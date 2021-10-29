PREP FOOTBALL=
Brush 56, Weld Central 13
Cedaredge 34, Roaring Fork 0
Centauri 55, Monte Vista 8
Dakota Ridge 29, Chatfield 28
Delta 35, Rifle High School 7
Dove Creek 44, Sanford 28
Erie 41, Windsor 0
Faith Christian 69, Arvada 66
Fountain-Fort Carson 42, Coronado 21
Genoa-Hugo 70, North Park 62
George Washington 70, John F. Kennedy 28
Grand Junction 56, Gateway 12
Grand Valley 42, Olathe 6
Green Mountain 20, Conifer 6
Haxtun 58, Akron 0
La Junta 53, Woodland Park 6
Lamar 28, Alamosa 21
Legend 45, Chaparral 14
Longmont 40, Skyline High School 31
Loveland 56, Grand Junction Central 14
Lutheran 56, Lewis-Palmer 16
Mancos 47, Sargent 0
Mead 42, Thompson Valley 6
Merino 34, Denver Christian 6
Moffat County 51, Coal Ridge 0
Montrose High School 19, Ponderosa 7
Mountain Vista 42, Highlands Ranch 0
Palisade 28, Glenwood Springs 14
Pine Creek 56, Doherty 13
Prairie View 21, Rangeview 19
Pueblo West 50, Rampart 0
Rangely 46, Hayden 6
Resurrection Christian 41, University 14
Riverdale Ridge 51, Abraham Lincoln 0
Sedgwick County 3, Caliche 0
Springfield 3, Las Animas 2
Strasburg 42, Flatirons Academy 0
Westminster 28, Boulder 14
Yuma 29, Holyoke 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
