, Mount Vernon 7
Olympic 62, Kingston 7
Omak 28, Quincy 14
Pomeroy 76, DeSales 44
Prosser 19, Othello 7
Puyallup 24, Emerald Ridge 21
Redmond 24, Skyline 9
Richland 49, Walla Walla 27
Ridgefield 34, Columbia River 7
Selah 6, Ephrata 0
Shelton 36, Black Hills 6
Snohomish 30, Meadowdale 7
Squalicum 34, Sedro-Woolley 14
Sultan 30, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 18
Tenino 32, Montesano 26
Thomas Jefferson 33, Kentlake 9
Timberline 37, River Ridge 32
Toppenish 40, La Salle 0
University 40, Ferris 6
W. F. West 45, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 14
Washougal 41, R.A. Long 10
West Valley (Yakima) 28, Wenatchee 7
Winlock 69, Oakville 8
Woodland 21, Hudson's Bay 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ellensburg vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Muckleshoot Tribal School vs. Quilcene, ccd.
Newport vs. Clarkston, ccd.
Wahkiakum vs. Adna, ccd.
