PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Alief Taylor 56, Alvin 33
¶ Austin Westlake 56, Lake Travis 21
¶ Belton 45, Killeen 17
¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Round Rock Stony Point 24
¶ Cibolo Steele 20, Smithson Valley 6
¶ Conroe 35, Willis 14
¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 21, Grand Oaks 14
¶ Converse Judson 43, SA Wagner 42
¶ Cypress Ranch 42, Cypress Springs 21
¶ Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson 6
¶ Dallas Molina 37, Dallas Sunset 8
¶ Deer Park 55, Pasadena Memorial 13
¶ Del Valle 63, Austin High 34
¶ Dickinson 55, Houston Clear Lake 14
¶ Edinburg 51, PSJA 20
¶ Edinburg North 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
¶ EP Franklin 35, EP Pebble Hills 13
¶ EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 13
¶ Fort Bend Dulles 16, Richmond George Ranch 14
¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 31, Fort Bend Travis 17
¶ Garland 70, South Garland 14
¶ Garland Sachse 21, Garland Naaman Forest 20
¶ Harlingen 38, Brownsville Hanna 7
¶ Harlingen South 29, Los Fresnos 10
¶ Houston King 49, Humble 0
¶ Houston Stratford 71, Houston Northbrook 6
¶ Houston Westside 46, Houston Westbury 13
¶ Humble Summer Creek 42, Humble Kingwood 6
¶ Katy 66, Katy Morton Ranch 15
¶ Katy Seven Lakes 26, Katy Cinco Ranch 24
¶ Killeen Ellison 23, Killeen Shoemaker 15
¶ Klein Collins 34, Klein Forest 14
¶ La Joya 46, Edinburg Economedes 13
¶ La Porte 10, Galveston Ball 5
¶ League City Clear Springs 38, Clear Brook 12
¶ Leander Rouse 31, Brenham 24
¶ Lewisville 37, Lewisville Hebron 35
¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 45, Coppell 21
¶ Mansfield Summit 39, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
¶ McAllen Rowe 27, McAllen 7
¶ McKinney 35, Little Elm 21
¶ McKinney Boyd 35, Prosper 7
¶ New Braunfels 48, SA South San Antonio 8
¶ North Crowley 42, Haltom 39
¶ North Garland 30, Wylie 14
¶ Northwest Eaton 51, Keller Timber Creek 28
¶ Plano West 40, Plano 21
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving 14
¶ Richardson Pearce 40, Irving MacArthur 26
¶ Rockwall 49, North Mesquite 13
¶ Rockwall-Heath 56, Dallas Skyline 13
¶ Round Rock 38, Austin Vandegrift 20
¶ Round Rock McNeil 35, Round Rock Westwood 28
¶ SA East Central 28, Schertz Clemens 0
¶ SA Madison 49, SA MacArthur 0
¶ SA Northside Taft 34, SA Northside Jay 8
¶ SA Reagan 34, SA Northside Brandeis 7
¶ San Benito 26, Weslaco 3
¶ Spring 65, Aldine MacArthur 13
¶ Temple 77, Copperas Cove 12
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 51, Midland 37
CLASS 5A=
¶ Abilene Cooper 28, Crowley 13
¶ Abilene Wylie 35, Plainview 0
¶ Aledo 77, Cleburne 7
¶ Alice 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 16
¶ Amarillo Caprock 52, Lubbock 20
¶ Arlington Seguin 35, Waco University 13
¶ Austin LBJ 77, Taylor 8
¶ Azle 39, Justin Northwest 36
¶ Bastrop 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20
¶ Baytown Lee 24, Baytown Sterling 21
¶ Boerne-Champion 64, Lockhart 14
¶ Brownsville Memorial 38, Brownsville Pace 12
¶ Burleson Centennial 49, Red Oak 14
¶ CC Calallen 33, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21
¶ CC Miller 28, Beeville Jones 24
