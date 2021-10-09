PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen 76, Walthill 6
Alma 58, Elm Creek 6
Amherst 28, Ravenna 24
Ansley-Litchfield 36, South Loup 20
Aquinas 61, David City 0
Arapahoe 32, Bertrand 12
Arcadia-Loup City 52, Shelby/Rising City 20
Archbishop Bergan 69, Tekamah-Herman 7
Arthur County 72, Creek Valley 22
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wahoo 12
Auburn 41, Nebraska City 14
Aurora 43, Hastings 14
Battle Creek 63, O'Neill 0
Bellevue West 55, Millard West 31
Bennington 49, Elkhorn 14
Bloomfield 28, St. Mary's 22
Boone Central 35, Wayne 13
Boyd County 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Boys Town 35, Douglas County West 0
Bridgeport 21, Valentine 20
Broken Bow 20, Holdrege 16
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Giltner 6
Burwell 34, Anselmo-Merna 28
Centennial 35, Wilber-Clatonia 25
Chadron 41, Alliance 6
Chase County 26, Hershey 18
Clarkson/Leigh 60, Wisner-Pilger 34
Cody-Kilgore 97, Minatare 0
Columbus 55, Omaha Northwest 28
Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 6
Columbus Scotus 42, Schuyler 7
Crofton 29, Ponca 7
Cross County 67, East Butler 0
Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 24
Dorchester 68, Heartland Lutheran 36
Elkhorn Mount Michael 28, Elkhorn North 21
Elmwood-Murdock 52, Conestoga 8
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Omaha Christian Academy 14
Fillmore Central 14, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 13
Fort Calhoun 42, Arlington 14
Fullerton 44, Palmer 36
Gothenburg 38, Sidney 6
Grand Island Northwest 24, York 17
Hartington Cedar Catholic 27, Oakland-Craig 0
Hartington-Newcastle 46, Elkhorn Valley 16
Harvard 60, Elba 0
Hastings St. Cecilia 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Heartland 58, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 24
Hi-Line 44, Cambridge 42
High Plains Community 86, Nebraska Lutheran 34
Homer 55, Randolph 14
Howells/Dodge 50, Guardian Angels 12
Hyannis def. Kimball, forfeit
Johnson-Brock 77, Diller-Odell 8
Kearney 34, Lincoln High 14
Kearney Catholic 41, Adams Central 12
Kenesaw 58, Blue Hill 7
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Wakefield 46
Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 14
Lincoln Lutheran 30, Bishop Neumann 17
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Plainview 14
Malcolm 35, Raymond Central 14
McCook 28, Gering 9
McCool Junction 76, Meridian 24
Medicine Valley 54, Loomis 52
Milford 68, Falls City 0
Millard South 40, Fremont 14
Minden 14, Cozad 13
Mitchell 27, Ogallala 6
Mullen 42, Leyton 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Johnson County Central 6
Neligh-Oakdale 50, West Holt 6
Norris 48, Crete 7
North Platte 41, Lincoln East 38
North Platte St. Patrick's 43, Gordon/Rushville 3
Omaha Bryan 24, Omaha Benson 21
Omaha Burke 70, Omaha South 21
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Lincoln Northeast 10
Omaha Gross Catholic 24, Blair 21
Omaha North 40, Lincoln Pius X 21
Omaha Roncalli 55, South Sioux City 27
Omaha Skutt Catholic 56, Ralston 32
Omaha Westside 41, Norfolk 0
Ord def. Twin River, forfeit
Overton 28, Brady 26
Palmyra 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 22
Papillion-LaVista 28, Lincoln Southwest 7
Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha Central 28
Parkview Christian 41, Hampton 6
Pender 64, Emerson-Hubbard 8
Pierce 57, West Point-Beemer 41
Platteview 43, Louisville 35
Plattsmouth 21, Waverly 14
Pleasanton 38, Twin Loup 34
Potter-Dix 51, Hay Springs 12
Red Cloud 60, Franklin 18
Riverside 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 30
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 0
Scottsbluff 49, Lexington 7
Seward 28, Beatrice 26
Silver Lake 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 12
Sioux County 36, Crawford 20
Southwest 42, Paxton 34
Spalding Academy 70, Santee 7
Stanton 52, Madison 6
Sterling 38, Pawnee City 28
Stuart 72, St. Edward 30
Summerland 50, Creighton 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Sutherland 22, Perkins County 20
Sutton 28, Superior 21
Thayer Central 56, Southern 24
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 66, Omaha Nation 12
Tri County 40, Freeman 0
Weeping Water 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12
Winnebago 54, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0
Winside 44, Wausa 20
Wynot 41, Osmond 18
Yutan 67, Syracuse 16
