PREP FOOTBALL=
All-Nations Class 9B State=
Semifinal=
McLaughlin, S.D. 42, Omaha Nation 6
Winnebago 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
First Round=
Bellevue West 63, Papillion-LaVista 26
Elkhorn South 35, Kearney 20
Grand Island 30, Omaha Creighton Prep 28
Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42
North Platte 24, Columbus 17
Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3
Omaha North 49, Millard South 42
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Class B=
First Round=
Aurora 49, Lexington 7
Bennington 51, McCook 13
Elkhorn 36, York 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 31, Norris 10
Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross Catholic 13
Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21
Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19
Waverly 59, Grand Island Northwest 13
Class C1First Round=
Ashland-Greenwood 23, Adams Central 12
Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20
Boone Central 42, Wayne 35
Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 20
Columbus Scotus 35, Fort Calhoun 16
Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0
Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14
Wahoo 24, Auburn 13
Class C2First Round=
Aquinas 37, Sutton 14
Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick's 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Bishop Neumann 14
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon/Rushville 15
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6
Ord 62, Centennial 21
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26
Class D1=
Second Round=
Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20
Burwell 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12
Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34
Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Howells/Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20
Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28
Class D2=
Second Round=
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Pender 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Bloomfield 40
Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0
Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22
Kenesaw 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 56
Osceola 54, Leyton 28
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6
Class D6=
First Round=
Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19
McCool Junction 28, Franklin 20
Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38
Pawnee City 54, Red Cloud 46
Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0
Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Arthur County 38
Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44
