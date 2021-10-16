PREP FOOTBALL=
Belt 44, Shelby 6
Billings West 49, Great Falls Russell 20
Bozeman 38, Gallatin 35
Clark Fork 30, Darby 26
Columbia Falls 35, Whitefish 19
Columbus 48, Three Forks 0
Dillon 42, East Helena 0
Eureka 14, Bigfork 13
Fairfield 20, Cut Bank 14
Flint Creek 42, Seeley-Swan 6
Florence 54, Whitehall 7
Frenchtown 41, Stevensville 16
Great Falls 23, Billings Senior 7
Hamilton 48, Libby 14
Havre 57, Livingston 8
Helena 42, Missoula Big Sky 7
Huntley Project 33, Baker 0
Jefferson (Boulder) 29, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 12
Joliet 70, Absarokee 6
Kalispell Glacier 56, Kalispell Flathead 0
Laurel 14, Glendive 10
Lewistown (Fergus) 21, Billings Central 14
Malta 37, Glasgow 6
Missoula Loyola 50, Anaconda 6
Missoula Sentinel 32, Helena Capital 0
Park City 36, Sheridan 34
Polson 41, Browning 0
Richey-Lambert 48, Bainville 0
Ronan 34, Corvallis 7
Roundup 14, Colstrip 0
Shields Valley 30, Bridger 26
Sidney 47, Miles City 32
St. Ignatius 58, Arlee 0
Townsend 46, Big Timber 6
Wolf Point 43, Conrad 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com