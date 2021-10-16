PREP FOOTBALL=
Abernathy 33, Idalou 10
Abilene 48, Wolfforth Frenship 28
Abilene Christian 57, Lubbock All Saints 42
Addison Trinity 33, Fort Worth Christian 20
Albany 57, Hico 0
Aldine Nimitz 38, Aldine Eisenhower 31
Aledo 35, Mansfield Timberview 21
Alief Hastings 14, Alief Elsik 7
Allen 38, Denton Guyer 31
Alpine 47, Tornillo 0
Alto 46, Jewett Leon 0
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alvin 13
Alvord 36, Collinsville 25
Amarillo 34, Lubbock Coronado 27
Anton 51, Cotton Center 6
Archer City 43, Electra 7
Arlington Grace Prep 49, Dallas Shelton 0
Arlington Martin 68, Arlington Bowie 14
Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Dallas Covenant 7
Arlington Seguin 14, Joshua 9
Aubrey 48, Sanger 28
Austin Bowie 51, Austin Akins 6
Austin Brentwood 48, SA St. Anthony's 0
Austin LBJ 40, Fredericksburg 14
Austin McCallum 56, Austin Navarro 0
Austin SPC 62, Keene Smith 0
Austin St. Dominic Savio 20, Houston The Village 18
Austin St. Michael 51, Brownsville St. Joseph 6
Austin TSD 62, St Augustine 12
Avalon 56, Bynum 37
Azle 49, Granbury 21
Azle Christian School 46, Sherman Texoma 0
Balmorhea 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Bangs 43, Ingram Moore 21
Banquete 33, Santa Rosa 12
Barbers Hill 58, Santa Fe 7
Bastrop 21, Georgetown East View 18
Bay Area Christian 42, Houston Lutheran North 14
Baytown Sterling 27, Baytown Goose Creek 17
Beaumont Legacy Christian 68, Houston Texas Christian 47
Beaumont West Brook 21, Humble Kingwood 18
Beckville 63, Linden-Kildare 12
Beeville Jones 27, Alice 21
Bells 57, Lone Oak 14
Bellville 42, Sealy 7
Ben Bolt 44, Riviera Kaufer 0
Blackwell 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 7
Blanco 33, Luling 14
Blum 64, Covington 45
Boerne-Champion 45, Kerrville Tivy 20
Borden County 61, Meadow 16
Bosqueville 34, Valley Mills 12
Bovina 22, Ropesville Ropes 15
Breckenridge 37, Early 20
Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0
Brock 70, Ponder 20
Bronte 38, Robert Lee 16
Brownfield 48, Kermit 25
Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28
Brownsville Porter 27, Brownsville Lopez 24
Bruni 7, Benavides 0
Bryan Brazos Christian 48, Tomball Rosehill 0
Bryan Christian Homeschool 69, Stephenville FAITH 29
Bryan Rudder 17, Fulshear 12
Buda Johnson 42, SA Harlandale 9
Bulverde Bracken 56, Fredericksburg Heritage 8
Burkeville def. High Island, forfeit
Burleson 48, Waco University 12
Burleson Centennial 28, Mansfield Legacy 7
Burton 49, Bartlett 0
Bushland 20, Amarillo River Road 14
Byron Nelson 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 42
CC Flour Bluff 24, CC Moody 21
CC London 27, Falfurrias 0
CC West Oso 57, Robstown 26
Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 24
Canadian 62, Dimmitt 6
Canutillo 43, EP Ysleta 7
Canyon Randall 51, Plainview 25
Carrizo Springs 18, Bandera 0
Carrollton Smith 53, Dallas Sunset 0
Carthage 28, Jasper 0
Cedar Park 37, Leander 14
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Round Rock Westwood 2
Celeste 34, Honey Grove 14
Celina 70, Krum 7
Center 60, Shepherd 44
Centerville 56, Groveton 6
Channelview 56, Pasadena Memorial 17
Childress 40, Friona 35
Chilton 49, Hubbard 0
China Spring 41, Gatesville 10
Christoval 53, Menard 0
Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 0
Cisco 69, De Leon 0
Clarksville 35, Detroit 34
Clear Brook 36, Clute Brazoswood 27
Clear Falls 38, Houston Clear Lake 7
Clifton 33, Buffalo 32
Clint 53, Clint Mountain View 35
Clint Horizon 48, EP Parkland 28
Clyde 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22
