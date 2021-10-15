PREP FOOTBALL=

Bernards 33, Voorhees 0

Burlington City 20, Florence 7

Cinnaminson 41, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Delsea 47, Moorestown 0

Egg Harbor 49, Seneca 0

Hammonton 7, Deptford 3

Jackson Memorial 27, Jackson Liberty 0

Morris Knolls 21, Roxbury 0

Newton 35, High Point 6

Northern Burlington 42, Lawrence 16

Northern Highlands 45, Old Tappan 0

Pascack Valley 37, Demarest 20

Passaic Tech 21, Hackensack 7

Passaic Valley 42, Paramus 10

Pennsville Memorial 12, Cumberland Regional 0

Sparta 35, Mendham 3

St. Augustine 49, Vineland 6

Tenafly 34, Fair Lawn 0

Triton 28, Atlantic City 20

Union 42, North Brunswick 0

Willingboro 39, West Deptford 14

