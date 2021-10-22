PREP FOOTBALL=

Bearden 15, Anderson County 12

CAK 38, Notre Dame 3

Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6

Creek Wood 69, Glencliff 12

Daniel Boone 28, David Crockett 14

Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10

Frayser 32, Mitchell 26

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Scott County 18

Grainger 34, Claiborne County 14

Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7

Hardin County 21, Milan 14

Henry County 27, Clarksville NE 21

Jefferson County 55, Morristown West 14

Knoxville Fulton 33, Farragut 29

Knoxville Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15

Knoxville Webb 38, Boyd Buchanan 14

Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14

Marion County 42, Signal Mountain 0

Maryville 35, Knoxville West 7

McEwen 60, South Fulton 12

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 42, Sheffield 0

Pigeon Forge 35, Happy Valley 0

Rhea County 48, Bradley Central 42

Rockwood 43, McMinn Central 0

Sale Creek 57, Cosby 6

Silverdale Baptist Academy 49, Grace Christian 6

Soddy Daisy 36, Hixson 28

Volunteer 48, Cherokee 3

Wartburg Central 43, Sunbright 24

Wayne County 40, Zion Christian Academy 14

