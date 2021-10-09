PREP FOOTBALL=
Animas def. Reserve, forfeit
Aztec 50, Gallup 0
Bloomfield 56, Shiprock 6
Centennial 35, Carlsbad 0
Cleveland 56, Cibola 12
Clovis 28, Santa Fe 21
Dulce 54, Alamo-Navajo 18
Dumas, Texas 53, Roswell 0
EP Cathedral, Texas 68, Chaparral 0
Eldorado 35, Manzano 0
Elida 67, Lake Arthur 20
Estancia 63, Laguna-Acoma 16
Farmington 56, Miyamura 0
Hagerman 45, Loving 6
Jal 40, Eunice 38
Las Cruces 34, Hobbs 28
Logan 52, Mesilla Valley Christian 22
Mayfield 20, Goddard 13
Moriarty 41, Ruidoso 20
Navajo Prep 42, Espanola Valley 8
Organ Mountain 34, Gadsden 29
Piedra Vista 28, Capital 8
Raton 28, Robertson 26
Santa Rosa 35, Clayton 12
Santa Teresa 48, Rio Grande 0
St. Pius X 35, Bernalillo 7
Taos 13, Silver 12
West Las Vegas 39, Dexter 27