Coldspring-Oakhurst 53, Elkhart 14
Coleman 42, Goldthwaite 6
College Station 76, Cleveland 0
Colleyville Heritage 35, Mansfield Summit 34
Colmesneil 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Colorado City 28, Haskell 27
Columbus 35, Yoakum 28
Commerce 31, Howe 21
Coolidge 44, Trinidad 7
Cooper 50, Bogata Rivercrest 8
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 66, CC Carroll 24
Corrigan-Camden 14, Anderson-Shiro 8
Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 38
Crane 46, Anthony 6
Cranfills Gap 28, Morgan 14
Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6
Crosby 57, Texas City 28
Crosbyton 20, Hamlin 0
Crystal City 28, Pearsall 7
Cuero 35, Giddings 7
Cushing 42, Overton 6
Cypress Community Christian 52, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6
Cypress Park 35, Cypress Bridgeland 13
Daingerfield 46, Redwater 0
Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32
Dallas Academy 64, Grayson Christian 26
Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0
Dallas Episcopal 50, Houston Christian 7
Dallas First Baptist 32, Tyler Gorman 23
Dallas Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24
Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13
Davenport 77, Austin LASA 0
Dawson 56, Axtell 34
De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 0
Decatur 42, Lake Worth 28
Del Rio 46, Laredo Nixon 28
Denver City 45, Slaton 2
Devine 33, Hondo 14
Diboll 35, Palestine Westwood 0
Dripping Springs 47, SA Veterans Memorial 21
Dublin 21, Jacksboro 20
Dumas 30, Ulysses, Kan. 6
Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3
EP Austin 41, EP Irvin 0
EP Burges 35, EP Andress 34
EP Franklin 51, EP Socorro 0
EP Pebble Hills 35, EP Coronado 7
EP Riverside 59, Fabens 12
Eagle Pass 21, Laredo Alexander 16
Eagle Pass Winn 47, Laredo Martin 12
East Bernard 49, Danbury 13
East Chambers 37, Buna 28
Eastland 21, Comanche 20
Edcouch-Elsa 63, PSJA Memorial 0
Edgewood 51, Dallas Gateway 8
Edna 33, Orange Grove 12
El Campo 69, Freeport Brazosport 47
El Maton Tidehaven 70, Wallis Brazos 13
El Paso 45, EP Bowie 27
El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Eastwood 41
Eldorado 53, Rocksprings 6
Ennis 66, Crandall 21
Era 38, Chico 24
Euless Trinity 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Evadale 40, Hull-Daisetta 6
Everman 44, Cleburne 0
FW Benbrook 43, FW Western Hills 13
FW Brewer 37, Abilene Cooper 14
FW Country Day 29, Casady, Okla. 0
FW Covenant Classical 78, Baird 30
FW Lake Country 83, FW Calvary 6
FW Nolan 29, FW All Saints 7
FW Southwest Christian 57, Frisco Legacy Christian 12
FW Wyatt 79, Carrollton Creekview 73
Fairfield 28, Kemp 14
Falls City 42, Louise 0
Farwell 55, Sanford-Fritch 7
Ferris 21, Godley 13
Fischer Canyon Lake 39, Taylor 17
Floresville 40, Lockhart 27
Forney 35, Greenville 0
Forsan 50, Anson 27
Fort Bend Christian 53, Frassati Catholic 0
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Fort Worth THESA 56, Joshua Johnson County 8
Fort Worth YMLA 63, Austin Achieve 7
Franklin 73, Florence 6
Friendswood 28, La Porte 3
Frisco 28, Denison 14
Frisco Independence 44, Frisco Centennial 24
Frisco Lone Star 33, Frisco Wakeland 3
Fruitvale 35, Campbell 18
Gainesville 41, Burkburnett 21
Galena Park 28, Houston Waltrip 0
Galveston Ball 23, Baytown Lee 13
Garden City 58, Marfa 0
Garland Lakeview Centennial 60, South Garland 20
Garland Rowlett 24, North Garland 7
Georgetown 41, Austin Anderson 26
Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13
Gilmer Union Hill 70, Savoy 0
Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12
Gladewater Sabine 42, White Oak 14
Gladewater Union Grove 13, Big Sandy 12
Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21
Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14
Gordon 54, Bluff Dale 0
Graham 7, Iowa Park 0
Grand Prairie 25, Arlington Lamar 20
Grand Saline 43, Quitman 0
Grandview 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Granger 41, Iola 0
Grapevine Faith 53, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6
Gregory-Portland 27, CC King 0
Groesbeck 43, Eustace 20
Gruver 51, Booker 12
Guthrie 84, Southland 38
Hale Center 54, Tahoka 0
Hallettsville 48, Boling 6
Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20
Haltom 51, FW Paschal 20
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
Happy 60, White Deer 15
Hardin 22, Kirbyville 8
Harlingen 17, San Benito 0
Harlingen Marine Military 55, Houston KIPP 0
Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7
Hart 58, Chillicothe 12
Hawkins 36, Frankston 14
Hawley 42, Stamford 0
Hearne 25, Thrall 0
Hebbronville 43, Skidmore-Tynan 12
Henrietta 47, Nocona 14
Hermleigh 47, Roby 0
Hewitt Midway 27, Waco 18
Hidalgo 20, Kingsville King 0
Hitchcock 35, Hempstead 0
Holliday 26, Callisburg 6
Hooks 35, Paris Chisum 33
Houston Kinkaid 31, Bellaire Episcopal 24
Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7
Houston Milby def. Wisdom, forfeit
Houston Second Baptist 34, The Woodlands Christian 23
Houston St. John's 49, Dallas St. Mark 13
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 14
Houston Sterling 57, Houston Austin 27
Houston Stratford 24, Houston Memorial 17
Houston Westside 41, Houston Heights 19
Huntington 27, Trinity 6
Ira 52, Rotan 38
Irving MacArthur 48, Irving 26
Italy 45, Kerens 0
Jersey Village 35, Cypress Ridge 17
John Cooper 62, Dallas Greenhill 26
Johnson City 58, Brackett 0
Jonesboro 70, Evant 8
Jourdanton 12, Universal City Randolph 6
Justin Northwest 43, Crowley 0
Katy Paetow 74, Rosenberg Terry 0
Katy Taylor 39, Katy Mayde Creek 22
Katy Tompkins 47, Katy Morton Ranch 0
Keller 38, Keller Timber Creek 14
Kenedy 46, Freer 30
Kilgore 41, Tyler Chapel Hill 20
Killeen Ellison 55, Copperas Cove 7
Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Shoemaker 56, OT
Klein Collins 36, Klein Cain 21
Klein Oak 31, Tomball 14
Knox City 76, Crowell 28
Kress 78, Petersburg 31
La Feria 51, Rio Grande City La Grulla 34
La Marque 17, Brookshire Royal 16
La Pryor 20, Charlotte 16
Lake Travis 52, Del Valle 17
Lampasas 31, Burnet 16
Lancaster 56, Carrollton Turner 0
League City Clear Springs 49, League City Clear Creek 21
Leander Glenn 55, Elgin 0
Leonard 39, Blue Ridge 0
Lewisville 44, Plano 15
Lewisville Flower Mound 42, Plano East 35
Lewisville Hebron 34, Coppell 12
Lewisville Marcus 37, Plano West 14
Lewisville The Colony 50, Frisco Heritage 36
Liberty Hill 21, Marble Falls 14
Lindale 64, Athens 29
Lindsay 43, Tioga 25
Lingleville 60, Gorman 58
Little River Academy 49, Caldwell 7
Livingston 49, Splendora 14
Llano 13, Lago Vista 10
Lometa 60, Zephyr 15
Longview 56, Sherman 14
Lorena 63, McGregor 0
Los Fresnos 44, Weslaco 21
Lovelady 44, Pineland West Sabine 18
Lubbock Christ The King 60, Amarillo San Jacinto 12
Lubbock Christian 22, Lubbock Trinity 10
Lubbock Cooper 20, WF Rider 12
Lubbock Estacado 62, Borger 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16
Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Lucas Christian 49, Denton Calvary 0
Lucas Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7
Lumberton 24, Huffman Hargrave 16
Magnolia West 21, Magnolia 14
Malakoff 38, Teague 0
Mansfield Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 37
Manvel 48, Richmond Foster 14
Marble Falls Faith 52, Austin Veritas 6
Marlin 40, Cayuga 7
Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14
