PREP FOOTBALL=
Bernards 33, Voorhees 0
Burlington City 20, Florence 7
Cinnaminson 41, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Delsea 47, Moorestown 0
Egg Harbor 49, Seneca 0
Hammonton 7, Deptford 3
Jackson Memorial 27, Jackson Liberty 0
Morris Knolls 21, Roxbury 0
Newton 35, High Point 6
Northern Burlington 42, Lawrence 16
Northern Highlands 45, Old Tappan 0
Pascack Valley 37, Demarest 20
Passaic Tech 21, Hackensack 7
Passaic Valley 42, Paramus 10
Pennsville Memorial 12, Cumberland Regional 0
Sparta 35, Mendham 3
St. Augustine 49, Vineland 6
Tenafly 34, Fair Lawn 0
Triton 28, Atlantic City 20
Union 42, North Brunswick 0
Willingboro 39, West Deptford 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com