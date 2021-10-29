PREP FOOTBALL=

All-Nations Class 9B State=

Semifinal=

McLaughlin, S.D. 42, Omaha Nation 6

Winnebago 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

First Round=

Bellevue West 63, Papillion-LaVista 26

Elkhorn South 35, Kearney 20

Grand Island 30, Omaha Creighton Prep 28

Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42

North Platte 24, Columbus 17

Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3

Omaha North 49, Millard South 42

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Class B=

First Round=

Aurora 49, Lexington 7

Bennington 51, McCook 13

Elkhorn 36, York 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 31, Norris 10

Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross Catholic 13

Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21

Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19

Waverly 59, Grand Island Northwest 13

Class C1First Round=

Ashland-Greenwood 23, Adams Central 12

Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20

Boone Central 42, Wayne 35

Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 20

Columbus Scotus 35, Fort Calhoun 16

Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0

Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14

Wahoo 24, Auburn 13

Class C2First Round=

Aquinas 37, Sutton 14

Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick's 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Bishop Neumann 14

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon/Rushville 15

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6

Ord 62, Centennial 21

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26

Class D1=

Second Round=

Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20

Burwell 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34

Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Howells/Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20

Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28

Class D2=

Second Round=

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Pender 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Bloomfield 40

Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0

Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22

Kenesaw 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 56

Osceola 54, Leyton 28

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6

Class D6=

First Round=

Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19

McCool Junction 28, Franklin 20

Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38

Pawnee City 54, Red Cloud 46

Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0

Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Arthur County 38

Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

