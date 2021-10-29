PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 33, Hickman County 7

Alcoa 64, Austin-East 0

Anderson County 45, Scott County 0

Beech 39, Rossview 14

Berea, Ky. 13, Jellico 7

Blackman 34, Siegel 31

Bledsoe County 48, Polk County 7

Boyd Buchanan 56, Grace Christian 20

Brentwood 37, Centennial 7

Brentwood Academy 30, MUS 28

Brighton 44, Southwind 14

CAK 35, Silverdale Baptist Academy 0

CBHS 56, St. Benedict 21

Camden Central 28, Gibson County 6

Chattanooga Christian 33, Knoxville Webb 21

Chester County 41, Liberty Magnet 6

Chuckey-Doak 32, West Greene 16

Claiborne County 18, Cumberland Gap 16

Clarksville NE 32, Kenwood 29

Cleveland 56, Knoxville Hardin Valley 9

Clinton 50, Karns 7

Cloudland 38, North Greene 8

Coalfield 14, Oneida 7

Collinwood 24, Wayne County 0

Columbia 34, Spring Hill 0

Creek Wood 14, Lawrence County 0

DCA 7, Nashville Christian 3

Daniel Boone 27, Hampton 14

David Crockett 14, Richlands, Va. 7

East Hamilton 45, Hixson 0

Elizabethton 56, Seymour 8

Farragut 17, Bearden 14

Father Ryan 24, Baylor 20

Fayetteville 40, Eagleville 7

Franklin Road Academy 27, Goodpasture 10

Gallatin 42, Clarksville 28

Germantown 59, Cordova 0

Giles County 44, Cannon County 3

Gleason 54, South Fulton 22

Gordonsville 21, Clay County 14

Green Hill 25, Mt. Juliet 21

Grundy County 14, Community 0

Hendersonville 49, West Creek 13

Henry County 56, Portland 0

Humboldt 40, Halls 0

Huntingdon 48, Union City 14

Jackson Christian 48, Fayette Academy 7

Jackson South Side 29, Lexington 28

Kirby 36, Craigmont 12

Knoxville Fulton 24, Knoxville Carter 8

Knoxville Halls 58, Heritage 0

Knoxville West 49, Knoxville Central 14

Lake County 22, Greenfield 0

Lakeway Christian 56, Bell Buckle 19

Lausanne Collegiate 49, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 7

Lebanon 42, Warren County 0

Lipscomb Academy 55, BGA 7

Loretto 23, Richland 13

Loudon 28, Kingston 7

MBA 17, Knoxville Catholic 10

Macon County 44, Cumberland County 10

Manassas 18, Hillcrest 2

Marshall County 17, Greenbrier 7

Maryville 42, Bradley Central 14

McCallie 58, Pope John Paul II 27

McGavock 24, LaVergne 13

McKenzie 42, McEwen 6

McMinn County 18, Ooltewah 0

Meigs County 20, Marion County 0

Middle Tennessee Christian 28, Friendship Christian 7

Milan 31, Jackson North Side 14

Millington 14, Bolivar Central 7

Monterey 68, Wartburg Central 0

Morristown East 31, William Blount 22

Munford 30, Memphis Central 29

Northview Academy 36, Union County 28

Oak Ridge 48, Campbell County 21

Oakdale 16, Greenback 14

Oakland 49, Rockvale 21

Oliver Springs 30, Midway 22

Page 35, Lincoln County 6

Peabody 48, West Carroll 0

Powell 38, Lenoir City 0

Ravenwood 20, Independence 10

Red Bank 60, Sequoyah 7

Rhea County 42, Coffee County 21

Riverdale 21, Stewarts Creek 0

Riverside 42, Lewis County 13

Rockwood 34, York Institute 27

Sale Creek 62, Lookout Valley 6

Science Hill 21, Dobyns-Bennett 3

Sevier County 48, Cocke County 3

Signal Mountain 29, Brainerd 10

Smyrna 31, Nashville Overton 28

Soddy Daisy 35, East Ridge 14

South Doyle 45, Gibbs 7

South Gibson 45, Crockett County 28

South Pittsburg 42, Copper Basin 8

Springfield 48, Clarksville NW 0

Station Camp 12, Hunters Lane 6

Summertown 21, Cascade 17

Sweetwater 28, McMinn Central 23

Tennessee 30, Cherokee 10

Trinity Christian Academy 42, FACS 3

Tullahoma 49, Glencliff 0

Tyner Academy 44, Tellico Plains 6

Unaka def. Jenkins, Ky., forfeit

Unicoi County 58, Johnson County 21

Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13

Watertown 31, Trousdale County 21

Waverly Central 49, Fairview 14

West Ridge 35, Jefferson County 12

Westmoreland 27, Harpeth 0

Westview 62, Houston County 0

Whitehaven 34, Bartlett 0

Wilson Central 24, Hillsboro 16

MAIS Playoffs=

Class 3A=

First Round=

Amite School, Miss. 58, Rossville Christian 21

