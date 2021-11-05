PREP FOOTBALL=

State Tournament=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Eden Prairie 14, Lakeville North 10

Farmington 34, Minnetonka 0

Lakeville South 67, Anoka 14

Maple Grove 42, East Ridge 14

Shakopee 20, Blaine 13

St. Michael-Albertville 38, Centennial 35

Wayzata 28, Stillwater 7

Woodbury 20, Rosemount 3

Sectional Championship=

Class AAAAA=

Section 2=

Mankato West 35, Chaska 0

Section 3=

St. Thomas Academy 28, Hastings 0

Section 4=

Mahtomedi 44, Tartan 6

Section 5=

Robbinsdale Cooper 14, Robbinsdale Armstrong 13

Section 6=

Rogers 55, Park Center 12

Section 7=

Andover 49, Elk River 31

Section 8=

Alexandria 43, Bemidji 35

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Byron 14

Section 2=

Hutchinson 46, Faribault 12

Section 4=

Fridley 35, Columbia Heights 6

Section 5=

Holy Angels 42, SMB-Wolfpack 6

Section 6=

Orono 36, Princeton 27

Section 7=

Grand Rapids 14, North Branch 12

Section 8=

Becker 35, Detroit Lakes 15

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21, Cannon Falls 18

Section 2=

Dassel-Cokato 45, Litchfield 10

Section 4=

Breck 45, St. Croix Lutheran 13

Section 5=

Annandale 57, Spectrum 25

Section 6=

New London-Spicer 28, Pierz 24

Class AA=

Section 1=

Chatfield 46, Goodhue 15

Section 2=

Maple River 40, Blooming Prairie 18

Section 3=

Pipestone 34, Jackson County Central 28

Section 4=

Minneapolis North 42, St. Agnes 6

Section 5=

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Royalton 6

Section 6=

West Central 19, Osakis 14

Section 8=

Barnesville 36, Pelican Rapids 16

Class A=

Section 1=

Rushford-Peterson 7, Fillmore Central 0

Section 2=

Mayer-Lutheran 48, G-F-W 12

Section 3=

Murray County Central 23, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8

Section 4=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Upsala/Swanville 44

Section 5=

Minneota 20, BOLD 0

Section 6=

New York Mills 32, Breckenridge 0

Section 7=

Deer River 32, Barnum 8

9-Man=

Section 1=

LeRoy-Ostrander 30, Lanesboro 6

Section 3=

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Mountain Lake Area 9

Section 4=

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14, Verndale 12

Section 5=

Ogilvie 42, South Ridge 0

Section 7=

Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Cherry 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

