PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 33, Hickman County 7
Alcoa 64, Austin-East 0
Anderson County 45, Scott County 0
Beech 39, Rossview 14
Berea, Ky. 13, Jellico 7
Blackman 34, Siegel 31
Bledsoe County 48, Polk County 7
Boyd Buchanan 56, Grace Christian 20
Brentwood 37, Centennial 7
Brentwood Academy 30, MUS 28
Brighton 44, Southwind 14
CAK 35, Silverdale Baptist Academy 0
CBHS 56, St. Benedict 21
Camden Central 28, Gibson County 6
Chattanooga Christian 33, Knoxville Webb 21
Chester County 41, Liberty Magnet 6
Chuckey-Doak 32, West Greene 16
Claiborne County 18, Cumberland Gap 16
Clarksville NE 32, Kenwood 29
Cleveland 56, Knoxville Hardin Valley 9
Clinton 50, Karns 7
Cloudland 38, North Greene 8
Coalfield 14, Oneida 7
Collinwood 24, Wayne County 0
Columbia 34, Spring Hill 0
Creek Wood 14, Lawrence County 0
DCA 7, Nashville Christian 3
Daniel Boone 27, Hampton 14
David Crockett 14, Richlands, Va. 7
East Hamilton 45, Hixson 0
Elizabethton 56, Seymour 8
Farragut 17, Bearden 14
Father Ryan 24, Baylor 20
Fayetteville 40, Eagleville 7
Franklin Road Academy 27, Goodpasture 10
Gallatin 42, Clarksville 28
Germantown 59, Cordova 0
Giles County 44, Cannon County 3
Gleason 54, South Fulton 22
Gordonsville 21, Clay County 14
Green Hill 25, Mt. Juliet 21
Grundy County 14, Community 0
Hendersonville 49, West Creek 13
Henry County 56, Portland 0
Humboldt 40, Halls 0
Huntingdon 48, Union City 14
Jackson Christian 48, Fayette Academy 7
Jackson South Side 29, Lexington 28
Kirby 36, Craigmont 12
Knoxville Fulton 24, Knoxville Carter 8
Knoxville Halls 58, Heritage 0
Knoxville West 49, Knoxville Central 14
Lake County 22, Greenfield 0
Lakeway Christian 56, Bell Buckle 19
Lausanne Collegiate 49, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 7
Lebanon 42, Warren County 0
Lipscomb Academy 55, BGA 7
Loretto 23, Richland 13
Loudon 28, Kingston 7
MBA 17, Knoxville Catholic 10
Macon County 44, Cumberland County 10
Manassas 18, Hillcrest 2
Marshall County 17, Greenbrier 7
Maryville 42, Bradley Central 14
McCallie 58, Pope John Paul II 27
McGavock 24, LaVergne 13
McKenzie 42, McEwen 6
McMinn County 18, Ooltewah 0
Meigs County 20, Marion County 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 28, Friendship Christian 7
Milan 31, Jackson North Side 14
Millington 14, Bolivar Central 7
Monterey 68, Wartburg Central 0
Morristown East 31, William Blount 22
Munford 30, Memphis Central 29
Northview Academy 36, Union County 28
Oak Ridge 48, Campbell County 21
Oakdale 16, Greenback 14
Oakland 49, Rockvale 21
Oliver Springs 30, Midway 22
Page 35, Lincoln County 6
Peabody 48, West Carroll 0
Powell 38, Lenoir City 0
Ravenwood 20, Independence 10
Red Bank 60, Sequoyah 7
Rhea County 42, Coffee County 21
Riverdale 21, Stewarts Creek 0
Riverside 42, Lewis County 13
Rockwood 34, York Institute 27
Sale Creek 62, Lookout Valley 6
Science Hill 21, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Sevier County 48, Cocke County 3
Signal Mountain 29, Brainerd 10
Smyrna 31, Nashville Overton 28
Soddy Daisy 35, East Ridge 14
South Doyle 45, Gibbs 7
South Gibson 45, Crockett County 28
South Pittsburg 42, Copper Basin 8
Springfield 48, Clarksville NW 0
Station Camp 12, Hunters Lane 6
Summertown 21, Cascade 17
Sweetwater 28, McMinn Central 23
Tennessee 30, Cherokee 10
Trinity Christian Academy 42, FACS 3
Tullahoma 49, Glencliff 0
Tyner Academy 44, Tellico Plains 6
Unaka def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit
Unicoi County 58, Johnson County 21
Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13
Watertown 31, Trousdale County 21
Waverly Central 49, Fairview 14
West Ridge 35, Jefferson County 12
Westmoreland 27, Harpeth 0
Westview 62, Houston County 0
Whitehaven 34, Bartlett 0
Wilson Central 24, Hillsboro 16
MAIS Playoffs=
Class 3A=
First Round=
Amite School, Miss. 58, Rossville Christian 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com