PREP FOOTBALL=

Belt 44, Shelby 6

Billings West 49, Great Falls Russell 20

Bozeman 38, Gallatin 35

Clark Fork 30, Darby 26

Columbia Falls 35, Whitefish 19

Columbus 48, Three Forks 0

Dillon 42, East Helena 0

Eureka 14, Bigfork 13

Fairfield 20, Cut Bank 14

Flint Creek 42, Seeley-Swan 6

Florence 54, Whitehall 7

Frenchtown 41, Stevensville 16

Great Falls 23, Billings Senior 7

Hamilton 48, Libby 14

Havre 57, Livingston 8

Helena 42, Missoula Big Sky 7

Huntley Project 33, Baker 0

Jefferson (Boulder) 29, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 12

Joliet 70, Absarokee 6

Kalispell Glacier 56, Kalispell Flathead 0

Laurel 14, Glendive 10

Lewistown (Fergus) 21, Billings Central 14

Malta 37, Glasgow 6

Missoula Loyola 50, Anaconda 6

Missoula Sentinel 32, Helena Capital 0

Park City 36, Sheridan 34

Polson 41, Browning 0

Richey-Lambert 48, Bainville 0

Ronan 34, Corvallis 7

Roundup 14, Colstrip 0

Shields Valley 30, Bridger 26

Sidney 47, Miles City 32

St. Ignatius 58, Arlee 0

Townsend 46, Big Timber 6

Wolf Point 43, Conrad 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you