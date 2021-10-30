PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSAA Playoffs=

Division 1=

District Semifinal=

Belleville 14, Ann Arbor Huron 10

Canton 32, Saline 20

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33, Troy 0

Dearborn 38, Brownstown Woodhaven 23

Dearborn Fordson 21, Detroit Cass Tech 14, OT

Detroit Catholic Central 51, Bloomfield Hills 7

Grand Blanc 25, Holt 6

Grandville 45, Traverse City West 8

Howell 35, Hartland 28, 3OT

Macomb Dakota 35, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 0

Oxford 38, Clarkston 28

Rochester Adams 42, Lapeer 20

Rockford 40, Grand Ledge 7

Romeo 49, Utica 7

Sterling Heights Stevenson 56, Fraser 13

West Bloomfield 39, Novi 3

Division 2=

District Semifinal=

Battle Creek Lakeview 49, Dexter 48

Bay City Western 25, Midland Dow 23

Caledonia 28, Byron Center 14

East Lansing 27, Milford 0

Grosse Pointe South 35, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 8

Livonia Churchill 42, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 6

Livonia Franklin 35, Bedford 14

Muskegon Mona Shores 31, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 7

Port Huron Northern 13, Port Huron 0

Portage Central 43, Jackson 0

South Lyon 55, Swartz Creek 36

Traverse City Central 49, Saginaw Heritage 7

Walled Lake Western 42, White Lake Lakeland 10

Warren De La Salle 44, Detroit U-D Jesuit 0

Waterford Mott 19, Berkley 13, OT

Division 3=

District Semifinal=

Allen Park 28, Riverview 20

Battle Creek Harper Creek 32, Richland Gull Lake 6

Birmingham Brother Rice 58, Avondale 0

Cedar Springs 45, Coopersville 6

DeWitt 44, Ionia 14

Detroit King 55, Warren Fitzgerald 12

Gibraltar Carlson 27, Trenton 2

Haslett 28, Pinckney 7

Mason 40, South Lyon East 13

Mount Pleasant 37, Marquette 6

Parma Western 15, Mattawan 0

River Rouge 14, Harper Woods 6, OT

St. Joseph 29, Zeeland West 26

St. Mary's Prep 34, Flint Kearsley 12

Stevensville Lakeshore 30, Zeeland East 23, OT

Division 4=

District Semifinal=

Cadillac 42, Fruitport 35

Chelsea 40, Summit Academy North 14

Croswell-Lexington 6, Pontiac ND 0

Edwardsburg 58, Paw Paw 0

Freeland 22, Goodrich 3

Grand Rapids Christian 48, Spring Lake 24

Hastings 56, Charlotte 18

Lake Fenton 41, Ortonville Brandon 0

Livonia Clarenceville 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 28

Milan 27, New Boston Huron 6

St. Clair 35, North Branch 14

Three Rivers 9, Vicksburg 7

Whitehall 40, Sparta 20

First Round=

Grand Rapids South Christian 52, Plainwell 7

Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0

Division 5=

District Semifinal=

Armada 21, Richmond 0

Berrien Springs 47, Parchment 8

Clare 32, Gladwin 12

Corunna 30, Flint Powers 0

Dundee 6, Macomb Lutheran North 0

Frankenmuth 42, Carrollton 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Belding 0

Grand Rapids West Catholic 42, Comstock Park 0

Howard City Tri-County 36, Grant 14

Kalamazoo Hackett 42, South Haven 6

Kingsley 28, Kingsford 10

Oakridge High School 40, Big Rapids 14

Olivet 3, Williamston 0

Portland 40, Hopkins 6

Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Essexville Garber 3

Division 6=

District Semifinal=

Almont 35, Clawson 0

Boyne City 19, Grayling 18

Calumet 35, Menominee 20

Clinton 41, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6

Constantine 42, Watervliet 20

Detroit Southeastern 16, Detroit Pershing 0

Ecorse 16, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0

Ida 30, Erie-Mason 0

Lansing Catholic 37, Durand 6

Michigan Center 8, Jonesville 6

Millington 36, Ovid-Elsie 0

Montague 41, Stanton Central Montcalm 7

Negaunee 42, Gladstone 28

Reed City 36, Manistee 14

Standish-Sterling 34, Maple City Glen Lake 0

Division 7=

District Semifinal=

Charlevoix 50, Mancelona 8

Detroit Central 12, Detroit Community 0

Detroit Loyola 48, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 8

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 49, Reese 6

Hemlock 20, Bad Axe 12

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Leadership 6

Lawton 52, Homer 6

McBain 42, Evart 7

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Lutheran Westland 12

Muskegon Catholic Central 54, Delton Kellogg 6

New Lothrop 34, Montrose 7

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Ithaca 7

Ravenna 7, North Muskegon 6

Union City 24, Niles Brandywine 0

Division 8=

District Semifinal=

Addison 24, Centreville 16

Breckenridge 26, Vassar 0

Carson City-Crystal 40, White Cloud 3

Fowler 28, Flint Beecher 0

Hudson 22, Reading 0

Marlette 28, Cass City 0

Sand Creek 46, Whitmore Lake 6

Saugatuck 28, Cassopolis 8

Ubly 35, Harbor Beach 6

White Pigeon 20, Decatur 0

Whiteford 42, Summerfield 0

Eight-Player=

Division 1=

Regional Semifinal=

Indian River-Inland Lakes 38, Rogers City 24

Lenawee Christian 47, Vestaburg 0

Martin 41, Tekonsha 0

Mendon 56, Lawrence 12

Newberry 32, Pickford 14

Rudyard 38, Munising 14

Suttons Bay 49, Mesick 8

Division 2=

Regional Semifinal=

AuGres-Sims 68, Peck 42

Hillman 32, Mio-Au Sable 26

Kinde-North Huron 48, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 21

Marion 48, Gaylord St. Mary 8

