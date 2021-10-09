PREP FOOTBALL=

Animas def. Reserve, forfeit

Aztec 50, Gallup 0

Bloomfield 56, Shiprock 6

Centennial 35, Carlsbad 0

Cleveland 56, Cibola 12

Clovis 28, Santa Fe 21

Dulce 54, Alamo-Navajo 18

Dumas, Texas 53, Roswell 0

EP Cathedral, Texas 68, Chaparral 0

Eldorado 35, Manzano 0

Elida 67, Lake Arthur 20

Estancia 63, Laguna-Acoma 16

Farmington 56, Miyamura 0

Hagerman 45, Loving 6

Jal 40, Eunice 38

Las Cruces 34, Hobbs 28

Logan 52, Mesilla Valley Christian 22

Mayfield 20, Goddard 13

Moriarty 41, Ruidoso 20

Navajo Prep 42, Espanola Valley 8

Organ Mountain 34, Gadsden 29

Piedra Vista 28, Capital 8

Raton 28, Robertson 26

Santa Rosa 35, Clayton 12

Santa Teresa 48, Rio Grande 0

St. Pius X 35, Bernalillo 7

Taos 13, Silver 12

West Las Vegas 39, Dexter 27

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

