PREP FOOTBALL=
State Tournament=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Eden Prairie 14, Lakeville North 10
Farmington 34, Minnetonka 0
Lakeville South 67, Anoka 14
Maple Grove 42, East Ridge 14
Shakopee 20, Blaine 13
St. Michael-Albertville 38, Centennial 35
Wayzata 28, Stillwater 7
Woodbury 20, Rosemount 3
Sectional Championship=
Class AAAAA=
Section 2=
Mankato West 35, Chaska 0
Section 3=
St. Thomas Academy 28, Hastings 0
Section 4=
Mahtomedi 44, Tartan 6
Section 5=
Robbinsdale Cooper 14, Robbinsdale Armstrong 13
Section 6=
Rogers 55, Park Center 12
Section 7=
Andover 49, Elk River 31
Section 8=
Alexandria 43, Bemidji 35
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Byron 14
Section 2=
Hutchinson 46, Faribault 12
Section 4=
Fridley 35, Columbia Heights 6
Section 5=
Holy Angels 42, SMB-Wolfpack 6
Section 6=
Orono 36, Princeton 27
Section 7=
Grand Rapids 14, North Branch 12
Section 8=
Becker 35, Detroit Lakes 15
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21, Cannon Falls 18
Section 2=
Dassel-Cokato 45, Litchfield 10
Section 4=
Breck 45, St. Croix Lutheran 13
Section 5=
Annandale 57, Spectrum 25
Section 6=
New London-Spicer 28, Pierz 24
Class AA=
Section 1=
Chatfield 46, Goodhue 15
Section 2=
Maple River 40, Blooming Prairie 18
Section 3=
Pipestone 34, Jackson County Central 28
Section 4=
Minneapolis North 42, St. Agnes 6
Section 5=
Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Royalton 6
Section 6=
West Central 19, Osakis 14
Section 8=
Barnesville 36, Pelican Rapids 16
Class A=
Section 1=
Rushford-Peterson 7, Fillmore Central 0
Section 2=
Mayer-Lutheran 48, G-F-W 12
Section 3=
Murray County Central 23, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8
Section 4=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Upsala/Swanville 44
Section 5=
Minneota 20, BOLD 0
Section 6=
New York Mills 32, Breckenridge 0
Section 7=
Deer River 32, Barnum 8
9-Man=
Section 1=
LeRoy-Ostrander 30, Lanesboro 6
Section 3=
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Mountain Lake Area 9
Section 4=
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14, Verndale 12
Section 5=
Ogilvie 42, South Ridge 0
Section 7=
Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Cherry 20
