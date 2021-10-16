PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 0
Albany 28, Foley 14
Andover 49, Monticello 14
Annandale 35, Princeton 17
Barnesville 42, Staples-Motley 7
Becker 23, St. Cloud Apollo 18
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38, Browerville/Eagle Valley 26
Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8
Benilde-St. Margaret's 24, Orono 22
Benson 37, Maple Lake 0
Bethlehem Academy 50, Winona Cotter 14
Blooming Prairie 42, New Richland-H-E-G 20
Blue Earth Area 61, Norwood-Young America 20
Braham 67, East Central 6
Brandon-Evansville 66, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 13
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 12
Byron 55, Albert Lea 6
Caledonia 22, Triton 0
Cannon Falls 52, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26
Cass Lake-Bena 44, Laporte 20
Chanhassen 31, Holy Angels 21
Chaska 17, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6
Chatfield 41, Dover-Eyota 6
Coon Rapids 19, Cambridge-Isanti 18
Cromwell 35, McGregor 20
Dassel-Cokato 20, Litchfield 6
DeLaSalle 32, Minneapolis Southwest 17
Deer River 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 19
Detroit Lakes 20, Park Rapids 14
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Fergus Falls 7
Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0
Eagan 17, Burnsville 14
East Ridge 35, Eastview 6
Eden Prairie 35, Edina 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 34, Pierz 14
Elk River 57, Alexandria 56
Fertile-Beltrami 40, Blackduck 0
Fillmore Central 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Forest Lake 27, Roseville 20
Fridley 35, St. Paul Como Park 0
G-F-W 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20
Glencoe-Silver Lake 28, New London-Spicer 26
Grand Meadow 40, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14
Grand Rapids 42, Rock Ridge 0
Hancock 44, Sebeka 24
Hawley 49, Breckenridge 20
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14
Hill City 32, Ely 0
Hill-Murray 35, South St. Paul 14
Holdingford 50, Montevideo 34
Hutchinson 34, Delano 12
Jordan 27, Marshall 14
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14
Kimball 41, BOLD 28
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 37, Windom 14
Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 16
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Houston 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 22
Mahtomedi 49, Simley 21
Mankato East 28, Faribault 21
Mankato West 48, Northfield 0
Maple Grove 38, St. Michael-Albertville 17
Minneapolis North 52, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Minnetonka 31, Centennial 7
Minnewaska 26, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6
Moorhead 21, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12
Mound Westonka 49, St. Paul Central 0
Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12
Murray County Central 30, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
NCEUH 12, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
Nevis 30, Park Christian 6
New Prague 27, Owatonna 0
New Ulm 26, Belle Plaine 20
New York Mills 35, Parkers Prairie 6
Nicollet 14, Renville County West 12
North Branch 50, Hermantown 42
North St. Paul 21, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Ogilvie 42, Silver Bay 12
Osakis 22, West Central 20
Ottertail Central 20, Frazee 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 30, Anoka 27
Paynesville 34, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30
Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 0
Pine City 36, Cloquet 8
Pine River-Backus 44, Lake Park-Audubon 16
Pipestone 32, Jackson County Central 14
Providence Academy 56, St. Croix Lutheran 21
Red Lake County 22, Menahga 8
Redwood Valley 40, Sibley East 14
Robbinsdale Cooper 42, Irondale 21
Rochester Century 37, Rochester John Marshall 8
Rochester Lourdes 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Rochester Mayo 42, Austin 20
Rogers 37, Buffalo 0
Royalton 20, Rockford 6
Rush City 44, International Falls 14
Rushford-Peterson 67, Hayfield 7
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37, Yellow Medicine East 36, OT
SMB-Wolfpack 28, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Sauk Centre 24, Melrose 13
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 62, Southland 20
Spectrum 25, Academy Force 6
Spring Grove 20, Kingsland 19
Spring Lake Park 55, Tartan 7
St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 0
St. Anthony 34, St. Paul Johnson 12
St. Charles 40, Lewiston-Altura 27
St. Clair/Loyola 43, Medford 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 13, Little Falls 12
St. Francis 31, Big Lake 12
St. Louis Park 29, Waconia 28
St. Thomas Academy 49, Apple Valley 0
Stewartville 41, Winona 14
Stillwater 49, Mounds View 13
Thief River Falls 10, Pequot Lakes 7
Totino-Grace 14, Champlin Park 3
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55, Sleepy Eye 13
Tri-City United 22, St. Peter 6
Two Harbors 63, Hibbing 0
Upsala/Swanville 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22
Verndale 38, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 31
Wabasso 40, St. James Area 8
Warroad 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14
Waseca 49, Worthington 6
Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 13
Wayzata 38, Blaine 10
White Bear Lake 41, Osseo 27
Willmar 41, Chisago Lakes 6
Woodbury 38, Hopkins 0
Zimmerman 41, Milaca 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Proctor vs. Mora, ccd.
