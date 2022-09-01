BOSTON — The state’s top election official is urging voters who haven't returned mail ballots for Tuesday’s elections not to use the U.S. Postal Service.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said mail ballots that haven't yet been sent should be hand-delivered to a ballot drop boxes or a city or town election office.
"We're strongly recommending, at this point, that people not put their ballots into the mail system," Galvin told reporters at a briefing Thursday. "We've had a number of issues, and the Postal Service is cooperating with us, but we know there's been a shortage of letter carriers and delays."
Vote-by-mail ballots that haven't been received by 8 p.m. on Election Day won't be counted, he said. Voters who still haven’t returned their ballot by Tuesday also have the option of turning in their ballot or voting in person at polling places.
"We want to make sure every ballot is counted," Galvin said.
In Tuesday's primary, voters head to the polls to nominate candidates for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor and a host of other state, county and legislative races.
Topping the statewide races is a GOP contest between gubernatorial candidates Geoff Diehl, a former state lawmaker from Whitman, and Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman making his first run for office.
The winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary will face Democrat Maura Healey, the state’s Attorney General, who is unopposed on Tuesday's ballot.
Two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are not seeking reelection this year.
Locally, two Democrats — state Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, and Attorney James O’Shea of Middleton — are competing for the party’s nomination for the Essex County District Attorney with longtime DA Jonathan Blodgett not seeking re-election. There are no Republican candidates running for the DA’s job.
In another county level race, incumbent Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, a Democrat first elected in 2016, faces a challenge from fellow Democrat Virginia Leigh, a Lynn social worker who is making her first run for elected office.
There are also a number of contested legislative primaries, with some incumbent lawmakers facing challengers for the first time in years.
As of Thursday, more than 700,000 voters requested a mail-in ballot, Galvin said, and so far nearly 342,500 have been returned to local election clerks.
"It's been a remarkably successful vote by mail drive," he said Thursday. "We've had a very high number of (vote-by-mail ballot) returns, which is encouraging"
Galvin said more than half of vote by mail ballots that have been requested were from independent or "unenrolled" voters, which he said is "significant" for a state primary. About 22% of the independents requested Republican ballots, he said.
He suggested that interest in the GOP primary in the governor's race is driving the uptick of Republican ballots being pulled by independent voters.
Early voting in the primary got underway last weekend and wraps up on Friday, with more than 31,553 early ballots cast as of Thursday, Galvin added.
Galvin was reluctant to estimate overall turnout in the primary, but said his "best guess" is that up to 850,000 voters will cast Democratic ballots while about more than 300,000 Republican ballots will be cast by mail, early and in-person voting on Election Day.
In Essex County, Galvin said he expects the DA's race and several contested legislative races -- such as the crowded Democratic primary to fill the 8th Essex House district -- to drive higher regional participation among voters.
"The level of intensity in some of these contests, on all sides, is going to be a factor driving up the turnout," he said.
Massachusetts voters embraced voting by mail, which was authorized as an emergency precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently codified into state law. More than 2.3 million mail-in votes in the November 2020 election, eclipsing the number of people who showed up on Election Day.
Some communities — including Newburyport, Andover, Rockport and Marblehead — broke records in 2020 with nearly 50% of the ballots cast by mail.
A voting reform law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in June made no-excuse mail-in voting and early voting permanent for federal, state and local elections.
Previously, voters needed an excuse, such as a disability, to not cast ballots in person.
More than 4.7 million people are eligible to vote in Massachusetts, elections officials report. The majority, about 55%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Under Massachusetts’ system of open primaries, so-called “un-enrolled” or independent voters can choose a Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ballot.
Registered Democrats can vote only in the Democratic primary, while Republicans can vote only on the GOP ballot.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tuesday's primary.
Voters can find sample ballots with the candidates and look up polling locations and times on the secretary of state's website: www.VoteInMA.com.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