¶ College Station 41, Magnolia West 20
¶ Colleyville Heritage 55, Mansfield Legacy 13
¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria West 24
¶ Crosby 31, Nederland 17
¶ Dallas Adams 61, Dallas Samuell 6
¶ Dallas Highland Park 38, Wylie East 20
¶ Denton Ryan 7, Frisco Lone Star 6
¶ Donna 50, Brownsville Porter 0
¶ Dripping Springs 32, Seguin 31
¶ Eagle Pass Winn 27, Rio Grande City 6
¶ Ennis 48, Corsicana 0
¶ EP Austin 51, EP Bowie 0
¶ EP Chapin 14, EP Del Valle 10
¶ EP Parkland 49, EP Hanks 0
¶ Everman 54, Joshua 0
¶ Floresville 26, Castroville Medina Valley 6
¶ Forney 30, Royse City 20
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 18, Wisdom 0
¶ Friendswood 28, Port Arthur Memorial 27
¶ Frisco Centennial 57, Denton 36
¶ Frisco Heritage 31, Frisco Independence 28
¶ Frisco Reedy 37, Lewisville The Colony 7
¶ Granbury 77, Saginaw 6
¶ Grapevine 86, FW Wyatt 6
¶ Hallsville 35, Longview Pine Tree 21
¶ Houston Austin 62, Houston Northside 0
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 51, Dayton 34
¶ Hutto 31, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24
¶ Laredo Cigarroa 43, Laredo Martin 13
¶ Leander Glenn 42, Georgetown East View 18
¶ Lubbock Cooper 48, Canyon Randall 0
¶ Lubbock Monterey 44, Amarillo Palo Duro 38, OT
¶ Magnolia 52, New Caney 21
¶ Manor 48, Cedar Park 30
¶ Mansfield Timberview 42, Burleson 14
¶ Marble Falls 74, Austin Crockett 0
¶ Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7
¶ Mercedes 49, Sharyland Pioneer 14
¶ Mesquite Poteet 41, Dallas Kimball 16
¶ Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13
¶ Pflugerville 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
¶ Pflugerville Connally 26, Elgin 21
¶ Pharr Valley View 13, PSJA Southwest 6
¶ Port Neches-Groves 56, Santa Fe 0
¶ Rosenberg Lamar 20, Bryan Rudder 16
¶ SA Alamo Heights 24, Kerrville Tivy 7
¶ SA Edison 42, SA Jefferson 0
¶ SA Kennedy 28, SA Memorial 17
¶ Saginaw Boswell 42, Hurst Bell 13
¶ Sherman 26, West Mesquite 22
¶ Somerset 56, Uvalde 19
¶ Texarkana Texas 34, Whitehouse 7
¶ Texas City 35, Barbers Hill 7
¶ Victoria East 51, CC Moody 44
¶ Vidor 28, Lumberton 27
¶ Waller 38, Lufkin 7
¶ WF Rider 59, Wichita Falls 12
CLASS 4A=
¶ Andrews 47, Fort Stockton 28
¶ Anna 52, Terrell 46
¶ Argyle 52, Paris 30
¶ Aubrey 44, Van Alstyne 10
¶ Bandera 48, Pearsall 9
¶ Bellville 56, Sweeny 10
¶ Bridgeport 45, Mineral Wells 42
¶ Burkburnett 24, Decatur 20
¶ Canyon 40, Hereford 16
¶ Carrizo Springs 69, Hondo 30
¶ Carthage 56, Shepherd 0
¶ Celina 70, Sanger 0
¶ China Spring 48, Waco Connally 7
¶ Crandall 45, Greenville 21
¶ Dallas Carter 17, Dallas Roosevelt 0
¶ Dallas Hillcrest 41, Dallas Spruce 14
¶ Dallas Lincoln 42, North Dallas 0
¶ Devine 55, Crystal City 12
¶ Dumas 48, Pampa 21
¶ El Campo 56, Needville 21
¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 21
¶ Freeport Brazosport 49, West Columbia 42
¶ Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30
¶ Gilmer 55, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
¶ Glen Rose 43, Ferris 14
¶ Godley 38, Venus 6
¶ Hamshire-Fannett 34, Liberty 14
¶ Hidalgo 38, Zapata 35
¶ Huffman Hargrave 19, Livingston 12
¶ Huntington 47, Palestine Westwood 34
¶ Iowa Park 56, Vernon 7
