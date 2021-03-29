ANDOVER — More than 300 people have signed up for the Sarah Strong virtual 5K that is scheduled from April 2 to 4.
Sarah Duval died in February after battling Leukemia for nearly a year. Her friends are organizing the 5K to celebrate her life and raise money for the Sarah Duval Memorial Scholarship that will help young Andover women pursue teaching careers. The walk will celebrate what would have been Duval's 12th birthday on April 3.
The scholarship has already raised more than $130,000 through a GoFundMe page. The first scholarship will be given out in 2022, said Molly Duval, Sarah's older sister.
The Duval family is walking with close family friends Saturday, and passing out cupcakes for Sarah, said Molly said.
There is a suggested route for the 5K that starts and ends at the park in front of the town offices. However, people can walk anywhere and anytime that weekend to participate.
The family requests participants post pictures of their walk with the hashtag #sarahstrong while posting to the Lights for SarahStrong Facebook group or on Instagram while tagging @_sarahstrong.
Individual registration for the 5K is $25 and family registration is $75, which includes a SarahStrong yard sign. Additional signs can be purchased for $10.
Pipe Dream Cupcakes is also selling Funfetti cupcakes to celebrate Sarah's birthday with proceeds going to her memorial fund.
To sign up for the walk visit bit.ly/3qyeck3. To order cupcakes email nadine@pipedreamcupcakes.com by March 30. To donate to the memorial fund visit gofundme.com/f/sarah-duval-memorial-fund.