“In the Mood” plays at Laura Collins’ swing dance rehearsal this Wednesday night in Groveland and she has to smile.
The Swing Era song’s stirring opening notes and compelling rhythm remind the Salem, New Hampshire, nurse how her dad and mom – like countless couples in the 1930s and 1940s – met eyes on a Massachusetts dance floor and two months later married.
Swing thrived at area ballrooms. There was the Crystal in Andover, Commodore in Lowell and those at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, the Salem Willows and the Casino Ballroom at Hampton Beach. Also, Norumbega Park’s Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton where Collins’ parents met during World War II, her dad a young U.S. Navy sailor on leave.
Swing is no longer legion to the masses and a dance ticket to matrimony but remains a delightful obsession among devotees in the Merrimack Valley and beyond.
“If you go anywhere in this country, you’ll be able to find a swing dance somewhere,” says Greg Clarkson, who grew up in Newburyport’s Joppa Flats and founded the Northshore Swing Dance group.
He’s been a regular traveler to Charleston, South Carolina, in the winter to dance. Guess what dance they do there?
“You can actually dance all over the world,” says Debbie Hilse of North Andover, a swing dancer for 15 years.
Tonight, the swing performance group, also including dancers from Haverhill, Boxford, Groveland and Sandown, do the dishrag, sliding door and salsa rueda circle as they put their twist on a swing showcase they will present Sunday in Newburyport at Yankee Homecoming.
“In our routine, we have East Coast swing, Lindy Hop and Charleston all mixed together with one dance, with one song,” Clarkson says as the dancers hit the floor to the modern swing-influenced song “Crabbuckit.”
The night before, he had a group dancing to Elle King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s.”
One reason for swing’s lasting allure is its pivotal place in American music and dance culture.
It serves a heaping helping of Americana, having derived from earlier American dances including tap, and influencing subsequent styles from jazz to disco to hip-hop.
Its birth is said to have been in Harlem during Prohibition in 1920 when dancers removed taps from their shoes so as not to draw attention to the drinking that went hand-in-hand with dancing.
Then, there’s the vibrant big band music inspiring exhilarating, liberating and joyous improvisational movement.
West Coast swing teacher Mr. Jonathan (Jonathan Barbeau), manager of Two Guys Smoke Shop in Salem, New Hampshire, says the music and the dance’s freedom is what got him hooked.
Twenty years ago, he was at the White Buffalo in Methuen with a woman he had been dating when the disc jockey played a Walter Beasley tune and a small group started swing dancing.
Barbeau’s romance didn’t work out but he was smitten by swing.
He sought out small drop-in classes, traveling good distances to them, and then said, “The heck with it,” and hired a one-on-one professional teacher, dropping $20,000 on lessons in two years. Now, he’s a teacher.
People get caught up in swing, says Barbeau, who grew up in Haverhill.
It doesn’t have the rules that ballroom dancing does, and swing is so embedded in dance that the moves carry over to different styles.
“Swing is more of a street dance, they (dancers) can test out their musicality — they can be musical,” says Barbeau.
Clarkson said the swing lead dancer introduces the first two steps and then the partner can get creative.
Swing is a whole bunch of small moves put together by choice, he says.
There is room under the swing umbrella for the shy and feverish, for folks seeking exercise, friendship or fun or all three.
It took Stuart Manikas, a self-professed shy guy, a year of group dancing before he ventured to the floor for social dancing.
That was 20 years ago. What keeps him coming back for more?
“The joy of synchronous movements and learning new stuff,” says Manikas, a Haverhill native who lives across the border in Plaistow.
Hilse, a former elementary and middle school teacher, loved to dance as a child and resumed as an adult for the exercise. She’s now a salsa teacher.
“The nice thing about swing music is you can dance to the older music from the ‘30s and ‘40s, the big band music, but you can also dance to the more modern music,” she says.
Modern swing groups include the Big Bad Voodoo Daddies, the Brian Seltzer Orchestra and the Squirrel Nut Zippers.
Back in the day there was Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and the Dorsey brothers, Jimmy and Tommy.
They all played area ballrooms. Tommy Dorsey, Miller, Armstrong, Basie and Ellington headlined the Casino Ballroom.
Years ago, Hampton Casino owner John Dineen told The Eagle-Tribune about the Casino Ballroom heyday drawing 2,000 people a night, 10,000 on the weekend. People were mad to dance, and at all hours from breakfast to past midnight.
He said he personally knew of 2,000 people who had met there and got married.
Meanwhile, back in Groveland at the Great Hall basement at Veasey Memorial Park, the performance group works on a new number they will break out in December.
The routine ends with half the dancers wearing tap shoes, and half in regular shoes, doing what they call a tap swing.
“It adds a whole new dimension,” Clarkson says.
The group meets at Veasey most Monday nights. Beginners are welcome.
Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a weekly series about diverse dance styles in the Merrimack Valley. Email reporter Terry Date with dance story ideas, tdate@eagletribune.com
