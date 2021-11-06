PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Alief Taylor 56, Alvin 33

¶ Austin Westlake 56, Lake Travis 21

¶ Belton 45, Killeen 17

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Round Rock Stony Point 24

¶ Cibolo Steele 20, Smithson Valley 6

¶ Conroe 35, Willis 14

¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 21, Grand Oaks 14

¶ Converse Judson 43, SA Wagner 42

¶ Cypress Ranch 42, Cypress Springs 21

¶ Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson 6

¶ Dallas Molina 37, Dallas Sunset 8

¶ Deer Park 55, Pasadena Memorial 13

¶ Del Valle 63, Austin High 34

¶ Dickinson 55, Houston Clear Lake 14

¶ Edinburg 51, PSJA 20

¶ Edinburg North 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

¶ EP Franklin 35, EP Pebble Hills 13

¶ EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 13

¶ Fort Bend Dulles 16, Richmond George Ranch 14

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 31, Fort Bend Travis 17

¶ Garland 70, South Garland 14

¶ Garland Sachse 21, Garland Naaman Forest 20

¶ Harlingen 38, Brownsville Hanna 7

¶ Harlingen South 29, Los Fresnos 10

¶ Houston King 49, Humble 0

¶ Houston Stratford 71, Houston Northbrook 6

¶ Houston Westside 46, Houston Westbury 13

¶ Humble Summer Creek 42, Humble Kingwood 6

¶ Katy 66, Katy Morton Ranch 15

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 26, Katy Cinco Ranch 24

¶ Killeen Ellison 23, Killeen Shoemaker 15

¶ Klein Collins 34, Klein Forest 14

¶ La Joya 46, Edinburg Economedes 13

¶ La Porte 10, Galveston Ball 5

¶ League City Clear Springs 38, Clear Brook 12

¶ Leander Rouse 31, Brenham 24

¶ Lewisville 37, Lewisville Hebron 35

¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 45, Coppell 21

¶ Mansfield Summit 39, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

¶ McAllen Rowe 27, McAllen 7

¶ McKinney 35, Little Elm 21

¶ McKinney Boyd 35, Prosper 7

¶ New Braunfels 48, SA South San Antonio 8

¶ North Crowley 42, Haltom 39

¶ North Garland 30, Wylie 14

¶ Northwest Eaton 51, Keller Timber Creek 28

¶ Plano West 40, Plano 21

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving 14

¶ Richardson Pearce 40, Irving MacArthur 26

¶ Rockwall 49, North Mesquite 13

¶ Rockwall-Heath 56, Dallas Skyline 13

¶ Round Rock 38, Austin Vandegrift 20

¶ Round Rock McNeil 35, Round Rock Westwood 28

¶ SA East Central 28, Schertz Clemens 0

¶ SA Madison 49, SA MacArthur 0

¶ SA Northside Taft 34, SA Northside Jay 8

¶ SA Reagan 34, SA Northside Brandeis 7

¶ San Benito 26, Weslaco 3

¶ Spring 65, Aldine MacArthur 13

¶ Temple 77, Copperas Cove 12

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 51, Midland 37

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Cooper 28, Crowley 13

¶ Abilene Wylie 35, Plainview 0

¶ Aledo 77, Cleburne 7

¶ Alice 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 16

¶ Amarillo Caprock 52, Lubbock 20

¶ Arlington Seguin 35, Waco University 13

¶ Austin LBJ 77, Taylor 8

¶ Azle 39, Justin Northwest 36

¶ Bastrop 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20

¶ Baytown Lee 24, Baytown Sterling 21

¶ Boerne-Champion 64, Lockhart 14

¶ Brownsville Memorial 38, Brownsville Pace 12

¶ Burleson Centennial 49, Red Oak 14

