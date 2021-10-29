PREP FOOTBALL=

Brush 56, Weld Central 13

Cedaredge 34, Roaring Fork 0

Centauri 55, Monte Vista 8

Dakota Ridge 29, Chatfield 28

Delta 35, Rifle High School 7

Dove Creek 44, Sanford 28

Erie 41, Windsor 0

Faith Christian 69, Arvada 66

Fountain-Fort Carson 42, Coronado 21

Genoa-Hugo 70, North Park 62

George Washington 70, John F. Kennedy 28

Grand Junction 56, Gateway 12

Grand Valley 42, Olathe 6

Green Mountain 20, Conifer 6

Haxtun 58, Akron 0

La Junta 53, Woodland Park 6

Lamar 28, Alamosa 21

Legend 45, Chaparral 14

Longmont 40, Skyline High School 31

Loveland 56, Grand Junction Central 14

Lutheran 56, Lewis-Palmer 16

Mancos 47, Sargent 0

Mead 42, Thompson Valley 6

Merino 34, Denver Christian 6

Moffat County 51, Coal Ridge 0

Montrose High School 19, Ponderosa 7

Mountain Vista 42, Highlands Ranch 0

Palisade 28, Glenwood Springs 14

Pine Creek 56, Doherty 13

Prairie View 21, Rangeview 19

Pueblo West 50, Rampart 0

Rangely 46, Hayden 6

Resurrection Christian 41, University 14

Riverdale Ridge 51, Abraham Lincoln 0

Sedgwick County 3, Caliche 0

Springfield 3, Las Animas 2

Strasburg 42, Flatirons Academy 0

Westminster 28, Boulder 14

Yuma 29, Holyoke 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

