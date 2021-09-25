PREP FOOTBALL=

Bucksport 43, John Bapst Memorial 13

Cape Elizabeth 78, Hampden Academy 0

Cony 23, Messalonskee 14

Gray-New Gloucester 40, Yarmouth 14

Mattanawcook Academy 48, Mount View 28

Medomak Valley 46, Belfast Area 13

Morse 52, Orono 14

Scarborough 43, Edward Little 13

Skowhegan Area 60, Falmouth 0

Stearns 46, Mount Desert Island 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brunswick vs. Lawrence, ccd.

Maine Central Institute vs. Oceanside (Coop), ccd.

Marshwood vs. South Portland, ppd.

Old Town vs. Winslow, ccd.

