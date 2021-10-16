PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 0

Albany 28, Foley 14

Andover 49, Monticello 14

Annandale 35, Princeton 17

Barnesville 42, Staples-Motley 7

Becker 23, St. Cloud Apollo 18

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38, Browerville/Eagle Valley 26

Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8

Benilde-St. Margaret's 24, Orono 22

Benson 37, Maple Lake 0

Bethlehem Academy 50, Winona Cotter 14

Blooming Prairie 42, New Richland-H-E-G 20

Blue Earth Area 61, Norwood-Young America 20

Braham 67, East Central 6

Brandon-Evansville 66, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 13

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 12

Byron 55, Albert Lea 6

Caledonia 22, Triton 0

Cannon Falls 52, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26

Cass Lake-Bena 44, Laporte 20

Chanhassen 31, Holy Angels 21

Chaska 17, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6

Chatfield 41, Dover-Eyota 6

Coon Rapids 19, Cambridge-Isanti 18

Cromwell 35, McGregor 20

Dassel-Cokato 20, Litchfield 6

DeLaSalle 32, Minneapolis Southwest 17

Deer River 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 19

Detroit Lakes 20, Park Rapids 14

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Fergus Falls 7

Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0

Eagan 17, Burnsville 14

East Ridge 35, Eastview 6

Eden Prairie 35, Edina 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 34, Pierz 14

Elk River 57, Alexandria 56

Fertile-Beltrami 40, Blackduck 0

Fillmore Central 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Forest Lake 27, Roseville 20

Fridley 35, St. Paul Como Park 0

G-F-W 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20

Glencoe-Silver Lake 28, New London-Spicer 26

Grand Meadow 40, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 14

Grand Rapids 42, Rock Ridge 0

Hancock 44, Sebeka 24

Hawley 49, Breckenridge 20

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 52, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 14

Hill City 32, Ely 0

Hill-Murray 35, South St. Paul 14

Holdingford 50, Montevideo 34

Hutchinson 34, Delano 12

Jordan 27, Marshall 14

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14

Kimball 41, BOLD 28

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 37, Windom 14

Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 16

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Houston 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 22

Mahtomedi 49, Simley 21

Mankato East 28, Faribault 21

Mankato West 48, Northfield 0

Maple Grove 38, St. Michael-Albertville 17

Minneapolis North 52, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Minnetonka 31, Centennial 7

Minnewaska 26, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Moorhead 21, Sauk Rapids-Rice 12

Mound Westonka 49, St. Paul Central 0

Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12

Murray County Central 30, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

NCEUH 12, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Nevis 30, Park Christian 6

New Prague 27, Owatonna 0

New Ulm 26, Belle Plaine 20

New York Mills 35, Parkers Prairie 6

Nicollet 14, Renville County West 12

North Branch 50, Hermantown 42

North St. Paul 21, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Ogilvie 42, Silver Bay 12

Osakis 22, West Central 20

Ottertail Central 20, Frazee 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 30, Anoka 27

Paynesville 34, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30

Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 0

Pine City 36, Cloquet 8

Pine River-Backus 44, Lake Park-Audubon 16

Pipestone 32, Jackson County Central 14

Providence Academy 56, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Red Lake County 22, Menahga 8

Redwood Valley 40, Sibley East 14

Robbinsdale Cooper 42, Irondale 21

Rochester Century 37, Rochester John Marshall 8

Rochester Lourdes 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Rochester Mayo 42, Austin 20

Rogers 37, Buffalo 0

Royalton 20, Rockford 6

Rush City 44, International Falls 14

Rushford-Peterson 67, Hayfield 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37, Yellow Medicine East 36, OT

SMB-Wolfpack 28, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Sauk Centre 24, Melrose 13

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 62, Southland 20

Spectrum 25, Academy Force 6

Spring Grove 20, Kingsland 19

Spring Lake Park 55, Tartan 7

St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 0

St. Anthony 34, St. Paul Johnson 12

St. Charles 40, Lewiston-Altura 27

St. Clair/Loyola 43, Medford 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 13, Little Falls 12

St. Francis 31, Big Lake 12

St. Louis Park 29, Waconia 28

St. Thomas Academy 49, Apple Valley 0

Stewartville 41, Winona 14

Stillwater 49, Mounds View 13

Thief River Falls 10, Pequot Lakes 7

Totino-Grace 14, Champlin Park 3

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55, Sleepy Eye 13

Tri-City United 22, St. Peter 6

Two Harbors 63, Hibbing 0

Upsala/Swanville 43, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22

Verndale 38, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 31

Wabasso 40, St. James Area 8

Warroad 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Waseca 49, Worthington 6

Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 13

Wayzata 38, Blaine 10

White Bear Lake 41, Osseo 27

Willmar 41, Chisago Lakes 6

Woodbury 38, Hopkins 0

Zimmerman 41, Milaca 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Proctor vs. Mora, ccd.

