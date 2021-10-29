PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A Division II Eight-Man=

Qualifier Round=

Carey 54, Timberline-Weippe 6

Dietrich 60, Council 38

IHSAA Class 1A Division I=

Qualifier Round=

Genesee 62, Murtaugh 36

Oakley 64, Wallace 8

Potlatch 46, Grace 8

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=

Qualifying Round=

Melba 18, W. Jefferson 12

IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=

Qualifier Round=

South Fremont 35, Kellogg 30

Weiser 62, Buhl 20

IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs=

First Round=

Bishop Kelly 49, Twin Falls 21

Blackfoot 52, Middleton 24

Nampa 37, Emmett 29

Shelley 36, Preston 13

Vallivue 28, Minico 12

IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs=

First Round=

Eagle 31, Borah 15

Highland 45, Skyview 28

Meridian 47, Madison 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

