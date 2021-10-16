PREP FOOTBALL=

Anacortes 34, Cedarcrest 10

Arlington 28, Marysville-Pilchuck 14

Bellarmine Prep 34, Rogers (Puyallup) 6

Bellevue 53, Liberty 7

Bellingham 22, Friday Harbor 9

Bothell 31, Woodinville 21

Bridgeport 40, Pateros 14

Camas 28, Tumwater 26

Cascade (Everett) 55, Shorewood 14

Cascade (Leavenworth) 24, Cashmere 19

Castle Rock 42, Seton Catholic 40

Centralia 29, Hoquiam 14

Chiawana 36, Southridge 15

Cle Elum/Roslyn 30, White Swan 12

Colfax 30, Chewelah 27

College Place 23, Kiona-Benton 13

Columbia (Burbank) 58, Warden 21

Deer Park 14, Colville 8

East Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 24

East Valley (Yakima) 48, Grandview 10

Eastlake 27, Mount Si 20

Eastside Catholic 28, Rainier Beach 27

Eatonville 51, Elma 6

Edmonds-Woodway 32, Marysville-Getchell 0

Ferndale 48, Stanwood 30

Forks 69, Morton/White Pass 0

Freeman 63, Medical Lake 0

Garfield 49, Seattle Prep 42

Glacier Peak 27, North Creek 19, 4OT

Gonzaga Prep 34, Lewis and Clark 7

Granite Falls 46, Vashon Island 7

Heritage 27, Battle Ground 10

Hockinson 45, Mark Morris 14

Ilwaco 6, North Beach 0

Ingraham 11, West Seattle 10

Interlake 35, Foster 0

Juanita 38, Mercer Island 6

Kamiakin 48, Pasco 7

Kelso 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 10

King's 49, South Whidbey 0

Lincoln 36, Franklin 6

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Reardan 7

Lynden 23, Sehome 7

Monroe 62, Shorecrest 0

Mountain View 17, Prairie 14

Mt. Rainier 49, Tahoma 48

Mt. Spokane 38, Mead 24

Naches Valley 73, Wapato 0

Napavine 61, Raymond 21

Naselle 70, Vernonia, Ore. 35

North Kitsap 56, Bremerton 21

Oak Harbor 27, Mount Vernon 7

Olympic 62, Kingston 7

Omak 28, Quincy 14

Pomeroy 76, DeSales 44

Prosser 19, Othello 7

Puyallup 24, Emerald Ridge 21

Redmond 24, Skyline 9

Richland 49, Walla Walla 27

Ridgefield 34, Columbia River 7

Selah 6, Ephrata 0

Shelton 36, Black Hills 6

Snohomish 30, Meadowdale 7

Squalicum 34, Sedro-Woolley 14

Sultan 30, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 18

Tenino 32, Montesano 26

Thomas Jefferson 33, Kentlake 9

Timberline 37, River Ridge 32

Toppenish 40, La Salle 0

University 40, Ferris 6

W. F. West 45, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 14

Washougal 41, R.A. Long 10

West Valley (Yakima) 28, Wenatchee 7

Winlock 69, Oakville 8

Woodland 21, Hudson's Bay 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ellensburg vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Muckleshoot Tribal School vs. Quilcene, ccd.

Newport vs. Clarkston, ccd.

Wahkiakum vs. Adna, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

