BROWNSBURG — There was plenty of black and gold in the stands at the Indiana Senior vs. Junior boys All-Star game, and for good reason.
Purdue-bound forwards Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn helped the Indiana Seniors hold off a pesky Indiana Junior squad in a 127-106 win Wednesday night at Brownsburg High School.
Furst, the Indiana Mr. Basketball from Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, had 22 points, while Kaufman-Renn, a Silver Creek standout, had 22 points. Both will be part of Purdue’s incoming freshman class for the 2021-22 season.
South Bend Riley guard Blake Wesley, heading to Notre Dame this summer, had a team-high 24 points for the Seniors.
Leland Walker nearly stole the show for the Juniors, as the 5-foot-10 guard from North Central finished with 24 points, going 8-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Indiana commitment C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North had six points and three blocks, including an impressive block at the rim against Furst early in the game.
Behind Furst, the Seniors led by as many as 16 points in the first half. But the Juniors made a late first-half charge behind Walker, who made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Senior lead to 51-43. Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run that cut the Senior lead to five points.
The Juniors kept charging, as guard Jalen Jackson sank a 3-pointer to cut the Senior lead to 53-51, then made a putback shot with three seconds remaining in the first half to cut the Senior lead to 56-55 at halftime.
Furst scored eight of the first 13 points for the Seniors and finished the first half with 13 points.
In the earlier game Wednesday night, the Senior girls All-Stars topped the Junior All-Stars 94-69. Lawrence North’s Jayla Smith, who is headed to Purdue, led the Seniors with 16 points and six assists.