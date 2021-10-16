PREP FOOTBALL=
Andale 65, Clearwater 6
Andover Central 27, Andover 20
Arkansas City 24, Valley Center 21
Atchison 51, KC Schlagle 22
Atchison County 14, Republic County 12
Attica/Argonia 44, Medicine Lodge 14
Augusta 28, Abilene 0
Axtell 64, Wetmore 16
Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 13
Beloit 50, Minneapolis 0
Bennington 46, Lincoln 22
Blue Valley 23, BV West 17
Bucklin 54, Ingalls 6
Buhler 35, Wellington 3
Burlingame 58, Maranatha Academy 12
Burlington 26, Anderson County 7
Cair Paravel 54, Cornerstone Family 12
Caney Valley 21, Baxter Springs 0
Canton-Galva 62, Solomon 0
Canton-Galva 62, Stafford 6
Central Heights 19, Uniontown 18
Central Plains 32, Hutchinson Central Christian 6
Centralia 26, Lyndon 0
Chanute 48, Coffeyville 6
Chaparral 27, Douglass 0
Chapman 55, Council Grove 14
Chase County 52, Udall 0
Cheney 54, Nickerson 0
Cimarron 11, Hays-TMP-Marian 8
Circle 33, El Dorado 14
Clifton-Clyde 50, Washington County 0
Colby 44, Scott City 14
Conway Springs 65, Stanton County 0
DeSoto 52, Leavenworth 36
Derby 42, Maize 41
Dighton 46, Minneola 0
Dodge City 36, Garden City 29
Doniphan West 56, Valley Falls 46
Dumas, Texas 30, Ulysses 6
Ellis 52, Southwestern Hts. 0
Fredonia 30, Riverton 28
Frontenac 26, Prairie View 12
Galena 38, Cherryvale 0
Garden Plain 37, Belle Plaine 7
Girard 42, Iola 6
Goddard-Eisenhower 33, Great Bend 2
Goessel 68, Pretty Prairie 22
Goodland 16, Russell 14
Hanover 58, Linn 12
Haven 20, Hutchinson Trinity 14
Hays 47, Maize South 43
Hesston 43, Wichita Trinity 7
Hiawatha 56, Royal Valley 0
Hill City 56, Trego 50
Hillsboro 54, Lyons 7
Hoisington 48, Norton 21
Holcomb 41, Pratt 20
Holton 41, Rock Creek 21
Hoxie 80, Stockton 0
Hugoton 20, Larned 14
Hutchinson 28, Wichita Campus 17
Independence 42, Labette County 12
Inman 60, Remington 0
Jackson Heights 48, Valley Heights 12
Jayhawk Linn 32, West Franklin 13
Jefferson North 22, Troy 12
Junction City 30, Emporia 6
KC Bishop Ward 49, Osawatomie 0
KC Sumner 60, KC Harmon 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, Liberal 0
Kingman 54, Bluestem 0
Kinsley 62, St. John 8
La Crosse 62, Pratt Skyline 14
Lakeside 64, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 48
Lawrence 17, Olathe North 14
Lawrence Free State 33, SM East 7
Lebo 74, Rural Vista 0
Little River 54, Herington 6
Louisburg 40, Ottawa 13
Lutheran North, Mo. 50, Bishop Miege 34
Macksville 52, Kiowa County 6
Madison/Hamilton 50, Flinthills 0
Manhattan 59, Topeka West 0
Marais des Cygnes Valley 60, Hartford 40
Marion 34, Sterling 14
Marysville 10, Clay Center 3
Meade 56, Ness City 6
Mission Valley 34, McLouth 6
Moundridge 49, Fairfield 0
Mulvane 22, McPherson 12
Nemaha Central 46, Riverside 12
Newton 35, Salina South 27
North Cross, Va. 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 7
Oakley 52, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Olathe Northwest 17, SM South 6
Olathe West 31, Olathe South 28
Olpe 59, Northern Heights 0
Onaga 70, BV Randolph 26
Osage City 49, Eureka 6
Osborne def. Southern Cloud, forfeit
Otis-Bison 68, Chase 14
Paola 43, Eudora 42
Parsons 21, Columbus 20
Peabody-Burns 64, South Haven 34
Phillipsburg 26, Ellsworth 14
Pike Valley 42, Rock Hills 6
Pittsburg 63, KC Wyandotte 16
Pittsburg Colgan 41, Erie 8
Plainville 55, Ellinwood 0
Pleasant Ridge 34, Oskaloosa 14
Quinter 58, Wallace County 14
Rawlins County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Riley County 48, Concordia 7
Rose Hill 14, Winfield 12
Rossville 24, Silver Lake 19
SM Northwest 34, Gardner-Edgerton 21
SM West 18, SM North 13
Sabetha 56, Jefferson West 13
Salina Central 34, Goddard 6
Santa Fe Trail 37, Baldwin 28
Sedan 60, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
Sedgwick 56, Elkhart 8
Shawnee Heights 23, BV Southwest 7
Smith Center 41, Ell-Saline 0
Solomon 62, Wakefield 16
South Barber 46, Caldwell 34
South Gray 23, Hodgeman County 16
Southeast 43, Neodesha 7
Southeast Saline 45, Smoky Valley 0
Spring Hill 32, KC Piper 27
St. James Academy 37, BV North 22
St. Paul 70, Chetopa 24
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, BV Northwest 16
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Wilson 0
Thunder Ridge 60, Frankfort 12
Tonganoxie 49, Bonner Springs 12
Topeka Hayden 46, Perry-Lecompton 18
Topeka Seaman 20, Topeka 0
Triplains-Brewster 44, Logan/Palco 28
Victoria 45, Tescott 0
Wabaunsee 49, Horton 0
Wamego 35, Fort Scott 0
Washburn Rural 58, Highland Park 18
Wellston, Okla. 48, Wichita Life Prep 34
Wellsville 40, Humboldt 0
West Elk 60, Oswego 15
Wheatland-Grinnell 46, St. Francis 0
Wichita Bishop Carroll 34, Wichita West 13
Wichita Collegiate 82, Halstead 16
Wichita County 66, Spearville 20
Wichita East 88, Wichita North 0
Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 6
Wichita Independent 26, Sublette 18
Wichita Northwest 63, Wichita South 22
Yates Center 88, Marmaton Valley 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Maur Hill - Mount Academy vs. St. Mary's, ccd.
Satanta vs. South Central, ccd.
Waverly vs. Altoona-Midway, ccd.
