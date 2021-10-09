PREP FOOTBALL=

Bangor 49, Edward Little 13

Bonny Eagle 48, Lewiston 8

Boothbay Region 38, Sacopee Valley 18

Dexter Regional 50, Ellsworth 24

Falmouth 38, Messalonskee 32

Freeport 26, Bucksport 7

Kennebunk 48, Gorham 20

Leavitt Area 39, Cape Elizabeth 27

Maine Central Institute 26, Hermon 20

Marshwood 54, Deering 0

Mattanawcook Academy 50, Houlton 48

Morse 44, Camden Hills Regional 30

Mount View 47, Orono 14

Mt. Ararat 30, Yarmouth 0

Mt. Blue 37, Old Town 7

Oak Hill 35, Poland Regional/Whittier 20

Portland 55, Biddeford 8

Scarborough 49, Sanford 13

Skowhegan Area 40, Brewer 8

South Portland 30, Noble 14

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 46, Mountain Valley 16

Telstar Regional 52, Lake Region 0

Wells 34, Gardiner Area 6

Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 48, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belfast Area vs. Old Town, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

