PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 1A Division II Eight-Man=
Qualifier Round=
Carey 54, Timberline-Weippe 6
Dietrich 60, Council 38
IHSAA Class 1A Division I=
Qualifier Round=
Genesee 62, Murtaugh 36
Oakley 64, Wallace 8
Potlatch 46, Grace 8
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=
Qualifying Round=
Melba 18, W. Jefferson 12
IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=
Qualifier Round=
South Fremont 35, Kellogg 30
Weiser 62, Buhl 20
IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs=
First Round=
Bishop Kelly 49, Twin Falls 21
Blackfoot 52, Middleton 24
Nampa 37, Emmett 29
Shelley 36, Preston 13
Vallivue 28, Minico 12
IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round=
Eagle 31, Borah 15
Highland 45, Skyview 28
Meridian 47, Madison 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com