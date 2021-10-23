PREP FOOTBALL=
Amity 38, Willamina 0
Baker 27, Burns 6
Bandon 1, Illinois Valley 0
Banks 27, Milwaukie 0
Barlow 54, Grant 21
Canby 43, Forest Grove 14
Cascade 48, Stayton 0
Churchill 22, Springfield 10
Dallas 43, Corvallis 31
Dayton 9, Philomath 7
Dufur 32, Imbler 14
Eagle Point 41, North Bend 6
Elgin 66, Wallowa 0
Estacada 50, North Marion 6
Hermiston 63, Pasco, Wash. 36
Hidden Valley 40, North Valley 6
Hood River 41, Putnam 0
Jesuit def. Mountainside, forfeit
Kennedy 47, Culver 0
Knappa 65, Vernonia 0
La Pine 40, Junction City 8
Madras 21, Crook County 12
Marist 42, Elmira 6
Marshfield 57, North Eugene 15
Mazama 68, Phoenix 6
McKay 35, St. Helens 6
Myrtle Point 54, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 6
Newberg 36, McMinnville 22
Newport 55, Cottage Grove 34
North Medford 51, Grants Pass 7
North Salem 35, Scappoose 34
Oakland 34, Monroe 0
Pendleton/Griswold/Nixyaawii Co-op 35, Ridgeview 6
Powder Valley 36, Crane 20
Rainier 28, Onalaska, Wash. 14
Rainier def. Clatskanie, forfeit
Redmond def. La Salle, forfeit
Reedsport 16, Illinois Valley 0
Regis 34, Pleasant Hill 14
Scio 36, Taft 8
Sheldon 49, Roseburg 47
Sheridan 54, Gaston 12
Sherwood 49, Glencoe 23
Silverton 28, West Albany 21
Siuslaw 21, Santiam Christian 14
South Umpqua 28, Cascade Christian 26
Stanfield def. Riverside, forfeit
Sutherlin def. St. Mary's, forfeit
Thurston 44, Ashland 6
Tillamook 28, Seaside 3
Toledo 42, Lowell 18
Umatilla 28, Grant Union 22
Union 20, Adrian 0
Vale 20, Nyssa 14
Waldport 62, Mohawk 28
Warrenton 32, Blanchet Catholic 0
Wells 22, Lincoln 6
West Salem 34, Bend 28
Weston-McEwen 31, McLoughlin 0
Westview 42, South Medford 7
Wilsonville 41, Hillsboro 7
Woodburn 27, Sweet Home 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com