PREP FOOTBALL=
Bearden 15, Anderson County 12
CAK 38, Notre Dame 3
Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6
Creek Wood 69, Glencliff 12
Daniel Boone 28, David Crockett 14
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10
Frayser 32, Mitchell 26
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Scott County 18
Grainger 34, Claiborne County 14
Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7
Hardin County 21, Milan 14
Henry County 27, Clarksville NE 21
Jefferson County 55, Morristown West 14
Knoxville Fulton 33, Farragut 29
Knoxville Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15
Knoxville Webb 38, Boyd Buchanan 14
Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14
Marion County 42, Signal Mountain 0
Maryville 35, Knoxville West 7
McEwen 60, South Fulton 12
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 42, Sheffield 0
Pigeon Forge 35, Happy Valley 0
Rhea County 48, Bradley Central 42
Rockwood 43, McMinn Central 0
Sale Creek 57, Cosby 6
Silverdale Baptist Academy 49, Grace Christian 6
Soddy Daisy 36, Hixson 28
Volunteer 48, Cherokee 3
Wartburg Central 43, Sunbright 24
Wayne County 40, Zion Christian Academy 14