¶ CC Calallen 33, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21

¶ CC Miller 28, Beeville Jones 24

¶ College Station 41, Magnolia West 20

¶ Colleyville Heritage 55, Mansfield Legacy 13

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria West 24

¶ Crosby 31, Nederland 17

¶ Dallas Adams 61, Dallas Samuell 6

¶ Dallas Highland Park 38, Wylie East 20

¶ Denton Ryan 7, Frisco Lone Star 6

¶ Donna 50, Brownsville Porter 0

¶ Dripping Springs 32, Seguin 31

¶ Eagle Pass Winn 27, Rio Grande City 6

¶ Ennis 48, Corsicana 0

¶ EP Austin 51, EP Bowie 0

¶ EP Chapin 14, EP Del Valle 10

¶ EP Parkland 49, EP Hanks 0

¶ Everman 54, Joshua 0

¶ Floresville 26, Castroville Medina Valley 6

¶ Forney 30, Royse City 20

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 18, Wisdom 0

¶ Friendswood 28, Port Arthur Memorial 27

¶ Frisco Centennial 57, Denton 36

¶ Frisco Heritage 31, Frisco Independence 28

¶ Frisco Reedy 37, Lewisville The Colony 7

¶ Granbury 77, Saginaw 6

¶ Grapevine 86, FW Wyatt 6

¶ Hallsville 35, Longview Pine Tree 21

¶ Houston Austin 62, Houston Northside 0

¶ Humble Kingwood Park 51, Dayton 34

¶ Hutto 31, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24

¶ Laredo Cigarroa 43, Laredo Martin 13

¶ Leander Glenn 42, Georgetown East View 18

¶ Lubbock Cooper 48, Canyon Randall 0

¶ Lubbock Monterey 44, Amarillo Palo Duro 38, OT

¶ Magnolia 52, New Caney 21

¶ Manor 48, Cedar Park 30

¶ Mansfield Timberview 42, Burleson 14

¶ Marble Falls 74, Austin Crockett 0

¶ Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7

¶ Mercedes 49, Sharyland Pioneer 14

¶ Mesquite Poteet 41, Dallas Kimball 16

¶ Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13

¶ Pflugerville 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

¶ Pflugerville Connally 26, Elgin 21

¶ Pharr Valley View 13, PSJA Southwest 6

¶ Port Neches-Groves 56, Santa Fe 0

¶ Rosenberg Lamar 20, Bryan Rudder 16

¶ SA Alamo Heights 24, Kerrville Tivy 7

¶ SA Edison 42, SA Jefferson 0

¶ SA Kennedy 28, SA Memorial 17

¶ Saginaw Boswell 42, Hurst Bell 13

¶ Sherman 26, West Mesquite 22

¶ Somerset 56, Uvalde 19

¶ Texarkana Texas 34, Whitehouse 7

¶ Texas City 35, Barbers Hill 7

¶ Victoria East 51, CC Moody 44

¶ Vidor 28, Lumberton 27

¶ Waller 38, Lufkin 7

¶ WF Rider 59, Wichita Falls 12

CLASS 4A=

¶ Andrews 47, Fort Stockton 28

¶ Anna 52, Terrell 46

¶ Argyle 52, Paris 30

¶ Aubrey 44, Van Alstyne 10

¶ Bandera 48, Pearsall 9

¶ Bellville 56, Sweeny 10

¶ Bridgeport 45, Mineral Wells 42

¶ Burkburnett 24, Decatur 20

¶ Canyon 40, Hereford 16

¶ Carrizo Springs 69, Hondo 30

¶ Carthage 56, Shepherd 0

¶ Celina 70, Sanger 0

¶ China Spring 48, Waco Connally 7

¶ Crandall 45, Greenville 21

¶ Dallas Carter 17, Dallas Roosevelt 0

¶ Dallas Hillcrest 41, Dallas Spruce 14

¶ Dallas Lincoln 42, North Dallas 0

¶ Devine 55, Crystal City 12

¶ Dumas 48, Pampa 21

¶ El Campo 56, Needville 21

¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 21

¶ Freeport Brazosport 49, West Columbia 42

¶ Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30

¶ Gilmer 55, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14

¶ Glen Rose 43, Ferris 14

¶ Godley 38, Venus 6

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 34, Liberty 14

¶ Hidalgo 38, Zapata 35

¶ Huffman Hargrave 19, Livingston 12

