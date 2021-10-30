PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
Division 1=
District Semifinal=
Belleville 14, Ann Arbor Huron 10
Canton 32, Saline 20
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33, Troy 0
Dearborn 38, Brownstown Woodhaven 23
Dearborn Fordson 21, Detroit Cass Tech 14, OT
Detroit Catholic Central 51, Bloomfield Hills 7
Grand Blanc 25, Holt 6
Grandville 45, Traverse City West 8
Howell 35, Hartland 28, 3OT
Macomb Dakota 35, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 0
Oxford 38, Clarkston 28
Rochester Adams 42, Lapeer 20
Rockford 40, Grand Ledge 7
Romeo 49, Utica 7
Sterling Heights Stevenson 56, Fraser 13
West Bloomfield 39, Novi 3
Division 2=
District Semifinal=
Battle Creek Lakeview 49, Dexter 48
Bay City Western 25, Midland Dow 23
Caledonia 28, Byron Center 14
East Lansing 27, Milford 0
Grosse Pointe South 35, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 8
Livonia Churchill 42, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 6
Livonia Franklin 35, Bedford 14
Muskegon Mona Shores 31, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 7
Port Huron Northern 13, Port Huron 0
Portage Central 43, Jackson 0
South Lyon 55, Swartz Creek 36
Traverse City Central 49, Saginaw Heritage 7
Walled Lake Western 42, White Lake Lakeland 10
Warren De La Salle 44, Detroit U-D Jesuit 0
Waterford Mott 19, Berkley 13, OT
Division 3=
District Semifinal=
Allen Park 28, Riverview 20
Battle Creek Harper Creek 32, Richland Gull Lake 6
Birmingham Brother Rice 58, Avondale 0
Cedar Springs 45, Coopersville 6
DeWitt 44, Ionia 14
Detroit King 55, Warren Fitzgerald 12
Gibraltar Carlson 27, Trenton 2
Haslett 28, Pinckney 7
Mason 40, South Lyon East 13
Mount Pleasant 37, Marquette 6
Parma Western 15, Mattawan 0
River Rouge 14, Harper Woods 6, OT
St. Joseph 29, Zeeland West 26
St. Mary's Prep 34, Flint Kearsley 12
Stevensville Lakeshore 30, Zeeland East 23, OT
Division 4=
District Semifinal=
Cadillac 42, Fruitport 35
Chelsea 40, Summit Academy North 14
Croswell-Lexington 6, Pontiac ND 0
Edwardsburg 58, Paw Paw 0
Freeland 22, Goodrich 3
Grand Rapids Christian 48, Spring Lake 24
Hastings 56, Charlotte 18
Lake Fenton 41, Ortonville Brandon 0
Livonia Clarenceville 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 28
Milan 27, New Boston Huron 6
St. Clair 35, North Branch 14
Three Rivers 9, Vicksburg 7
Whitehall 40, Sparta 20
First Round=
Grand Rapids South Christian 52, Plainwell 7
Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0
Division 5=
District Semifinal=
Armada 21, Richmond 0
Berrien Springs 47, Parchment 8
Clare 32, Gladwin 12
Corunna 30, Flint Powers 0
Dundee 6, Macomb Lutheran North 0
Frankenmuth 42, Carrollton 6
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Belding 0
Grand Rapids West Catholic 42, Comstock Park 0
Howard City Tri-County 36, Grant 14
Kalamazoo Hackett 42, South Haven 6
Kingsley 28, Kingsford 10
Oakridge High School 40, Big Rapids 14
Olivet 3, Williamston 0
Portland 40, Hopkins 6
Saginaw Swan Valley 6, Essexville Garber 3
Division 6=
District Semifinal=
Almont 35, Clawson 0
Boyne City 19, Grayling 18
Calumet 35, Menominee 20
Clinton 41, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6
Constantine 42, Watervliet 20
Detroit Southeastern 16, Detroit Pershing 0
Ecorse 16, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 0
Ida 30, Erie-Mason 0
Lansing Catholic 37, Durand 6
Michigan Center 8, Jonesville 6
Millington 36, Ovid-Elsie 0
Montague 41, Stanton Central Montcalm 7
Negaunee 42, Gladstone 28
Reed City 36, Manistee 14
Standish-Sterling 34, Maple City Glen Lake 0
Division 7=
District Semifinal=
Charlevoix 50, Mancelona 8
Detroit Central 12, Detroit Community 0
Detroit Loyola 48, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 8
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 49, Reese 6
Hemlock 20, Bad Axe 12
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Leadership 6
Lawton 52, Homer 6
McBain 42, Evart 7
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Lutheran Westland 12
Muskegon Catholic Central 54, Delton Kellogg 6
New Lothrop 34, Montrose 7
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Ithaca 7
Ravenna 7, North Muskegon 6
Union City 24, Niles Brandywine 0
Division 8=
District Semifinal=
Addison 24, Centreville 16
Breckenridge 26, Vassar 0
Carson City-Crystal 40, White Cloud 3
Fowler 28, Flint Beecher 0
Hudson 22, Reading 0
Marlette 28, Cass City 0
Sand Creek 46, Whitmore Lake 6
Saugatuck 28, Cassopolis 8
Ubly 35, Harbor Beach 6
White Pigeon 20, Decatur 0
Whiteford 42, Summerfield 0
Eight-Player=
Division 1=
Regional Semifinal=
Indian River-Inland Lakes 38, Rogers City 24
Lenawee Christian 47, Vestaburg 0
Martin 41, Tekonsha 0
Mendon 56, Lawrence 12
Newberry 32, Pickford 14
Rudyard 38, Munising 14
Suttons Bay 49, Mesick 8
Division 2=
Regional Semifinal=
AuGres-Sims 68, Peck 42
Hillman 32, Mio-Au Sable 26
Kinde-North Huron 48, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 21
Marion 48, Gaylord St. Mary 8
