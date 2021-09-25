PREP FOOTBALL=
Bucksport 43, John Bapst Memorial 13
Cape Elizabeth 78, Hampden Academy 0
Cony 23, Messalonskee 14
Gray-New Gloucester 40, Yarmouth 14
Mattanawcook Academy 48, Mount View 28
Medomak Valley 46, Belfast Area 13
Morse 52, Orono 14
Scarborough 43, Edward Little 13
Skowhegan Area 60, Falmouth 0
Stearns 46, Mount Desert Island 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brunswick vs. Lawrence, ccd.
Maine Central Institute vs. Oceanside (Coop), ccd.
Marshwood vs. South Portland, ppd.
Old Town vs. Winslow, ccd.