¶ Huntington 47, Palestine Westwood 34

¶ Iowa Park 56, Vernon 7

¶ Jasper 35, Madisonville 13

¶ Kennedale 63, FW Benbrook 0

¶ Kilgore 65, Lindale 58

¶ La Grange 37, Smithville 22

¶ Lampasas 52, Fredericksburg 42

¶ Liberty Hill 59, Austin Northeast 0

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Splendora 7

¶ Longview Spring Hill 50, Paris North Lamar 14

¶ Lorena 56, Rockdale 0

¶ Melissa 17, Kaufman 2

¶ Midlothian Heritage 55, Alvarado 14

¶ Navasota 41, Giddings 26

¶ Perryton 41, Borger 7

¶ Pleasanton 24, La Vernia 20

¶ Poteet 40, Universal City Randolph 23

¶ Quinlan Ford 35, Nevada Community 20

¶ Rockport-Fulton 69, Port Isabel 34

¶ Rusk 48, Center 45

¶ Salado 65, Robinson 7

¶ Sealy 43, La Marque 0

¶ Seminole 51, Levelland 17

¶ Sinton 30, Ingleside 13

¶ Snyder 48, Pecos 24

¶ Springtown 76, Gainesville 29

¶ Stafford 43, Bay City 6

¶ Stephenville 63, Brownwood 7

¶ Sunnyvale 66, Farmersville 0

¶ Sweetwater 27, Monahans 21

¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14

¶ Van 48, Brownsboro 21

¶ Waco La Vega 60, Waxahachie Life 6

¶ West Orange-Stark 42, Bridge City 0

¶ WF Hirschi 29, Lake Worth 17

¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 46, Dallas Pinkston 0

¶ Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 3

CLASS 3A=

¶ Alba-Golden 14, Como-Pickton 0

¶ Alpine 48, Anthony 13

¶ Altair Rice 49, Wallis Brazos 26

¶ Amarillo River Road 33, Dalhart 27

¶ Anahuac 37, Woodville 31

¶ Anson 42, Colorado City 14

¶ Banquete 55, Monte Alto 6

¶ Bonham 36, Emory Rains 20

¶ Boyd 48, Bowie 6

¶ Brady 42, Bangs 14

¶ Breckenridge 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

¶ Brock 47, Pilot Point 13

¶ Brownfield 41, Lamesa 22

¶ CC London 41, San Diego 34, OT

¶ Childress 34, Canadian 13

¶ Cisco 46, San Saba 7

¶ Coleman 42, Winters 0

¶ Columbus 28, Boling 20

¶ Cooper 48, Wolfe City 8

¶ Cotulla 29, Lytle 23

¶ Daingerfield 50, Paris Chisum 13

¶ Denver City 62, Kermit 0

¶ Diboll 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 22

¶ Early 24, Wall 14

¶ Eastland 40, Dublin 39

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 49, Danbury 8

¶ Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12

¶ Friona 56, Amarillo Highland Park 18

¶ Ganado 33, Flatonia 32

¶ Gladewater Sabine 28, Tatum 27

¶ Groesbeck 26, Kemp 20

¶ Gunter 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7

¶ Hallettsville 45, Hitchcock 24

¶ Hebbronville 27, Santa Rosa 0

¶ Hooks 65, Pattonville Prairiland 31

¶ Johnson City 50, Harper 12

¶ Karnes City 35, Natalia 28

¶ Kirbyville 31, Buna 26

¶ Kountze 27, Warren 13

¶ Lago Vista 24, Blanco 13

¶ Leonard 44, Whitewright 13

¶ Lexington 28, Clifton 7

¶ Little River Academy 30, Troy 17

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 34, Idalou 21

¶ Luling 28, Comfort 21

¶ Lyford 46, Progreso 3

¶ Malakoff 41, Fairfield 7

¶ Marion 27, SA Cole 12

¶ Merkel 34, Comanche 20

¶ Millsap 40, Jacksboro 33

¶ Mineola 49, Commerce 8

¶ Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6

¶ Muleshoe 38, Littlefield 36, OT

¶ New London West Rusk 49, Quitman 7

¶ New Waverly 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

¶ Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7

¶ Nixon-Smiley 22, Dilley 19

¶ Omaha Pewitt 47, Redwater 13

