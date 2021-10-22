PREP FOOTBALL=
Bangor 37, Bonny Eagle 30
Cape Elizabeth 58, Westbrook 16
Cony 21, Brewer 17
Foxcroft Academy 24, Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 14
Gardiner Area 39, Maine Central Institute 9
Hermon 14, Hampden Academy 7
Kennebunk 42, Marshwood 35
Lawrence 42, Messalonskee 38
Leavitt Area 48, Fryeburg Academy 0
Massabesic 26, Biddeford 14
Medomak Valley 20, Oceanside (Coop) 7
Noble 34, Deering 0
Skowhegan Area 42, Mt. Blue 0
South Portland 24, Gorham 6
Thornton Academy 42, Edward Little 14
York 35, Wells 28
MPA 8-Man Large=
Quarterfinal=
Mount Desert Island 56, Ellsworth/Sumner Co-op 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
