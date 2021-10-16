PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 65, Clearwater 6

Andover Central 27, Andover 20

Arkansas City 24, Valley Center 21

Atchison 51, KC Schlagle 22

Atchison County 14, Republic County 12

Attica/Argonia 44, Medicine Lodge 14

Augusta 28, Abilene 0

Axtell 64, Wetmore 16

Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 13

Beloit 50, Minneapolis 0

Bennington 46, Lincoln 22

Blue Valley 23, BV West 17

Bucklin 54, Ingalls 6

Buhler 35, Wellington 3

Burlingame 58, Maranatha Academy 12

Burlington 26, Anderson County 7

Cair Paravel 54, Cornerstone Family 12

Caney Valley 21, Baxter Springs 0

Canton-Galva 62, Solomon 0

Canton-Galva 62, Stafford 6

Central Heights 19, Uniontown 18

Central Plains 32, Hutchinson Central Christian 6

Centralia 26, Lyndon 0

Chanute 48, Coffeyville 6

Chaparral 27, Douglass 0

Chapman 55, Council Grove 14

Chase County 52, Udall 0

Cheney 54, Nickerson 0

Cimarron 11, Hays-TMP-Marian 8

Circle 33, El Dorado 14

Clifton-Clyde 50, Washington County 0

Colby 44, Scott City 14

Conway Springs 65, Stanton County 0

DeSoto 52, Leavenworth 36

Derby 42, Maize 41

Dighton 46, Minneola 0

Dodge City 36, Garden City 29

Doniphan West 56, Valley Falls 46

Dumas, Texas 30, Ulysses 6

Ellis 52, Southwestern Hts. 0

Fredonia 30, Riverton 28

Frontenac 26, Prairie View 12

Galena 38, Cherryvale 0

Garden Plain 37, Belle Plaine 7

Girard 42, Iola 6

Goddard-Eisenhower 33, Great Bend 2

Goessel 68, Pretty Prairie 22

Goodland 16, Russell 14

Hanover 58, Linn 12

Haven 20, Hutchinson Trinity 14

Hays 47, Maize South 43

Hesston 43, Wichita Trinity 7

Hiawatha 56, Royal Valley 0

Hill City 56, Trego 50

Hillsboro 54, Lyons 7

Hoisington 48, Norton 21

Holcomb 41, Pratt 20

Holton 41, Rock Creek 21

Hoxie 80, Stockton 0

Hugoton 20, Larned 14

Hutchinson 28, Wichita Campus 17

Independence 42, Labette County 12

Inman 60, Remington 0

Jackson Heights 48, Valley Heights 12

Jayhawk Linn 32, West Franklin 13

Jefferson North 22, Troy 12

Junction City 30, Emporia 6

KC Bishop Ward 49, Osawatomie 0

KC Sumner 60, KC Harmon 0

Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, Liberal 0

Kingman 54, Bluestem 0

Kinsley 62, St. John 8

La Crosse 62, Pratt Skyline 14

Lakeside 64, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 48

Lawrence 17, Olathe North 14

Lawrence Free State 33, SM East 7

Lebo 74, Rural Vista 0

Little River 54, Herington 6

Louisburg 40, Ottawa 13

Lutheran North, Mo. 50, Bishop Miege 34

Macksville 52, Kiowa County 6

Madison/Hamilton 50, Flinthills 0

Manhattan 59, Topeka West 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley 60, Hartford 40

Marion 34, Sterling 14

Marysville 10, Clay Center 3

Meade 56, Ness City 6

Mission Valley 34, McLouth 6

Moundridge 49, Fairfield 0

Mulvane 22, McPherson 12

Nemaha Central 46, Riverside 12

Newton 35, Salina South 27

North Cross, Va. 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic 7

Oakley 52, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Olathe Northwest 17, SM South 6

Olathe West 31, Olathe South 28

Olpe 59, Northern Heights 0

Onaga 70, BV Randolph 26

Osage City 49, Eureka 6

Osborne def. Southern Cloud, forfeit

Otis-Bison 68, Chase 14

Paola 43, Eudora 42

Parsons 21, Columbus 20

Peabody-Burns 64, South Haven 34

Phillipsburg 26, Ellsworth 14

Pike Valley 42, Rock Hills 6

Pittsburg 63, KC Wyandotte 16

Pittsburg Colgan 41, Erie 8

Plainville 55, Ellinwood 0

Pleasant Ridge 34, Oskaloosa 14

Quinter 58, Wallace County 14

Rawlins County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Riley County 48, Concordia 7

Rose Hill 14, Winfield 12

Rossville 24, Silver Lake 19

SM Northwest 34, Gardner-Edgerton 21

SM West 18, SM North 13

Sabetha 56, Jefferson West 13

Salina Central 34, Goddard 6

Santa Fe Trail 37, Baldwin 28

Sedan 60, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

Sedgwick 56, Elkhart 8

Shawnee Heights 23, BV Southwest 7

Smith Center 41, Ell-Saline 0

Solomon 62, Wakefield 16

South Barber 46, Caldwell 34

South Gray 23, Hodgeman County 16

Southeast 43, Neodesha 7

Southeast Saline 45, Smoky Valley 0

Spring Hill 32, KC Piper 27

St. James Academy 37, BV North 22

St. Paul 70, Chetopa 24

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, BV Northwest 16

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Wilson 0

Thunder Ridge 60, Frankfort 12

Tonganoxie 49, Bonner Springs 12

Topeka Hayden 46, Perry-Lecompton 18

Topeka Seaman 20, Topeka 0

Triplains-Brewster 44, Logan/Palco 28

Victoria 45, Tescott 0

Wabaunsee 49, Horton 0

Wamego 35, Fort Scott 0

Washburn Rural 58, Highland Park 18

Wellston, Okla. 48, Wichita Life Prep 34

Wellsville 40, Humboldt 0

West Elk 60, Oswego 15

Wheatland-Grinnell 46, St. Francis 0

Wichita Bishop Carroll 34, Wichita West 13

Wichita Collegiate 82, Halstead 16

Wichita County 66, Spearville 20

Wichita East 88, Wichita North 0

Wichita Heights 49, Wichita Southeast 6

Wichita Independent 26, Sublette 18

Wichita Northwest 63, Wichita South 22

Yates Center 88, Marmaton Valley 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Maur Hill - Mount Academy vs. St. Mary's, ccd.

Satanta vs. South Central, ccd.

Waverly vs. Altoona-Midway, ccd.

