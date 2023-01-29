Manhattan Jaspers (6-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-14, 3-7 MAAC)
Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -6; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after TJ Gadsden scored 22 points in Canisius' 87-82 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.
The Golden Griffins have gone 3-3 in home games. Canisius is eighth in the MAAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 3.8.
The Jaspers have gone 4-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Anthony Nelson averaging 4.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.
Nelson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.
Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.