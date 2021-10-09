PREP FOOTBALL=
A.C. Flora 39, Richland Northeast 3
Abbeville 48, Liberty 0
Aiken 13, Midland Valley 12
Andrew Jackson 52, North Central 7
Andrew Jackson Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 18
Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Pinewood Prep 13
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40, Branchville 7
Beaufort 16, James Island 0
Berkeley 28, Wando 21
Bishop England 20, Academic Magnet 12
Blackville-Hilda 60, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0
Camden 40, Marlboro County 20
Cane Bay 35, Stratford 28
Carolina Forest 27, Conway 7
Chapman 52, Emerald 3
Cheraw 16, Central 6
Chester 31, Fairfield Central 0
Chesterfield 83, Buford 70
Christ Church Episcopal 53, West Oak 0
Clinton 47, Broome 14
Clover 44, Fort Mill 7
Crestwood 40, Lakewood 14
D.W. Daniel 56, Pendleton 0
Dillon 55, Aynor 6
Dutch Fork 69, Chapin 21
Fort Dorchester 38, Goose Creek 34
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 50, Newberry Academy 14
Gaffney 42, Dorman 35
Gilbert 42, Fox Creek 13
Gray Collegiate Academy 50, Columbia 0
Greer 24, Belton-Honea Path 14
Hammond 48, First Baptist 0
Hanahan 42, Battery Creek 14
Hilton Head Christian Academy 41, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 8
Hilton Head Island 34, Colleton County 6
Hilton Head Prep 26, Orangeburg Prep 0
Irmo 48, Dreher 0
John Paul II 56, Northwood Academy 0
Landrum 37, Blacksburg 7
Lee Central 38, Latta 6
Lexington 31, White Knoll 13
Lower Richland 35, Mid-Carolina 0
May River 30, Bluffton 3
Myrtle Beach 47, Hartsville 14
Nation Ford 56, Boiling Springs 27
North Myrtle Beach 60, Darlington 0
Northwestern 28, Blythewood 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27, Swansea 8
Philip Simmons 38, Lake Marion 12
Robert E. Lee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 14
Silver Bluff 62, Pelion 7
Socastee 24, St. James 3
South Florence 38, Wilson 7
South Pointe 51, Lancaster 13
Southside Christian 49, Calhoun Falls 0
Spartanburg 65, Wade Hampton (G) 19
Spring Valley 30, Ridge View 27
St. Joseph 14, Chesnee 7
Strom Thurmond 17, Brookland-Cayce 7
Summerville 63, R.B. Stall 12
Summerville Faith Christian 56, Cathedral Academy 12
T.L. Hanna 43, Mauldin 22
Thomas Heyward Academy 32, Colleton Prep 7
Thomas Sumter Academy 47, Beaufort Academy 13
Timberland 35, Burke 0
Trinity Byrnes School 29, Porter-Gaud 21
W. Wyman King Academy 28, Palmetto Christian Academy 22
Wade Hampton (H) 26, Edisto 7
West Ashley 41, Ashley Ridge 7
Westwood 40, Lugoff-Elgin 28
Williamsburg Academy 31, Dillon Christian 6
Wilson Hall 47, Ben Lippen 34
Woodruff 63, Union County 49
Wren 34, Seneca 21
York Comprehensive 19, Catawba Ridge 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camden vs. Manning, ccd.
Crestwood vs. Marlboro County, ccd.
Eau Claire vs. Batesburg-Leesville, ccd.
Fairfield Central vs. Lower Richland, ccd.
Great Falls vs. C.A. Johnson, ccd.
Greenville vs. Laurens, ccd.
Laurence Manning Academy vs. Cardinal Newman, ccd.