¶ Jasper 35, Madisonville 13
¶ Kennedale 63, FW Benbrook 0
¶ Kilgore 65, Lindale 58
¶ La Grange 37, Smithville 22
¶ Lampasas 52, Fredericksburg 42
¶ Liberty Hill 59, Austin Northeast 0
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Splendora 7
¶ Longview Spring Hill 50, Paris North Lamar 14
¶ Lorena 56, Rockdale 0
¶ Melissa 17, Kaufman 2
¶ Midlothian Heritage 55, Alvarado 14
¶ Navasota 41, Giddings 26
¶ Perryton 41, Borger 7
¶ Pleasanton 24, La Vernia 20
¶ Poteet 40, Universal City Randolph 23
¶ Quinlan Ford 35, Nevada Community 20
¶ Rockport-Fulton 69, Port Isabel 34
¶ Rusk 48, Center 45
¶ Salado 65, Robinson 7
¶ Sealy 43, La Marque 0
¶ Seminole 51, Levelland 17
¶ Sinton 30, Ingleside 13
¶ Snyder 48, Pecos 24
¶ Springtown 76, Gainesville 29
¶ Stafford 43, Bay City 6
¶ Stephenville 63, Brownwood 7
¶ Sunnyvale 66, Farmersville 0
¶ Sweetwater 27, Monahans 21
¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Henderson 14
¶ Van 48, Brownsboro 21
¶ Waco La Vega 60, Waxahachie Life 6
¶ West Orange-Stark 42, Bridge City 0
¶ WF Hirschi 29, Lake Worth 17
¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 46, Dallas Pinkston 0
¶ Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 3
CLASS 3A=
¶ Alba-Golden 14, Como-Pickton 0
¶ Alpine 48, Anthony 13
¶ Altair Rice 49, Wallis Brazos 26
¶ Amarillo River Road 33, Dalhart 27
¶ Anahuac 37, Woodville 31
¶ Anson 42, Colorado City 14
¶ Banquete 55, Monte Alto 6
¶ Bonham 36, Emory Rains 20
¶ Boyd 48, Bowie 6
¶ Brady 42, Bangs 14
¶ Breckenridge 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
¶ Brock 47, Pilot Point 13
¶ Brownfield 41, Lamesa 22
¶ CC London 41, San Diego 34, OT
¶ Childress 34, Canadian 13
¶ Cisco 46, San Saba 7
¶ Coleman 42, Winters 0
¶ Columbus 28, Boling 20
¶ Cooper 48, Wolfe City 8
¶ Cotulla 29, Lytle 23
¶ Daingerfield 50, Paris Chisum 13
¶ Denver City 62, Kermit 0
¶ Diboll 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 22
¶ Early 24, Wall 14
¶ Eastland 40, Dublin 39
¶ El Maton Tidehaven 49, Danbury 8
¶ Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12
¶ Friona 56, Amarillo Highland Park 18
¶ Ganado 33, Flatonia 32
¶ Gladewater Sabine 28, Tatum 27
¶ Groesbeck 26, Kemp 20
¶ Gunter 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7
¶ Hallettsville 45, Hitchcock 24
¶ Hebbronville 27, Santa Rosa 0
¶ Hooks 65, Pattonville Prairiland 31
¶ Johnson City 50, Harper 12
¶ Karnes City 35, Natalia 28
¶ Kirbyville 31, Buna 26
¶ Kountze 27, Warren 13
¶ Lago Vista 24, Blanco 13
¶ Leonard 44, Whitewright 13
¶ Lexington 28, Clifton 7
¶ Little River Academy 30, Troy 17
¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 34, Idalou 21
¶ Luling 28, Comfort 21
¶ Lyford 46, Progreso 3
¶ Malakoff 41, Fairfield 7
¶ Marion 27, SA Cole 12
¶ Merkel 34, Comanche 20
¶ Millsap 40, Jacksboro 33
¶ Mineola 49, Commerce 8
¶ Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6
¶ Muleshoe 38, Littlefield 36, OT
¶ New London West Rusk 49, Quitman 7
¶ New Waverly 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
¶ Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7
¶ Nixon-Smiley 22, Dilley 19
¶ Omaha Pewitt 47, Redwater 13
¶ Orangefield 27, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13
