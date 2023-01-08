Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 SWAC)
Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Jeremiah Gambrell scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M's 67-60 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.
The Golden Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. UAPB is ninth in the SWAC scoring 64.3 points while shooting 37.8% from the field.
The Panthers are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.
The Golden Lions and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Panthers: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
