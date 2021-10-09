PREP FOOTBALL=
Acadiana 65, Comeaux 27
Amite 35, Varnado 14
Arcadia 70, Magnolia School of Excellence 12
Ascension Catholic 42, White Castle 22
Ascension Episcopal 42, Delcambre 7
Assumption 20, South Terrebonne 7
Avoyelles 56, Lakeview 14
Barbe 49, Sam Houston 35
Baton Rouge Catholic 48, East Ascension 29
Bay, Miss. 49, Jefferson RISE 0
Beau Chene 56, Livonia 20
Belaire 48, Broadmoor 0
Belle Chasse 37, Riverside Academy 14
Bossier 40, North Webster 28
Brother Martin 45, Rummel 14
Calvary Baptist Academy 45, Homer 6
Captain Shreve 48, Benton 35
Carencro 60, Teurlings Catholic 30
Carroll 44, Richwood 14
Carver 29, McMain 8
Cecilia 25, Breaux Bridge 6
Central Private 27, Ascension Christian School 26, OT
Chalmette 22, West Jefferson 21
Church Point 43, Iota 6
Country Day 49, St. Martin's 26
Crowley 53, Port Barre 20
DeQuincy 40, Oakdale 14
Delta Charter 24, Tensas 6
Denham Springs 34, Central - B.R. 7
Destrehan 56, Central Lafourche 6
Dunham 43, Northeast 14
E.D. White 41, Donaldsonville 0
Erath 35, Kaplan 24
Evangel Christian Academy 13, Woodlawn (SH) 6
General Trass (Lake Providence) 62, Delhi Charter 6
Glen Oaks 20, Baker 6
Glenbrook 42, Haynesville 41
Grand Lake 27, Oberlin 20
H.L. Bourgeois 33, East St. John 22
Hahnville 31, Thibodaux 0
Hamilton Christian Academy 37, Gueydan 6
Hannan 40, Northlake Christian 7
Haughton 10, Airline 7
Highland Baptist 28, Covenant Christian Academy 9
Huntington 64, Bastrop 0
Iowa 49, South Beauregard 7
Jennings 62, St. Louis 42
Jesuit 42, St. Augustine 12
John Curtis Christian 37, Shaw 16
Jonesboro-Hodge 51, Bunkie 0
LaSalle 44, Montgomery 18
Lafayette 37, New Iberia 14
Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Lake Arthur 0
Lake Charles College Prep 40, Westlake 7
Leesville 42, Bolton 6
Liberty 21, St. Michael 14
Loreauville 41, New Iberia Catholic 0
Loyola College Prep 62, Green Oaks 40
Lutcher 41, St. James 19
Madison 38, Rayville 36
Mamou 44, Ville Platte 12
Mangham 42, Vidalia 14
Many 50, Winnfield 0
Marksville 24, Grant 13
Natchitoches Central 37, Southwood 6
Neville 42, Franklin Parish 0
Newman 70, Fisher 0
Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 52, Ben's Ford 20
North Caddo 64, Mansfield 48
North DeSoto 28, Minden 7
North Vermilion 42, LaGrange 14
Northwest 47, Pine Prairie 26
Opelousas 14, Northside 12
Opelousas Catholic 42, St. Edmund Catholic 7
Ouachita Parish 20, West Ouachita 7
Parklane Aca., Miss. 33, Bowling Green 13
Pine 40, St. Helena 28
Plain Dealing 38, Ringgold 6
Plaquemine 51, Tara 6
Ponchatoula 37, Mandeville 21
Port Allen 42, East Feliciana 21
RHS 20, Eunice 14
Red River 14, Holy Savior Menard 7
Rosepine 48, Kinder 22
Ruston 41, Pineville 0
Sacred Heart 36, Pointe Coupee Catholic 12
Saint Paul's 35, Covington 14
Salmen 40, Kenner Discovery 7
Scotlandville 46, Walker 34
Shreveport Northwood 28, B.T. Washington 6
Slidell 34, Hammond 28
Southern Lab 49, Ferriday 0
St. Amant 59, McKinley 6
St. Charles Catholic 22, Lakeshore 0
St. Joseph-Greenville, Miss. 34, Riverfield 32
St. Mary's 47, Lena Northwood 12
Sterlington 28, Union Parish 12
Sumner 50, Loranger 33
Tallulah 58, Discovery Christian, Miss. 24
Tioga 38, Peabody 26
Tylertown, Miss. 56, Franklinton 10
University (Lab) 42, Brusly 6
Vandebilt Catholic 40, Ellender 24
Vermilion Catholic 56, Hanson Memorial 20
Washington-Marion 38, Jeanerette 14
West Feliciana 43, St. Thomas Aquinas 33
West Monroe 28, Alexandria 14
West St. John 20, Livingston, Ala. 14
Westgate 41, St. Thomas More 13
Westminster Christian 62, North Central 30
Woodlawn (BR) 27, Dutchtown 14
Zachary 54, Live Oak 21