¶ Orangefield 27, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13

¶ Palmer 68, Dallas Gateway 6

¶ Rogers 40, Florence 20

¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 55, Ingram Moore 12

¶ Scurry-Rosser 60, Corsicana Mildred 6

¶ Shallowater 42, Slaton 0

¶ Sonora 28, Ballinger 21

¶ Spearman 45, Tulia 28

¶ Stanton 24, Big Lake Reagan County 0

¶ Stockdale 40, George West 7

¶ Taft 46, Skidmore-Tynan 21

¶ Teague 29, Eustace 19

¶ Tolar 69, Itasca 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Clyde 7

¶ Van Vleck 19, East Bernard 14

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 28, Goliad 7

¶ Waskom 85, New Diana 14

¶ West 65, Maypearl 0

¶ White Oak 42, New Boston 21

¶ Whitesboro 52, Peaster 9

¶ Winnsboro 49, Pottsboro 20

CLASS 2A=

¶ Agua Dulce 28, Pettus 14

¶ Albany 61, Cross Plains 3

¶ Alvord 48, Tioga 15

¶ Archer City 55, Seymour 6

¶ Beckville 71, Frankston 8

¶ Bogata Rivercrest 27, Honey Grove 21

¶ Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35

¶ Boys Ranch 28, Stinnett West Texas 6

¶ Bruni 40, Sabinal 20

¶ Burton 21, Iola 0

¶ Cayuga 38, Kerens 14

¶ Chilton 41, Bremond 0

¶ Christoval 69, Miles 0

¶ Clarendon 42, Shamrock 41

¶ Crawford 45, Valley Mills 7

¶ Cumby 42, Detroit 36

¶ Cushing 40, Colmesneil 14

¶ D’Hanis 42, Charlotte 0

¶ Deweyville 68, High Island 0

¶ Eldorado 56, Junction 14

¶ Evadale 35, Burkeville 6

¶ Falls City 48, Woodsboro 0

¶ Farwell 28, Olton 20

¶ Floydada 35, Hale Center 34

¶ Garrison 40, Joaquin 32

¶ Gorman 73, Baird 30

¶ Granger 25, Somerville 20

¶ Haskell 37, Stamford 20

¶ Hawkins 36, Gladewater Union Grove 7

¶ Hawley 24, Forsan 21

¶ Hearne 45, Moody 7

¶ Holland 41, Thrall 12

¶ Hubbard 46, Frost 6

¶ Italy 38, Dawson 0

¶ Kenedy 14, Three Rivers 7

¶ La Pryor 58, Benavides 6

¶ La Villa 40, Ben Bolt 0

¶ Leakey 53, Prairie Lea 0

¶ Lindsay 34, Trenton 24

¶ Lovelady 43, Overton 0

¶ Marlin 76, Axtell 0

¶ Mart 49, Wortham 0

¶ Mason 53, Ozona 22

¶ Maud 26, Simms Bowie 14

¶ McCamey 51, Seagraves 22

¶ Muenster 53, Petrolia 6

¶ New Deal 42, Sundown 14

¶ Olney 38, Quanah 20

¶ Panhandle 56, Sanford-Fritch 27

¶ Post 62, Tahoka 0

¶ Price Carlisle 82, Linden-Kildare 7

¶ Quinlan Boles 47, Clarksville 8

¶ Ralls 44, Lockney 7

¶ Refugio 68, Freer 0

¶ Riesel 49, Buffalo 19

¶ Rocksprings 60, Menard 35

¶ Roscoe 61, Hamlin 0

¶ Rosebud-Lott 49, Bruceville-Eddy 12

¶ Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2

¶ Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14

¶ Stratford 67, Booker 6

¶ Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14

¶ Van Horn 60, Marfa 6

¶ Vega 61, Sunray 24

¶ Wellington 56, Wheeler 20

¶ Windthorst 60, Era 0

¶ Yorktown 49, Runge 7

CLASS 1A=

¶ Bluff Dale 49, Gustine 33

¶ Blum 78, Avalon 32

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 46, Forestburg 0

¶ Brackett 18, Center Point 12

¶ Campbell 55, Savoy 6

¶ Coolidge 54, Aquilla 18

¶ Crowell 62, Vernon Northside 6

¶ Happy 74, Claude 0

¶ Ira 46, Aspermont 0

¶ Ladonia Fannindel 53, Trinidad 6

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 59, Fruitvale 14

¶ Lamesa Klondike 67, Ackerly Sands 8

¶ Loop 68, Wilson 26

¶ Loraine 61, Blackwell 36

¶ Lueders-Avoca 49, Haskell Paint Creek 0

¶ Matador Motley County 82, Jayton 36

¶ May 54, Lingleville 8