Mart 52, Bremond 0
Mason 49, Harper 7
Maud 41, Cumby 8
May 58, Santa Anna 0
Maypearl 21, Dallas Madison 8
McAllen Memorial 42, Donna 14
McCamey 42, Wink 32
McKinney Boyd 48, Little Elm 44
Medina 60, Leakey 56
Melissa 51, Anna 19
Mertzon Irion County 49, Paint Rock 0
Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13
Midland Legacy 65, Odessa 0
Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27
Midlothian Heritage 64, Waxahachie Life 0
Miles 49, Junction 7
Millsap 25, Merkel 21
Mineral Wells 28, Vernon 7
Montgomery 35, A&M Consolidated 28
Mount Calm 80, Eagle Christian 43
Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0
Muenster 16, Windthorst 8
Muenster Sacred Heart 51, FW Temple Christian 0
N. Richland Hills Richland 36, N. Richland Hills Birdville 29
Nacogdoches 27, Jacksonville 14
Natalia 50, Nixon-Smiley 6
Navasota 33, La Grange 21
Nederland 41, Dayton 14
New Braunfels 25, SA Wagner 22
New Braunfels Baptist 32, SA Town East Christian 28
New Braunfels Canyon 53, Kyle Lehman 0
New Deal 35, Post 6
New Home 55, Smyer 24
New London West Rusk 62, Winona 0
New Waverly 24, Hemphill 14
Newton 61, Warren 6
Normangee 56, Grapeland 36
North Crowley 48, Hurst Bell 3
Odem 60, Monte Alto 0
Odessa Permian 34, Midland 23
Olton 37, Boys Ranch 6
Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 21
Ozona 53, Center Point 6
PSJA North 49, PSJA 23
Palestine 38, Henderson 28
Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 33
Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 12
Paradise 31, Bowie 20
Paris 28, Terrell 7
Pasadena First Baptist 46, Houston Westbury Christian 0
Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Rayburn 6
Pearland 36, Alief Taylor 30
Pearland Dawson 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Peaster 55, Boyd 21
Perryton 44, Levelland 10
Pflugerville Weiss 28, Pflugerville 19
Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28
Plains 38, Morton 16
Plano Prestonwood 24, Argyle Liberty Christian 6
Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont United 9
Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24
Port Neches-Groves 56, Humble Kingwood Park 40
Poteet 36, Cotulla 14
Poth 56, George West 7
Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14
Premont 22, Santa Maria 6
Quanah 42, Munday 14
Quinlan Boles 44, Simms Bowie 20
Quinlan Ford 62, Wills Point 0
Ranger 30, Bryson 18
Rankin 66, Lubbock Home School Titans 8
Red Oak Ovilla 62, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 50
Rice 31, Corsicana Mildred 24, OT
Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson 13
Richland Springs 92, Cherokee 70
Robinson 50, Jarrell 43
Rochelle 52, Lohn 0
Rockport-Fulton 49, Ingleside 14
Rogers 43, Lexington 41
Roma 52, Pharr Valley View 14
Roscoe 26, Ralls 14
Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20
Round Rock 51, Round Rock McNeil 7
Royse City 55, North Forney 13
Rusk 31, Madisonville 28
SA Alamo Heights 47, Castroville Medina Valley 7
SA Central Catholic 51, Houston St. Pius X 21
SA Churchill 28, LEE 14
SA Cole 36, Lytle 7
SA Cornerstone 69, Westlake Academy 0
SA East Central 30, Converse Judson 28
SA Highlands 21, SA Lanier 20
SA Kennedy 14, SA Brackenridge 7
SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside O'Connor 7
SA Reagan 56, SA MacArthur 7
SA Southside 34, Rio Grande City 21
SA St. Gerard 44, SA Lutheran 30
SA Texas Military 41, SA Christian 13
Salado 28, Waco Connally 7
San Angelo Grape Creek 20, Ballinger 13
San Antonio Harlan 24, SA Northside Holmes 13
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 16, SA Southwest 10
San Diego 24, Lyford 6
San Marcos 38, Austin High 10
