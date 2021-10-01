PREP FOOTBALL=

Avon 50, Colome 14

Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0

Canton 6, West Central 0

Gayville-Volin 57, Centerville 22

Groton Area 35, Dakota Hills 0

Harrisburg 49, Rapid City Stevens 25

Jones County 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Lower Brule 30, McLaughlin 22

Lyman 36, Kadoka Area 16

Madison 40, Tri-Valley 0

Potter County 50, Langford 12

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21

Tea Area 63, Douglas 6

Winnebago, Neb. 62, Pine Ridge 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

