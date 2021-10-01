PREP FOOTBALL=
Avon 50, Colome 14
Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
Canton 6, West Central 0
Gayville-Volin 57, Centerville 22
Groton Area 35, Dakota Hills 0
Harrisburg 49, Rapid City Stevens 25
Jones County 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Lower Brule 30, McLaughlin 22
Lyman 36, Kadoka Area 16
Madison 40, Tri-Valley 0
Potter County 50, Langford 12
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21
Tea Area 63, Douglas 6
Winnebago, Neb. 62, Pine Ridge 12