¶ Palmer 68, Dallas Gateway 6
¶ Rogers 40, Florence 20
¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 55, Ingram Moore 12
¶ Scurry-Rosser 60, Corsicana Mildred 6
¶ Shallowater 42, Slaton 0
¶ Sonora 28, Ballinger 21
¶ Spearman 45, Tulia 28
¶ Stanton 24, Big Lake Reagan County 0
¶ Stockdale 40, George West 7
¶ Taft 46, Skidmore-Tynan 21
¶ Teague 29, Eustace 19
¶ Tolar 69, Itasca 0
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Clyde 7
¶ Van Vleck 19, East Bernard 14
¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 28, Goliad 7
¶ Waskom 85, New Diana 14
¶ West 65, Maypearl 0
¶ White Oak 42, New Boston 21
¶ Whitesboro 52, Peaster 9
¶ Winnsboro 49, Pottsboro 20
CLASS 2A=
¶ Agua Dulce 28, Pettus 14
¶ Albany 61, Cross Plains 3
¶ Alvord 48, Tioga 15
¶ Archer City 55, Seymour 6
¶ Beckville 71, Frankston 8
¶ Bogata Rivercrest 27, Honey Grove 21
¶ Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35
¶ Boys Ranch 28, Stinnett West Texas 6
¶ Bruni 40, Sabinal 20
¶ Burton 21, Iola 0
¶ Cayuga 38, Kerens 14
¶ Chilton 41, Bremond 0
¶ Christoval 69, Miles 0
¶ Clarendon 42, Shamrock 41
¶ Crawford 45, Valley Mills 7
¶ Cumby 42, Detroit 36
¶ Cushing 40, Colmesneil 14
¶ D’Hanis 42, Charlotte 0
¶ Deweyville 68, High Island 0
¶ Eldorado 56, Junction 14
¶ Evadale 35, Burkeville 6
¶ Falls City 48, Woodsboro 0
¶ Farwell 28, Olton 20
¶ Floydada 35, Hale Center 34
¶ Garrison 40, Joaquin 32
¶ Gorman 73, Baird 30
¶ Granger 25, Somerville 20
¶ Haskell 37, Stamford 20
¶ Hawkins 36, Gladewater Union Grove 7
¶ Hawley 24, Forsan 21
¶ Hearne 45, Moody 7
¶ Holland 41, Thrall 12
¶ Hubbard 46, Frost 6
¶ Italy 38, Dawson 0
¶ Kenedy 14, Three Rivers 7
¶ La Pryor 58, Benavides 6
¶ La Villa 40, Ben Bolt 0
¶ Leakey 53, Prairie Lea 0
¶ Lindsay 34, Trenton 24
¶ Lovelady 43, Overton 0
¶ Marlin 76, Axtell 0
¶ Mart 49, Wortham 0
¶ Mason 53, Ozona 22
¶ Maud 26, Simms Bowie 14
¶ McCamey 51, Seagraves 22
¶ Muenster 53, Petrolia 6
¶ New Deal 42, Sundown 14
¶ Olney 38, Quanah 20
¶ Panhandle 56, Sanford-Fritch 27
¶ Post 62, Tahoka 0
¶ Price Carlisle 82, Linden-Kildare 7
¶ Quinlan Boles 47, Clarksville 8
¶ Ralls 44, Lockney 7
¶ Refugio 68, Freer 0
¶ Riesel 49, Buffalo 19
¶ Rocksprings 60, Menard 35
¶ Roscoe 61, Hamlin 0
¶ Rosebud-Lott 49, Bruceville-Eddy 12
¶ Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2
¶ Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14
¶ Stratford 67, Booker 6
¶ Timpson 56, Shelbyville 14
¶ Van Horn 60, Marfa 6
¶ Vega 61, Sunray 24
¶ Wellington 56, Wheeler 20
¶ Windthorst 60, Era 0
¶ Yorktown 49, Runge 7
CLASS 1A=
¶ Bluff Dale 49, Gustine 33
¶ Blum 78, Avalon 32
¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 46, Forestburg 0
¶ Brackett 18, Center Point 12
¶ Campbell 55, Savoy 6
¶ Coolidge 54, Aquilla 18
¶ Crowell 62, Vernon Northside 6
¶ Happy 74, Claude 0
¶ Ira 46, Aspermont 0
¶ Ladonia Fannindel 53, Trinidad 6
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 59, Fruitvale 14
¶ Lamesa Klondike 67, Ackerly Sands 8
¶ Loop 68, Wilson 26
¶ Loraine 61, Blackwell 36
¶ Lueders-Avoca 49, Haskell Paint Creek 0
¶ Matador Motley County 82, Jayton 36
¶ May 54, Lingleville 8
¶ Meadow 61, O’Donnell 50
¶ Medina 76, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 36
