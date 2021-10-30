PREP FOOTBALL=
American Leadership-Queen Creek 55, Chandler Seton 21
Apache Junction 46, Combs 34
Ben Franklin 49, Tempe Marcos de Niza 0
Benson 35, Willcox 0
Bisbee 48, Tombstone 26
Boulder Creek 28, Shadow Ridge 7
Bradshaw Mountain 14, Flagstaff Coconino 0
Buckeye 52, Phoenix Moon Valley 20
Bullhead City Mohave 48, Chino Valley 0
Cactus 56, Northwest Christian 3
Camp Verde 36, Glendale Prep 18
Canyon View 63, Glendale Independence 0
Casa Grande 28, Tucson Canyon del Oro 6
Chandler 21, Casteel High School 17
Chandler Hamilton 32, Gilbert Highland 12
Chandler Valley Christian 56, Fountain Hills 22
Coolidge 60, San Tan Foothills 6
Corona Del Sol 51, Mesa Dobson 0
Desert Edge 28, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 21
Eagar Round Valley 49, Winslow 19
Eastmark 41, Florence 13
El Mirage Dysart 44, Odyssey Institute 6
Eloy Santa Cruz 56, Tucson Santa Rita 0
Fort Defiance Window Rock 35, Ganado 30
Gilbert Christian 56, San Carlos 0
Glendale 33, Phoenix St. Mary's 21
Glendale Apollo 63, Phoenix Maryvale 0
Glendale North Pointe 52, Madison Highland Prep 20
Glendale O'Connor 49, Valley Vista 7
Goodyear Millenium 55, Betty Fairfax High School 6
Higley 57, Perry 20
Kayenta Monument Valley 43, Page 0
Lake Havasu 47, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 0
Laveen Chavez 59, Basha 7
Lee Williams High School 49, Cottonwood Mingus 31
Liberty 33, Phoenix Pinnacle 27
Marana 55, Nogales 0
Marana Mountain View 63, Tucson Cholla 7
Mesa 49, Tucson 0
Mesa Mountain View 31, Phoenix Desert Vista 13
Mesa Red Mountain 23, Queen Creek 21
Mesa Westwood 46, Mesa Skyline 0
Miami 57, Globe 6
Mohave Valley River Valley 49, Kingman 6
Morenci 33, Pima 19
NFL YET College Prep Academy 40, Kingman Academy of Learning 7
North 47, Phoenix Browne 33
Parker 67, Highland Prep 16
Payson 27, Lakeside Blue Ridge 26
Peoria 49, Gila Ridge 20
Phoenix Arcadia 55, Tempe 7
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 71, Heritage Academy - Laveen 0
Phoenix Brophy 33, Peoria Centennial 21
Phoenix Camelback 21, Phoenix Central 20
Phoenix Christian 48, Phoenix Cortez 0
Phoenix Hayden 60, Phoenix Washington 0
Phoenix Horizon 68, Maricopa 12
Phoenix North Canyon 56, Phoenix Alhambra 6
Phoenix Thunderbird 54, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 21
Pinon 18, Sanders Valley 14
Prescott 29, Flagstaff 6
Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Arizona College Preparatory 19
Raymond S. Kellis 42, West Point 0
Red Mesa 60, Keams Canyon Hopi 0
Scottsdale Christian 21, Scottsdale Prep 20
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 48, Phoenix Sunnyslope 17
Scottsdale Notre Dame 49, Gilbert 10
Scottsdale Saguaro 43, Campo Verde 7
Sequoia Pathway 33, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 8
Snowflake 19, Show Low 0
Tanque Verde 47, Tucson Catalina Magnet 0
Tempe McClintock 62, Paradise Valley 14
Thatcher 55, Safford 0
Trivium Prep 45, Wellton Antelope 6
Tuba City 30, Chinle 20
Tucson Arizona IRHS 63, Tucson Rincon 0
Tucson Catalina Foothills 42, Rio Rico 0
Tucson Desert View 48, Tucson Flowing Wells 7
Tucson Empire 27, Tucson Amphitheater 7
Tucson Sabino 71, Sahuarita 7
Tucson Salpointe 45, Sierra Vista Buena 7
Vail Cienega 34, Tucson Sunnyside 0
Verrado 48, Glendale Arizona IHS 20
Vista Grande 28, Yuma 20
Whiteriver Alchesay 38, St. Johns 35
Williams Field 37, Mesa Desert Ridge 35
Yuma Catholic 55, Wickenburg 0
Yuma Cibola 48, Yuma Kofa 13
1A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Heber Mogollon 52, El Capitan 8
St. David 69, Bagdad 46
Williams 58, Winkelman Hayden 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Douglas vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.
Holbrook vs. Many Farms, ccd.
Paradise Honors vs. Phoenix Bourgade, ccd.
Rock Point vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. vs. St John Paul II, ccd.
Scottsdale Coronado vs. American Leadership-Gilbert, ccd.