¶ Meadow 61, O’Donnell 50

¶ Medina 76, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 36

¶ Mertzon Irion County 91, Eden 62

¶ Morton 42, Iraan 6

¶ New Home 40, Sudan 6

¶ Newcastle 60, Bryson 12

¶ Oakwood 54, Calvert 26

¶ Rankin 82, Garden City 58

¶ Richland Springs 54, Lohn 0

¶ Rochelle 74, Mullin 28

¶ Ropesville Ropes 30, Smyer 6

¶ Rotan 61, Roby 38

¶ Rule 55, Chillicothe 6

¶ Saint Jo 76, Perrin-Whitt 30

¶ Silverton 58, Hart 53

¶ Spur 100, Paducah 54

¶ Strawn 83, Gordon 38

¶ Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0

¶ Water Valley 47, Paint Rock 0

¶ White Deer 50, McLean 44

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Plano John Paul II 16

¶ Austin Regents 49, Austin Brentwood 7

¶ Austin Veritas 78, Concordia 22

¶ Boerne Geneva 51, SA St. Anthony’s 3

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 49, CC John Paul 48

¶ Bryan Brazos Christian 41, Houston Northland Christian 0

¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 58, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 13

¶ Colleyville Covenant 54, FW Temple Christian 13

¶ Conroe Covenant 54, Bryan Allen Academy 22

¶ Dallas Lutheran 38, Denton Calvary 26

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 65, FW All Saints 28

¶ EP Cathedral 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 34

¶ FW Southwest Christian 58, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14

¶ Greenville Christian 54, Garland Christian 8

¶ Houston St. Pius X 28, Beaumont Kelly 14

¶ Houston St. Thomas 45, Tomball Concordia 0

¶ Katy Pope John 41, SA Christian 14

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 42

¶ Lubbock Christian 28, FW Lake Country 7

¶ Lucas Christian 54, Watauga Harvest 6

¶ Marble Falls Faith 64, Round Rock Christian 8

¶ Midland Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7

¶ New Braunfels Christian 89, St Augustine 43

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 77, Beaumont Legacy Christian 12

¶ SA Antonian 44, SA Central Catholic 35

¶ SA Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16

¶ Victoria St. Joseph 55, Frassati Catholic 24

OTHER=

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 37, Alief Hastings 0

¶ Azle Christian School 84, Carrollton Prince of Peace 51

¶ Beaumont United 24, Baytown Goose Creek 14

¶ Benjamin def. Harrold , forfeit

¶ Buda Johnson 44, New Braunfels Canyon 27

¶ Carrollton Creekview def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ Fort Bend Christian 27, Houston Second Baptist 24

¶ FW Brewer 36, FW Arlington Heights 12

¶ Jersey Village 63, Cypress Creek 21

¶ KIPP Generations 22, Houston KIPP 16

¶ Longview Heritage 63, Eagle Christian 0

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lubbock All Saints 22

¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33

¶ Midland Legacy 34, Odessa Permian 21

¶ Mount Calm 56, Buckholts 18

¶ Nazareth def. Lorenzo , forfeit

¶ Odessa Compass 28, Tornillo 22

¶ Oglesby def. Dime Box , forfeit

¶ Plano Coram Deo 47, Rockwall Heritage 0

¶ Prosper Rock Hill 51, Frisco Lebanon Trail 34

¶ San Antonio Harlan 42, SA Northside Warren 20

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, SA Southside 6

¶ Spring Branch Living Rock 34, SA Atonement 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you