¶ Mertzon Irion County 91, Eden 62
¶ Morton 42, Iraan 6
¶ New Home 40, Sudan 6
¶ Newcastle 60, Bryson 12
¶ Oakwood 54, Calvert 26
¶ Rankin 82, Garden City 58
¶ Richland Springs 54, Lohn 0
¶ Rochelle 74, Mullin 28
¶ Ropesville Ropes 30, Smyer 6
¶ Rotan 61, Roby 38
¶ Rule 55, Chillicothe 6
¶ Saint Jo 76, Perrin-Whitt 30
¶ Silverton 58, Hart 53
¶ Spur 100, Paducah 54
¶ Strawn 83, Gordon 38
¶ Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0
¶ Water Valley 47, Paint Rock 0
¶ White Deer 50, McLean 44
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Plano John Paul II 16
¶ Austin Regents 49, Austin Brentwood 7
¶ Austin Veritas 78, Concordia 22
¶ Boerne Geneva 51, SA St. Anthony’s 3
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 49, CC John Paul 48
¶ Bryan Brazos Christian 41, Houston Northland Christian 0
¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 58, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 13
¶ Colleyville Covenant 54, FW Temple Christian 13
¶ Conroe Covenant 54, Bryan Allen Academy 22
¶ Dallas Lutheran 38, Denton Calvary 26
¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 65, FW All Saints 28
¶ EP Cathedral 35, Austin St. Dominic Savio 34
¶ FW Southwest Christian 58, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14
¶ Greenville Christian 54, Garland Christian 8
¶ Houston St. Pius X 28, Beaumont Kelly 14
¶ Houston St. Thomas 45, Tomball Concordia 0
¶ Katy Pope John 41, SA Christian 14
¶ Lubbock Christ The King 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 42
¶ Lubbock Christian 28, FW Lake Country 7
¶ Lucas Christian 54, Watauga Harvest 6
¶ Marble Falls Faith 64, Round Rock Christian 8
¶ Midland Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7
¶ New Braunfels Christian 89, St Augustine 43
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 77, Beaumont Legacy Christian 12
¶ SA Antonian 44, SA Central Catholic 35
¶ SA Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16
¶ Victoria St. Joseph 55, Frassati Catholic 24
OTHER=
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 37, Alief Hastings 0
¶ Azle Christian School 84, Carrollton Prince of Peace 51
¶ Beaumont United 24, Baytown Goose Creek 14
¶ Benjamin def. Harrold , forfeit
¶ Buda Johnson 44, New Braunfels Canyon 27
¶ Carrollton Creekview def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
¶ Fort Bend Christian 27, Houston Second Baptist 24
¶ FW Brewer 36, FW Arlington Heights 12
¶ Jersey Village 63, Cypress Creek 21
¶ KIPP Generations 22, Houston KIPP 16
¶ Longview Heritage 63, Eagle Christian 0
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lubbock All Saints 22
¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33
¶ Midland Legacy 34, Odessa Permian 21
¶ Mount Calm 56, Buckholts 18
¶ Nazareth def. Lorenzo , forfeit
¶ Odessa Compass 28, Tornillo 22
¶ Oglesby def. Dime Box , forfeit
¶ Plano Coram Deo 47, Rockwall Heritage 0
¶ Prosper Rock Hill 51, Frisco Lebanon Trail 34
¶ San Antonio Harlan 42, SA Northside Warren 20
¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, SA Southside 6
¶ Spring Branch Living Rock 34, SA Atonement 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com