San Saba 44, Winters 12
Sanderson 56, Dell City 6
Santa Gertrudis Academy 35, Progreso 0
Santo 42, Cross Plains 6
Saratoga West Hardin 36, KIPP Sunnyside 0
Schulenburg 49, Weimar 0
Seagraves 42, Iraan 7
Seguin 37, SA McCollum 14
Seymour 40, Olney 28
Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12
Shamrock 38, Wheeler 3
Shelbyville 32, Garrison 26
Shiner 42, Flatonia 0
Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20
Sidney 52, Rising Star 18
Silsbee 19, Bridge City 14
Sinton 48, Raymondville 0
Smithson Valley 41, SA South San Antonio 6
Smithville 35, Gonzales 19
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Williamson County Home School 28
Snook 30, Somerville 22
Snyder 28, Monahans 21
Somerset 21, La Vernia 14
Sonora 28, Brady 22
Spearman 47, Amarillo Highland Park 12
Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine 0
Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit
Spur 74, Vernon Northside 18
St. Mary's Hall 78, New Braunfels Christian 46
Stafford 35, Needville 14
Stanton 30, Coahoma 17
Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0
Sterling City 62, Roscoe Highland 8
Stockdale 48, Karnes City 33
Stratford 64, Sunray 7
Strawn 54, Three Way 7
Sundown 46, Floydada 7
Sunnyvale 36, Nevada Community 0
Sweeny 48, Wharton 0
Sweetwater 34, Midland Greenwood 28
Tatum 30, Atlanta 20
Temple 50, Belton 15
Temple Holy Trinity 60, Concordia 34
Tenaha 31, Mount Enterprise 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21, Longview Spring Hill 15
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 60, Paris North Lamar 0
Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 0
The Woodlands 48, Conroe Oak Ridge 24, OT
Thorndale 40, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Three Rivers 49, Bloomington 6
Throckmorton 57, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Timpson 61, San Augustine 5
Tolar 70, Hamilton 6
Trent 52, Olfen 7
Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6
Troup 28, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22
Turkey Valley 60, Claude 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 37, Wall 20
Tyler 48, Wylie East 10
Tyler Legacy 49, Mesquite Horn 27
Valera Panther Creek 44, Brookesmith 39
Van 62, Mexia 6
Van Vleck 27, Altair Rice 6
Vanderbilt Industrial 58, Palacios 14
Victoria West 66, CC Ray 14
Vidor 29, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12
WF City View 40, Valley View 13
WF Hirschi 40, Springtown 30
Waco La Vega 49, Brownwood 33
Waco Live Oak Classical 84, Plano Coram Deo 80
Waco Methodist 72, Community Christian 26
Waco Reicher 35, Tyler All Saints 0
Waller 14, New Caney Porter 7, OT
Walnut Springs 52, Kopperl 6
Waskom 77, Queen City 14
Watauga Harvest 30, Arlington St. Paul 24
Water Valley 67, Veribest 0
Weatherford 42, Saginaw Boswell 22
Wellington 56, Memphis 0
Weslaco East 48, La Joya Palmview 12
West 14, Whitney 10
West Columbia 55, Bay City 27
West Orange-Stark 27, Orangefield 7
Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32
Whitewright 14, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Whitharral 62, Amherst 54
Willis 27, The Woodlands College Park 21, 2OT
Wimberley 70, Manor New Tech 8
Winnsboro 48, Emory Rains 26
Wolfe City 18, Como-Pickton 13
Woodsboro 18, Runge 7
Woodson 60, Moran 14
Woodville 46, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Wortham 63, Frost 0
Wylie Prep 52, Decatur Victory Christian 6
Yorktown 56, Pettus 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
CC Calallen vs. CC Miller, ppd. to Oct 16th.
Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, ccd.
Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com