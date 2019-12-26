ANDOVER — Starting next school year, parents will not have to pay to send their children to kindergarten for a full day.
The School Committee voted unanimously Thursday evening to stop charging tuition for full-day kindergarten. Tuition-free, half-day kindergarten has been available for several years.
"This is a significant milestone for our community and comes after years of collaborative work between the School Committee, administration, Andover educators and parents," School Committee Chairman Joel Blumstein said.
This expanded opportunity will not cost local taxpayers any additional money, according to Blumstein and other school officials. Additional financial assistance from the state will make this possible, Blumstein said.
Superintendent Sheldon Berman and School Committee member Shannon Scully told the Select Board earlier this month that the increase in state aid will cover the cost of providing full-day kindergarten without tuition.
Tuition for full-day kindergarten is now $3,575 per year. Berman pointed out that several years ago, Andover charged $4,650 for full-day kindergarten – the second-highest cost in the state.
The school district is legally obligated to provide half-day kindergarten at no cost, he noted.
"This year, Andover is among a relatively small number of Massachusetts communities that charge for full-day kindergarten," Blumstein said. About 93% of the town's kindergarten students are enrolled for a full day while fewer than 25 children attend for only a half day, he said.
"It is in the educational best interest of our students to provide a full day of kindergarten and it is in the best interest of our families and community to do so without additional cost," Blumstein said.