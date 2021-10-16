PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 34, Soda Springs 20
Bishop Kelly 35, Vallivue 21
Bonners Ferry 41, Priest River 0
Borah 24, Capital 19
Buhl 26, Kimberly 21
Carey 32, Castleford 22
Century 21, Canyon Ridge 20
Clearwater Valley 48, Troy 14
Coeur d'Alene 32, Post Falls 27
Cole Valley 27, New Plymouth 6
Council 70, Salmon River 12
Dietrich 38, Camas County 14
Eagle 52, Centennial 0
Emmett 35, Columbia 12
Filer 17, Declo 16
Firth 48, W. Jefferson 8
Grace def. Challis, forfeit
Hagerman 54, Meadows Valley 20
Hansen 56, Greenleaf 6
Homedale 14, Weiser 6
Jerome 33, Burley 13
Kendrick 70, Deary 0
Lewiston 35, Lake City 28
Madison 21, Idaho Falls 17
McCall-Donnelly 40, Parma 6
Minico def. Wood River, forfeit
Mountain View 48, Kuna 8
Murtaugh 58, Glenns Ferry 22
N. Fremont 58, Ririe 20
N. Gem 62, Mackay 0
Nampa 52, Middleton 50
Nampa Christian 40, Melba 20
Notus 62, Rimrock 22
Oakley 70, Lighthouse Christian 0
Owyhee 23, Boise 20
Payette 27, Fruitland 14
Pocatello 17, Preston 14
Potlatch 44, Kamiah 22
Prairie 84, Genesee 50
Ridgevue 21, Caldwell 20
Rigby 44, Highland 21
Rockland 40, Watersprings 30
Rocky Mountain 24, Meridian 21
Sandpoint 41, Moscow 6
Shelley 29, Blackfoot 28, 2OT
Skyline 42, Hillcrest 6
Sugar-Salem 35, South Fremont 7
Thunder Ridge 20, Bonneville 7
Timberlake 27, Kellogg 14
Timberline-Weippe 78, Lewis County 66
Twin Falls 54, Mountain Home 19
Wendell 42, Valley 6
West Side 53, Aberdeen 0
Wilder 42, Idaho City 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
