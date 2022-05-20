North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High around 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.