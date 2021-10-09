PREP FOOTBALL=
Bangor 49, Edward Little 13
Bonny Eagle 48, Lewiston 8
Boothbay Region 38, Sacopee Valley 18
Dexter Regional 50, Ellsworth 24
Falmouth 38, Messalonskee 32
Freeport 26, Bucksport 7
Kennebunk 48, Gorham 20
Leavitt Area 39, Cape Elizabeth 27
Maine Central Institute 26, Hermon 20
Marshwood 54, Deering 0
Mattanawcook Academy 50, Houlton 48
Morse 44, Camden Hills Regional 30
Mount View 47, Orono 14
Mt. Ararat 30, Yarmouth 0
Mt. Blue 37, Old Town 7
Oak Hill 35, Poland Regional/Whittier 20
Portland 55, Biddeford 8
Scarborough 49, Sanford 13
Skowhegan Area 40, Brewer 8
South Portland 30, Noble 14
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 46, Mountain Valley 16
Telstar Regional 52, Lake Region 0
Wells 34, Gardiner Area 6
Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 48, Madison/Carrabec Co-op 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belfast Area vs. Old Town, ccd.
