PREP FOOTBALL=

Bangor 37, Bonny Eagle 30

Cape Elizabeth 58, Westbrook 16

Cony 21, Brewer 17

Foxcroft Academy 24, Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 14

Gardiner Area 39, Maine Central Institute 9

Hermon 14, Hampden Academy 7

Kennebunk 42, Marshwood 35

Lawrence 42, Messalonskee 38

Leavitt Area 48, Fryeburg Academy 0

Massabesic 26, Biddeford 14

Medomak Valley 20, Oceanside (Coop) 7

Noble 34, Deering 0

Skowhegan Area 42, Mt. Blue 0

South Portland 24, Gorham 6

Thornton Academy 42, Edward Little 14

York 35, Wells 28

MPA 8-Man Large=

Quarterfinal=

Mount Desert Island 56, Ellsworth/Sumner Co-op 0

