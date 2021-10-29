PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnegat 36, Pinelands Regional 0

Becton 44, Butler 13

Bernards 35, Middlesex 21

Bridgewater-Raritan 18, South Brunswick 7

Carteret 20, Piscataway 7

Cedar Grove 34, Kinnelon 14

Colonia 41, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21

Donovan Catholic 28, Red Bank Catholic 7

East Brunswick 20, Franklin 14

Edison 21, Watchung Hills 7

Hammonton 43, Triton 0

Hillsborough 41, North Brunswick 0

Iselin Kennedy 39, J.P. Stevens 0

Kingsway 14, Atlantic City 0

Mount Olive 13, Sparta 0

New Brunswick 43, Monroe 14

Parsippany Hills 25, High Point 0

Phillipsburg 13, Westfield 0

Point Pleasant Beach 8, Keyport 6

Ramsey 21, Pascack Valley 7

Raritan 20, Shore Regional 13

River Dell 42, Paramus 7

Rutherford 27, Park Ridge 20

Schalick 14, Cumberland Regional 6

St. Augustine 35, Holy Spirit 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 12, Delaware Valley Regional 9

Wall 34, St. John Vianney 13

West Essex 32, Nutley 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

